Are Casinos Chasing Millennials On A Fool's Errand?

Millennials in Vegas are following the "San Tropez" endless party paradigm diverting hours off the casino floor, shrinking average time at play no matter what the game.

"Any kid will run an errand for you if you ask at bed time…" - Red Skelton

Part One of two articles

Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) and MGM (NYSE:MGM) are testing skill based slot games; results too soon to judge. Millennials in Vegas are following the San Tropez "endless party" paradigm which grows night club revenue at the expense of casino win. Demos suggest courting cruise ship patrons could present a smarter marketing thrust than developing skill-based games aimed at millennials.

Part One of two articles. Part two will have a call on a stock poised to break out because management understands millennial games are no panacea.

Research about the habits, characteristics, attitudes and demos of the 75 million strong millennial generation are profuse and growing like weeds. Like much sponsored research we see these days, it usually has an agenda. The takeaways can be misleading.

When it comes to casino visitation, much of the research on millennials bears scary conclusion for casino operators.

In brief:

Millennials find traditional slots and table games boring, bad value for money, and are passing them up in ever greater numbers for other amenities of the casino experience. Unlike their parents and grandparents, they aren't very excited to sit on slot stools and press buttons for hours and watch symbols spin across screens, even those with thematic graphics linked to pop culture images drawn from contemporary movies and TV shows. Blackjack bores them, poker is okay, but many prefer online versions; craps and roulette are two games they don't really get. So the advice from the researchers to operators usually concludes:

Hey guys, you'd better get your act together. Get those skill-based games onto the casino floor ASAP at the risk of plunging your debt-ridden brick and mortar palaces into the abyss of ghost towns.

But even if traditional slot and table game business is sliding among this demo, it doesn't necessarily follow that spiffier versions more attuned to their generational traits will rescue the revenue decline.

As millennials now comprise about 25% of the US population and have an estimated $200 billion in buying power, it's understandable why these endless studies send chills up the spines of some casino managements. But they needn't panic. The jury is out on skill-based games and will be for a while. So panic may be premature. Yet, facts are facts. You look down slot aisles today in most casinos and still see lots of grey hair. But are skill based, multi-player games the real answer? Are the operators hoping for salvation from such machines in the years ahead on a fool's errand?

A condensed capsule of millennial research

1. They tell us that millennials stand to inherit $30 billion from their parents and grandparents, yet they see no way that massive shower of cash will change their spending habits. They are value conscious, don't believe ads in traditional media, own at least three tech devices each, prefer authenticity over content and trust what they read on reliable websites more than traditional media. They'd rather buy a car than lease one, lease a house rather than buy one. And yes, a majority of them, according to Pew Research, see themselves as self-absorbed, attention-span deprived, buried in endless clicking on social media and very worried about the economic viability in their futures.

2. They demand seamless retail interactions. To save you the time of plowing through the massive tomes, graphs, charts and elaborate interactive diagrams one confronts when going through millennial research papers, remember this: Data points, even those gathered relatively recently, tell us much about the past, even the recent past. Paraphrasing the words of Steve Jobs, they essentially tell us zilch about a future nobody can predict.

We don't mean to imply the massive trove of millennial research is flawed. It is not. But the conclusions of much of it, at least that part that details attitudes toward casino visitation, misleads because it implies that if operators only adapted their casino floors to appeal to these characteristics, their corporate lives would be saved. Will millennials line up to play these games because they reflect their generational resonances? Perhaps yes, perhaps no.

We're not here to draw premature conclusions. But after reading much of the research, we're not quite certain that the skill-based devices alone are what will send millennial back in droves to the casino floor.

MGM Resorts and Caesars already have units on the floors of some of their legacy properties with new techno-marvel machines that have skill-based and group participation elements designed to get millennials animated to gamble. We'll see; meanwhile, where are the millennials in Las Vegas for example? If not on the casino floor, where are they spending their money now?

Well, one place Vegas revenues from this market segment seem to be migrating is into night clubbing. Yet, even the word "night-clubbing" is something of a misnomer. We find that the $600 to $700 million spent on that amenity, largely by millennials, has much more than a "night" as a patronage window. Add to that an estimated $200 million shelled out by millennials for tips during that partying and you have an outlay touching on $1 billion according to Steve Wynn's house research.

