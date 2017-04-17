Market Challenge: ConocoPhillips' Asset Sales

ConocoPhillips' latest asset sales are getting a mixed reception.

Update: Poll results are in.

  • Buy - These moves make ConocoPhillips stronger - 49.6%
  • Hold - ConocoPhillips already was a strong company - 29.2%
  • Don’t forget the dividend - 8.8%
  • Avoid - Oil and gas business could become volatile - 5.3%
  • Sell - Maybe it’s time to take profits - 7.1%

*****

Do you have mixed thoughts on ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) latest moves?

Some are applauding the company's move to sell most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) for $13.3 billion. However, others are panning ConocoPhillips' sale of its San Juan Basin resources to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy for $3 billion.

