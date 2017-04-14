Wells Fargo: Better Opportunities Exist

The company has not performed well in relation to peer financials.

Even prior to the account fraud scandal, my investment thesis on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was highly negative due to its valuation and performance metrics. Since the scandal, the stock has performed rather well, increasing my negativity on the security, but investors need to keep sights on relative returns and values.

The stock plunged over the last week due to weak Q1 results and news that Warren Buffett pared back holdings. Now investors need to make a decision on whether or not to hold on to the stock unlike Buffett.

Wells Fargo produced some outstanding results. The bank earned net income of $5.5 billion and returned a sizable $3.1 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends. The bank might not be customer friendly, but one can argue that those capital returns are shareholder friendly with a 3% dividend yield.

The results weren't nearly as impressive as the other sector stocks that reported on April 13. See a snapshot of the results below from AlphaStreet:

A large financial competitor like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) produced revenue growth of 6% and had EPS up 22% with an impressive 13% return on tangible common equity. Citigroup (NYSE:C) had similar revenue and EPS results as JPMorgan.

A lot of the issues with Wells Fargo relate to a lack of growth in consumer products. The reduction in new consumer checking accounts and applications for credit cards doesn't really impact current earnings, but it does slow down a return to growth.

During March, consumer checking accounts opened were down 35% and credit card applications plunged 42%.

Source: Wells Fargo Q117 presentation

While Wells Fargo will likely recapture these customers in future months, paying a premium valuation for an underperforming bank doesn't make sense.

As the below charts highlight, the valuation readjustment over the last few months still leaves Wells Fargo trading at premium multiples. The most striking difference is the price to tangible book value, where even JPMorgan lags and Citigroup trades and for half the multiple of Wells Fargo.

WFC PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is exactly a bad stock to own, but the bank is far from the best one to own. My previous recommendation stands. Look elsewhere!

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.