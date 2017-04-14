S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investor Worries Are Everywhere. There Is A Time When Investors Need To Be Worried, This Isn't One Of Them.

Investors who believe this stock market is all a Trump Trade, might want to step back and look at the data.

The S&P has had a nice upside run, The index is 3% from its high and consolidating. I will save my worries for the appropriate time, it isn't now.

"When I look back on all these worries, I remember the story of the old man who said on his deathbed that he had a lot of trouble in his life, most of which had never happened." … Winston Churchill

The bulls have enjoyed quite a rally since last November. It wasn't an easy ride as the consensus view was to fade the so called Trump rally since December of 2016. Add in the fact that it seems bad news is disseminated ten times as fast as positive news these days, it is easy to see how it can be difficult for investors to stay the course. Regrettably for some, following the consensus views hasn't worked out. The pullback that everyone waited for stopped at 3.3% from the all time highs. The S&P has settled into a trading range of 2320- 2400. The theme I heard all last week centered around the worries that in the minds of some, are sure to stop this bull market in its tracks.

In the meantime, data point after data point has been presented here to showcase my ongoing theme. Strong markets tend to continue that way, rather than suddenly falling apart. As mentioned last week, trends like these will show signs of weakness first before they reverse.

The most recent data point concerning the S&P and it's 50 day moving average, shows that while investors have concerns, broad market strength should not be not one of them. In yet another show of a strong bull market trend, the S&P closed above that moving average for 105 straight days. The streak came to an end this week on April 12th.

Ryan Detrick tells us that making it to 100 days straight has happened only 18 times since 1928, and it has been 6 years since the last streak. The first thought that always seems to enter an investor's mind is when it finally ends, it spells trouble for the index. So, is this some sort of warning? That idea is reinforced by some when we discover that a similar streak occurred in 2007 right before the financial crisis. Mr. Detrick broke down all of the other times the S&P 500 traded above its 50-day moving average for 100 days or more. His findings;

"The subsequent 1, 3, and 6 month average returns are better than the average return for all comparable periods. The average return 6 months out is 6.1%. The average in all other periods is 3.6%. In other words, you might think these long runs should lead to a well deserved break, but history suggests that isn't always the case."

I mentioned earlier that bad news seems to get to us real fast these days, or is it just the way our minds want to interpret things. Negatives news comes in and it's like sitting next to an amplifier, while good news just plays quietly in the background.

So the S&P finally did close below its 50 day moving average and looks to test other support levels. When I look at the investment scene, put the issues in perspective, I conclude the worries that are floating around now are sheer noise.

Jim O'Shaughnessy founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, tells us the pitfalls of allowing the negatives distract us;

"If you don't have the discipline to stick with your underlying strategy particularly when it's not going in your favor, it's nothing. It's data on a page."

I couldn't agree more. The majority of these disciplined investment strategies get tossed aside at the first sign of panic in the markets. An investor needs to realize that an investment process means nothing until it's tested with the investor at the helm. We can look back to the days of the financial crisis and see how many failed the test. What is more disturbing is that it doesn't necessarily take the harsh reality of a bear market to trigger this response and subsequent failure.

Many of the tests that were thrown at investors during this bull market were highlighted here last week. All of them turned out to be minor blips compared to 2008-2009. Yet most of theses tests became reasons to sell by market participants who let their strategy become data on a page.

Discipline is probably the hardest principle to master when investing in the markets because of the human emotion that pays a huge part in the process. Yet discipline is the one feature that separates the successful from the runners up. Master discipline, and you become the master of your portfolio. That's the way it should be. Let emotion enter the picture and it becomes the master.

However, as I have demonstrated in other situations, investing always seems to come with that fine line caveat. So even if you are the true master, the question then becomes are you stubbornly staying with a strategy that isn't working anymore or staying disciplined in the confines of a solid process?