What Wynn and others who have studied that business segment found "The St. Tropez factor" at work on the strip. It's a phenomenon named after that famed French Riviera hot spot. Parties there begin mid-afternoon and keep rocking without stop into the evening, through the wee hours and often stretch deep into the next morning. We're seeing that in Vegas. The parties are moving through three parts of a 24-hour cycle. So the takeaway here may not be as simple as millennials staying away from the boring old slot machines and blackjack tables. It may be that no game, no matter its youthful allure, can compete with beer, bikinis and ear-drum shattering DJ licks.

Nor apparently are they spending more time at shows. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau Gaming statistics, the number of LV visitors attending shows has shown a steady decline from 72% in 2013 to 52% in 2016. A-list headliners can still draw well, but overall, it would appear that millennials have found the true holy grail of their own diversions inside the St. Tropez Factor envelope. The combination of hot social interaction with beverages, DJ licks on and on is apparently the judgment call millennials are making on the casino experience on the Las Vegas Strip.

We do know that gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip has recovered from the 2008/2009 recession-driven downdraft. According to UNLV statistics, gaming revenues on the strip peaked in 2007 at $6.6 billion, fell back as low as $5.2 billion in 2010 and have since recovered to $6.3 billion, still below its peak year. Though average number of visitors who gamble fell from 71% to 69% and average time played was the lowest in five years, the average gaming budget rose to $619 from $484 in the same five-year period.

What's clear is this: slightly fewer people gambling, slot handle is down, but those who do gamble have bigger budgets. What's going on here?

Clearly, if it's not coming from millennials who presumably are too busy partying around the clock, dining or shopping. Yet, that average bump in revenue coming from somewhere.

Let's take a quick look at the Las Vegas Visitor Profile:

Average age: 44, down from 47 five years ago.

College grads: 50%

Status: Seven in ten are married.

75% earned $40,000 or more.

25% earned $80,000 or more.

27% were first time visitors

15% went night clubbing to venues that charged cover fees (Herein lies your millennial base). That's roughly 6.5 million of the total 42+ million visitors.

Most instructive is the origin point of visitors:

1. Over 50% came from the western US (of these three in 10 alone were from the State of California). So till this day the penetration level of the Las Vegas Strip east of the Mississippi is relatively modest. It is an international fun spot that is largely an outsized regional market in many ways (Southern California in particular is the singularly largest contributor of patronage to strip casinos accounting for 27% of all visitors to the strip).

So it would appear that the powerful tide of change reflected in the ratio of gaming to non-gaming revenue in major casino operators heavily footed in Nevada or the strip essentially reflects a powerful regional trend rather than a revolutionary transformation. More millennials are spending less money gambling while their older peers are spending more. The average weighting of age still tells us that the prime gaming customer at present is more likely to be a middle-aged, upper middle income visitor rather than a mass of millennials, 23 to 33 partying around the pool or at the nightclub around the clock.

So perhaps, the somewhat frenetic race by operators to transform their casino floors into game arcades to appeal to millennials may be misguided, or premature. Yes, the older generations will begin aging out and will need replacing. But will the millennials ever be sliding into all those seats on the casino floor to justify the heavy breathing pursuit of them by operators offering skill-based multiple-player machine options?

That game is far from over. We're still in the early innings of skill-based games to make a call. In this industry, we've all been to that panacea rodeo before. In the early '90s, it was called "the growing baby boomer family trade" rush to embrace a younger demo. Marketing was all about "Hey, bring the kids! We're just Disneyland with slot machines. We have great babysitting services in every major property."

Families with young children were courted to come to the strip. And they came, kiddies in strollers, bottle warmers, Pampers and all, with slot machine themed to late-baby-boomer movie and TV themes. And what happened? After all the huffing and puffing, a bust happened. The realization that all the studies that touted "families" were dead wrong.

One by one top strip operators switched marketing gears having found that no type of face lift or amenity package aimed at the family trade worked (At one point, Steve Wynn barred strollers form the apron of his casino floors). Other properties turned away from "families" as a fool's errand and concentrated their marketing fire on yet another panacea target. Meanwhile you walked the casino floors of every property and what did you see? The same traditional demo of middle aged, middle income slot players. And lots of Asians in the baccarat pit. Each year table games casino win on the strip hung heavily on the presence, or lack of presence, from big time Asian baccarat play and the hold percentage on that very volatile game. Nothing to do with millennials boredom with slots. Everything to do with the core customer base of all casinos.

