ConocoPhillips' latest asset sales are getting a mixed reception.

Do you have mixed thoughts on ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) latest moves?

Some are applauding the company's move to sell most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) for $13.3 billion. However, others are panning ConocoPhillips' sale of its San Juan Basin resources to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy for $3 billion.