Sorry, there is no black and white here either. The best way to answer that is to make absolutely sure that ALL of the data is being observed. That is important to ensure the process which produced satisfactory results before is being looked at in the same fashion.

My commentary does not produce an answer that yields 100% certainty, but you will never get to 100% certainty about anything when investing in the markets. Anyone telling you otherwise, will then try to sell you something. Realizing that I cannot get to 100%, my approach is to do the best I can to put the odds in my favor. I conclude, investing isn't easy.

Economy

A lot of small businesses have been ringing up Easter related sales in record numbers. The National Retail Federation estimates this will be the biggest Easter sales year ever, with consumers on track to spending $18.4 billion prior to Easter Sunday.

NFIB Small Business survey fell 0.6 from the record reading in the prior month. No concern over this month's report as the index sits 1.2Points off of it's multi year high. Interesting to see if these high levels will remain sustained with the uncertainties in Washington regarding the President's growth agenda.

Preliminary Consumer Sentiment results continue to be recorded at or near highs.

Bureau of Labor Statistics JOLTS report was released and the data was broadly positive. The total quit rate fell, but the private quit rate held steady at post recession highs and indicates a continued tightening of the labor market on a trend basis. Layoffs and Discharges, while above the lows that we saw a few months ago relative to the labor force, are still below any other period in series history. The number of job openings ticked up, breaking the sideways trend that was in place in the last few months. That helped push up both the total and private only openings rates.

The rise of Amazon, and e-commerce in general, has led to commentary and concerns that retail employment is going by the wayside. Some see it as a huge problem given the fact that more than 10% of U.S. non farm payrolls are found in retail jobs.

Bespoke Investment Group comes to us with details that this trend didn't start with e commerce. The share of Americans working in retail relative to total employment has been trending lower on a secular basis for almost 30 years after peaking at 12.2% in 1989.

Sure e-commerce is having an impact on retail jobs. Non-store retailers (the category of monthly retail sales which capture the online-only e-commerce industry, including Amazon) are up to 35% of total "traditional" bricks and mortar retail sales. As the chart shows, the labor market was already shifting away from that kind of employment for two decades before online sales started to eat into demand for retailers. It appears that a trend that was already in place may be escalating due to the way consumers purchase their goods. Bottom line, it may have zero to do with the economy, other than give analysts something to talk about as a negative.

Global Economy

It's all about the global growth story that really doesn't get the attention it should. The global manufacturing PMI is holding at its highest level in nearly 7 years and has been in expansion territory 51 of the past 52 months, with component readings suggesting more upside is likely. Growth trends continued to broaden, with the share of expanding individual-country PMIs at a 3-year high and the percentage of countries with PMIs above year-ago levels also near a 3-year high.

Eurozone Sentix Economic Index for April improved to 23.9 from the prior month's 20.7. During the last 6 months the index has risen from 13.1 to the present level.

U.K. Jobless Claims for March unexpectedly increased 25.5k, negating the large drop the month before. The Unemployment Rate remained at a 12-year low of 4.7%.

Earnings Observations

As of March 31, S&P Capital IQ reports the consensus estimate for operating earnings per share was up almost 10% on a year over year basis. That would represent the third consecutive quarter the S&P posted EPS increases after 4 successive declines, and would take 12 month EPS to a new record high. They point out:

"U.S. wage growth is among the highest in the cycle; ISM prices paid is at its highest since 2011; and NFIB intentions to raise prices have moved to elevated levels."

Brian Gilmartin assembled his view on current market valuation and came up with observations similar to what I mentioned last week's article; highlights;

"Overvaluation? Given the backdrop in place today, not really. The S&P is trading right where it should be."

Plenty of discussion on the tax reform agenda lately. Of course that will have an impact on earnings. Regardless of what one believes or wants to believe on this topic, what I have noted is that analysts don't seem to have raised post election 2018 estimates to account for tax reform. The 2017 revisions and growth estimates are reflective of the current state of the economy and corporate profits, not what could be.