Fleeing from families, the industry scoured around for the next "thing" and discovered the millennials. Twenty-somethings and above jammed into night clubs and restaurants, but yawned their way past the slots and table games. And that's where we sit today. Real change for sure. But is the right answer connected to the right question? Time will tell.

Right now, I sense there could be a disconnect between chasing the millennials with skill-based games and a deeper reality. Visitor statistics from the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Bureau tell us that visitors aged 21-29 were 19% of the town's total visitation in 2012 and - you guessed it - the same 19% came in 2016. At the other end of the age spectrum, we see that retirees still comprise 17% of the Las Vegas demos and are rising. It's called the miracle of modern medicine. People happily are living longer and aging out slower. And that's where that average gaming budget per head may be coming from.

There's another story to be told: In addition to millennials, is there another segment out there with a better match to traditional strip patrons we aren't clearly seeing? We think it's staring property marketers right in the face. And it doesn't appear to get anywhere near the promotional attention that chasing millennials does.

We've shared our thoughts with some clients.

Here's what we've told them based on a combination of our own internal studies and observations over time.

Check out the cruise ship customer

According to the Cruise Lines International Association study in 2004 of passengers in the US and UK, here's what we found about cruise ship passengers:

97% are 25 or older, earning over $40,000 annually (vs. 44% of the general population). The average age of a cruise passenger is 55, he or she is university educated, married with an income exceeding over $75.000. 65% are college graduates. 79% gambled at the shipboard casino. They are expected to exceed 25 million in number by 2019. 15% of US population nationally have cruised vs. a 13% penetration rate for Las Vegas more than half of which comes from western states. US cruise ship revenues expected to reach $50 billion by 2018.

Revenue split

Here's a breakdown of how cruise passengers spend their money:

Ticket: $1,350

Total spent on board during cruise: $429

Amount spent on board by amenity

Highest to lowest:

Casino gambling: $236 Shore excursions: $86 Spa: $43

Other: $14

Total $1,779

Average cost per passenger per day $222 on cruise.

Compare the costs, the demos and scale of the sector. Without doubt there are structural differences at play in spending since much of the cost of food, beverage and many amenities on shipboard are part of the ticket price. Yet, cruise ships offer as many diversions from just sitting on a deck chair staring out at the sea gulls or ocean waves. They too have spas, nightclubs, bars elaborate production shows, etc. Yet, the casino remains the single largest generator of cash for the operator as a category: with the traditional machines and games. As with casino resorts, they compete with diversions and casino play still comes out first. Our guess is that the shipboard casino revenue has as much to do with the demo as it does with anything else. Certainly the casino win per head per day is dwarfed by land-based casinos, but it is also telling that, based on some of our inquiries, we found that cruise ships of many lines will extend casino credit up to $25,000 and do so on a regular basis.

While regular cruisers undoubtedly seek a distinct experience aboard ship from visits to land-based casinos, what can't be denied is that their demos give us a far closer match to that of Las Vegas Strip visitors than do millennials. We know there is presently cross-over between the two vacation experiences in the customer base. Yet look at the penetration of the LV Strip among populations east of the Mississippi:

Eastern States: 7%

Southern States: 15%

Midwest: 10%

A huge factor in the above quite naturally is directly related to the proliferation of casino gaming in 40 states. But we believe there's something else at work here. We think there is every chance that managements have become so mesmerized by the potential and perhaps the illusion of transforming themselves into millennial meccas by offering skill-based machines as well as party amenities that they've not aggressively marketed enough to a constituency that seems much more of a natural match: The cruise ship passenger who enjoys gambling. It's a big, fat, demographically rich segment.

Cruise passengers predominately come from those areas of the country where Las Vegas has its lowest penetration. And we think those people are a fat component of the regional casino business in the US, particularly in those markets which are experiencing population growth against the grain.

So will regional casinos join the dash to skill-based games? They certainly need to be alert to developments in markets where they are presently being tested. But if you dig deep into their business, you will not find the millennial hysteria you see in Vegas. You will see the standard middle class, middle aged, middle income to early senior demo prevailing now. In some of the better positioned regional markets, you will also see the result of population growth coming from both ends of the demographic spectrum: millennials, life-style seekers and early retirees.

In part two, we'll have a look at a regional stock we believe epitomizes the potential of growth based on a broad spectrum of customers drawn from that golden middle and above. We'll look at properties energetic enough to attract what millennial business there is, balanced by core attention to the customers of now all the way up and down the age scale.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with gaming clients past, present and future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.