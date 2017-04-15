3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 15, 2017

Lilly slammed by FDA in rheumatoid arthritis

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was partnered with Incyte Corporation to develop baricitinib, an oral JAK inhibitor given once daily as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Analysts have been waiting with bated breath for the FDA's decision on LLY's NDA.

On April 14, the FDA issued a complete response letter to LLY, citing concerns like optimal dosage and safety for its decision not to approve baricitinib at this time. This comes as a surprise to many, given the encouraging clinical trial data that has been published on the drug, such as the recent phase III study where it was shown to improve control of rheumatoid arthritis over Humira.

Looking forward: This is indeed surprising, as one would imagine that a pharma giant like LLY has its act together with respect to getting all the data it would need. Clearly, it came as a blindside to LLY as well. Even if they are able to fulfill the data request from the FDA, this sets back the development of baricitinib by at least a year, if not longer. Most unfortunate.

RedHill finds a foothold...in Luxembourg!

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is a small-cap biotech developing an array of agents for several conditions. On April 13, the company announced that its lead candidate for migraines, Rizaport, has been approved in Luxembourg, adding to a steadily growing list of countries where the agent is approved.

Previously, RDHL and its collaborator IntelGenx (OTCQX:IGXT) received approval for Rizaport in Germany. They intend to move forward with American regulators later this year.

Looking forward: An approval of an alternate form of an already-approved migraine drug (Merck's rizatriptan) may not seem incredibly sexy, but it is certainly a start for RDHL, which is looking for its first drug approvals. The oral thin film formulation used here may help the company gain a foothold in the migraine market, which would provide a major boost to fund their other developmental programs.

Neurocrine continues an epical campaign

Certain medications can cause involuntary movements of the limbs, face, and trunk, a condition called tardive dyskinesia. Perhaps this is most recognizable in patients who are receiving dopaminergic antagonists for Parkinson's disease, with characteristic spurts of movement.

Neurocine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) recently announced that it has received FDA approval for Ingrezza, which places it ahead of Teva's SD-809, which is under priority review with the FDA. It remains unknown what the drug price will be, making analysts nervous about how NBIX will be perceived if it contributes substantially to the drug price debate.

Looking forward: Of all the bits and pieces I've covered of NBIX, this may be the most momentous. FDA approvals are obviously the holy grail for any biotech, and this one represents a subversion of a pretty big pharma company, Teva, since NBIX's drug does not carry the grave warnings about suicide and depression that Teva is likely to secure. Moreover, they won the race to market, allowing NBIX free reign for the time being. All of this signifies promising momentum, and I wouldn't be surprised if NBIX is sitting at a place of significant undervaluation.