The large center money banks started this earnings season off on a positive note. Citigroup (NYSE:C), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), continued on their earnings recovery path as they all beat earnings estimates this past week.

Weekly update from Factset Research;

As of April 13th (with 6% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for Q1 2017), 76% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate and 59% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate.

For Q1 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 9.2%. If 9.2% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest (year-over-year) earnings growth for the index since Q4 2011 (11.6%).

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.4. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.1) and the 10 year average (14.0).

The Political Scene

I didn't see a need to add to the rhetoric over the administration's political agenda this week. For all intents and purposes, April is over as Congress is on holiday. In addition there is enough of commentary, most of it based on rumors, innuendos and speculation to fill three articles. All of it has investors nervous and jerky.

If one believes the stock market is all about the Trump trade and earnings are all contingent on the agenda getting done next month. My suggestion would be to take whatever action is deemed necessary in accordance with that view.

However, for those that believe, as I do, the prudent way to approach the situation is to watch earnings and the fundamental data, then it is time to do just that. The results will tell us if the earnings results are reflecting what is, instead of what could be, leaving the rhetoric to others.

The Fed and Interest Rates

Consensus view has the Fed likely raising rates again in June and again in September. Then as discussed in their March minutes it begins to pare down their balance sheet. If that does turn out to be the case regarding the rate hike scene, my feeling is that the stock market will be fine with it.

Oh my, the 10 yr is down to 2.3% and it's drawn the attention of many. The cries that the bond market is telling us something is making the rounds once again. The move back down after the recent March rate hike mirrors what took place after the December rate increase. Please take a look at the chart below, it lays that pattern out perfectly.

Source: Factset

The 10 year Treasury yield rose sharply from its July, 2016 low at 1.3% to their December 2016 high of 2.6%. From that point, the yield on the 10-year has formed a horizontal base, as it has fluctuated between overhead resistance near 2.634% and support near 2.33%.

Moreover the last quick burst from 1.6% in November to the recent high of 2.6% in March in a short period of time is simply being worked off. It presently sits at a retracement level. Yes, the treasury markets also dance to the tune of the technical trends. For those that do believe that, the next retracement level would be 2.13% followed by support at the 200 day MA which presently resides at 2.02%

Bottom line, nothing unusual or telling here folks. When we hear all of the interest rate rhetoric reaching a fever pitch, it is best to look at the entire picture being presented. That leads me to remain with my belief. No, I don't think the bond market is telling me or anyone else anything.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment remained below 30% according to the latest AAII weekly report.

Crude Oil

The price of Crude oil hit a one month high in this week's trading. It appears that some of the selling pressure has been lifted as hedge funds unwound some of the long positioning that had reached extreme levels. We are approaching the top end of the trading range and it will be interesting to see if the traders will stay with the buy in the mid $40's and the sell in the mid $50's mentality.

The price of WTI closed the week at $52.91, up $0.73 for the week.

The Technical Picture

Something to be concerned and worry about, or simple consolidation after a big move? So much has been made in the past about the Russell 2000 and the Dow Transports as warning signs. The chart below shows a more sideways pattern has taken over in the last 3-4 months. The skeptics will tell us that this action is an ominous sign. For sure small caps have lagged the big caps badly in 2017, but as I warned in the past, jumping to the conclusion that things are going to get worse may be costly. Both the small caps and the Dow Transports show me the same thing. A quick almost parabolic burst higher followed by needed consolidation to work that excess off.

Source: Bespoke

Source: Bespoke

Meanwhile, a pattern of a short term downtrend in the midst of a long term uptrend has emerged for the S&P.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

In that respect, the last 5 weeks could be seen as a healthy digestion of those gains. During consolidation periods, markets are vulnerable to periods of weakness. Well here we are. Therefore a break of the base on the downside is always a risk. Any break down should automatically trigger technical selling. If this occurs, it wouldn't be a time to sell. Instead, a time to look over the landscape and add selected stocks that have already corrected, The companies that have maintained their positive fundamental picture, with the idea that the downside is limited.

