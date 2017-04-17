Market Challenge: ConocoPhillips' Asset Sales

Update: Poll results are in.
- Buy - These moves make ConocoPhillips stronger - 49.6%
- Hold - ConocoPhillips already was a strong company - 29.2%
- Don’t forget the dividend - 8.8%
- Avoid - Oil and gas business could become volatile - 5.3%
- Sell - Maybe it’s time to take profits - 7.1%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!
*****
Do you have mixed thoughts on ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) latest moves?
Some are applauding the company's move to sell most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) for $13.3 billion. However, others are panning ConocoPhillips' sale of its San Juan Basin resources to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy for $3 billion.
Your thoughts on ConocoPhillips' latest deals? And is the stock a buy or sell for long-term shareholders?
Offers your ideas below!