Over the past two weeks the S&P 500 index has traded in textbook fashion with the technical view presented here. Support was initially found at S&P 2321 on March 27th. The index ran into resistance at the 2385 pivot, and last Tuesday found support at 2336. It finally succumbed to the headlines and broke below closing at 2328. It appears the 2321 level will be tested again, and if that fails, it signals a confirmed downtrend. Until that occurs nothing has changed except investors perception caused by the headlines.

Last year we saw a pullback leading up to the uncertainty of the election. The recent trading action has the same feel to it. This time it's about the uncertain outcome of Trump's platform policies, and geopolitical issues. The pullback last year ended with a final washout just before the election. This consolidation period may also end with a final washout as well.

I continue to stay with the opinion I shared last week that any pullback will be shallow.

"Contained equates to a retracement to the pivot of 2286 coming first, then 2270. Below that lies solid support at 2234, that is now 4-5% below Thursday's close."

Market Skeptics

New York Stock Exchange margin debt is back in the news, as levels reached yet another new all time high in February 2017 of $528 billion. Margin debt is viewed as a potential contrarian indicator. When margin debt is high, this suggests investors are potentially over leveraged and therefore too bullish.

Per Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist;

"Many have speculated for several years now that high margin debt would lead to lower equity prices, but it hasn't yet proved to be a useful marker signal. In fact, margin debt first broke out to new highs in April 2013, and we've been hearing since then that this is a potential warning sign. For those scoring at home, the S&P 500 Index has been up nearly 70% since then."

Viewing margin debt by itself isn't telling the full picture. Yes, the total value of margin debt may be higher now than at the 2000 and 2007 peaks, but the entire stock market's value is also much higher.

The fact is margin debt as a percentage of the overall stock market value has trended in a range over the last 10 years and currently sits near the midpoint of that range, which is not particularly worrisome at this point, except if one is trying to sell fear.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

One of the worries out there is that financials have been behaving poorly. That is extrapolated to it spells danger for the equity markets. The fact that the bank sector is down 5-10% in march and now negative for the year is being highlighted by a host of analysts.

Ladies and gentlemen, the large center money banks have had a huge run in a short period of time. From the breakout in November to recent highs, J.P.Morgan rose 33%. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is up 40% in that time frame. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) some 47%. The list goes on. Giving some of those enormous gains back is normal, so this is hardly a concern. The naysayers will tell us different, but the breakouts in these stocks are real, and after a retracement, the move in financials is far from over.

I will single out J.P. Morgan this week as it sells at 1.1x book value. The earnings conference call was enlightening. Time to go out on a limb and state that before the upside move in the shares end, the stock will trade north of $100. I can't state emphatically that the recent consolidation can't continue to some degree, but in my view the risk/reward is skewed to the upside. I do not see a 25% drop from the $83 dollar level in the cards. Scaling in here is a way to gain exposure to the sector with an objective of 25% upside.

Tracking the performance of S&P 500 sectors so far in 2017, shows Technology has been the clear leader, while both Financials and Energy, 2016's biggest winners, have taken a breather.

Source: Bespoke

Technology touches every part of the economy, and in doing so the sector is telegraphing growth ahead. Facebook and Apple sell off on Tuesday and the worry is that the market is losing its leadership. Worried? Concerned? Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 33% from the November lows, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 22%. That sort of commentary reaffirms my view that people are looking in every corner and under their beds for reasons why stocks have to go down. These shares and the entire sector is due for a well deserved break. There is no reason to read anything else into what is transpiring.

During the weakness on Thursday, the Biotech sector had a positive day, closing the week on an up note. The bear market in this sector looks like it is over, and money will start to flow into the better names that have proven growth potential while selling at very reasonable multiples.

Running detailed individual stock screens produces a lengthy list of stocks that peaked in mid December are now deep into 3 month corrections and close to oversold levels. That is a positive, as reversion to the mean removes excesses that may have built up. In addition, 49% of the S&P is above their respective 50 day moving averages, while 40% of the Nasdaq along with the Russell 2000 is below that same level. This further demonstrates the corrective activity which has been taking place under the surface of the major averages. All of which suggests that equities have corrected more than the headline indices indicate.

When it comes to evaluating the economy these days, the buzzwords are hard and soft data. Hard data represents economic results in sectors like labor, housing, retail, etc. Soft data is basically survey results to both business and consumer surveys.

The soft data tell us what consumers and businesses think about the current environment and prospects for the future, and hard data tell us what is actually happening in the economy. Eventually, the hard and soft data must reconcile with one another.

For the moment the soft data is currently surprising to the upside far more frequently than the hard data. Some will say the market has continued higher largely based on improved consumer and business sentiment measures, but the underlying hard data has yet to follow. In order to resolve this discrepancy, positive economic data must catch up to the soft data, or consumer and business sentiment will likely worsen.

The first scenario (hard data catching up) would help to validate current P/E ratios for the market, which I believe represent fair value given the current backdrop. The second scenario could result in a reset of expectations as investors reduce equities to favor safer assets. There have been some positives in the March results. The first quarter of the entire recovery has been weaker than other quarters. The average has worked out to 1% in the first quarter, versus 2.5% in the other quarters. So, I'm not ready to jump to conclusions either way. If the start of the second quarter and subsequent quarters shows more improvement, the hard data could easily catch up.

I mention the global theme again as I see the same development occurring across the financial world, especially in the Eurozone, where much of the hard data is at recovery highs. In the meantime everyone is looking for a catalyst. Most are looking for reasons for the market to go down. That's not surprising. It is the mindset that sells newspapers and clicks on websites.

Getting right down to what is troubling market participants is the role politics will play here in the U.S. and abroad regarding what may or may not develop in the near term. It revolves around the new administration's agenda, when we may see some results, and exactly what those results might be.

Internationally, the populist movement continues and the future of the EU could be a clouded one. The U.K. triggered Article 50 on March 29, formally beginning the BREXIT process. This will be followed by two years of negotiations as the U.K. re establishes its own political and trade agreements rather than those negotiated by the EU. A daunting process for sure that will generate plenty of headlines.

In France, the well publicized first round Presidential election will take place on April 23rd. Much of the global attention is a result of the unexpected success of Marine Le Pen and the National Front party. For those not familiar, Le Pen has run on an anti-EU, pro-nationalist platform. If elected it will be Frexit, adding to the newly initiated Brexit.

Simplicity suggests that investors separate themselves from politics, but the headlines will have a tendency to lure many to take a ride on the emotional roller coaster. One day at a time, one week at a time. Assess, re assess and then decide on how to approach the situation.

As we move into this tricky period, I will opt for my default setting, reminding myself most worries never materialize. Certainly never materialize to the extent that our minds will conjure up. Remember Brexit?

There is no need for overwhelming concern until the situation materially changes, warranting a need for change. I repeat what I have said in the past because it is extremely important. Keep in mind that the market's secular trend remains powerfully bullish. The market does not rise in a straight line. There will be plenty of time to worry about what is transpiring with our investments. With the S&P just 72 points or 3% from the all time high, this isn't one of them. Running to perceived safe havens, putting on hedges can be costly. In my view doing so now is premature and an overreaction.

Unless we come upon a major change in trend, bouts of weakness are normal and healthy, they should be bought and not feared. The media has a compulsion when it comes to spreading fear because fear sells. No doubt, if and when selling becomes the thing to do for the short sighted nervous Nellie crowd, the headlines will get blacker. It is important for investors to ignore the headlines as they tell you what happened yesterday, not what lies ahead. Focus on the "primary trend." What is circling around us now is sheer noise.

