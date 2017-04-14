Key Data To Watch In Abbott's First Quarter Report

Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) will report first quarter earnings pre-market on Wednesday, April 19. Abbott had a busy 2016 and start to 2017 that included a few FDA approvals, the acquisition of CE Mark and St. Jude Medical, and last week's announced its Alere acquisition that will settle a mess of complicated legal matters between the two companies.

But what should investors watch out for in the first quarter report?

Consensus Estimates and Guidance

Consensus estimates for Abbott's first quarter report include $0.43 EPS and $6.15 billion in revenue. Abbott met or exceeded EPS estimates for all four quarters last year and did the same for revenue in all but the fourth quarter, where the reported $5.33 billion came in just under the $5.38 billion consensus.

Abbott issued first quarter guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.19 to $0.21. Ignoring specified amortization and integration expenses related to the fourth quarter acquisition of St. Jude Medical, the EPS guidance was $0.42 to $0.44.

Key Segments and Products to Watch

Abbott's business divides into four key segments:

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Nutrition

The Nutrition segment breaks down further into the Pediatric and Adult divisions. Pediatric Nutrition's key products include Pediasure, a toddler nutritional product, and several infant formulas. Adult Nutrition is led by supplemental nutrition drink Ensure.

(1Q16 Financial Tables Source: Company 8K)

(4Q16 Financial Tables Source: Company 8K)

In the fourth quarter, total Nutrition was -3.7% Y/Y on a reported basis and -2.6% on an operational basis. The total was dragged down by Pediatric, which was -5.4% reported thanks to a 13.1% drop in international sales. Adult Nutrition was down a comparatively meager 1.4%.

The first quarter report will compare to the first quarter of 2016 pictured above. Check first for Pediatric international performance and see if the fourth quarter weakness is continuing.

Diagnostics

Diagnostics breaks down into Core Laboratory, Molecular, and Point of Care.





Core Laboratory gained some new products through Abbott's fourth quarter acquisition of CE Mark, which brought in Alinity core laboratory systems including blood and plasma screening, clinical chemistry, and immunoassay diagnostics.

Molecular Diagnostics is experiencing a planned reduction in the genetics business to focus on more lucrative arms like infectious disease testing.

Point of Care was growth driven in the fourth quarter as Abbott continued to launch and market the i-STAT handheld testing system, which the CE Mark acquisition bolsters.

Established Pharmaceuticals

Established Pharmaceuticals has a much simpler segment breakdown: Key Emerging Markets and Other.

The Established Pharmaceuticals segment covers the company's stable of branded generics (not an oxymoron) that are marketed overseas. Products include Synthroid for thyroid issues and cholesterol treatment Tricor. Key markets include Brazil, Russia, India, and China. India alone accounted for 20% of the segment sales in last year's quarter so a slip or growth there could have an outsized impact.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices contains Vascular, Diabetes Care, and Medical Optics.





Vascular sales are driven by MitraClip, a first-in-class treatment for mitral regurgitation, a malfunction of the miral valve that allows blood to flow backwards.

Endovascular is driven by Supera, a type of stent for leg blockages. Diabetes is driven by a series of blood glucose testing systems including the newer Freestyle Libre Pro system that received FDA approval last fall and operates without testing strips, which tend to be a major expense for patients. Medical Optics should show growth due to the recent domestic launch of TECNIS Symfony, a first-in-class intraocular lens for post-cataract surgery vision issues that only received FDA approval last summer.

Diabetes Care in particular could benefit from both the FDA approval and the fairly weak prior year's quarter.

Final Thoughts

Expect Abbott to at least meet if not exceed consensus estimates. Here's a quick reminder of what to look for in the segments:

Nutrition: See if Pediatric's international decline continues from fourth quarter.

Diagnostics: Should show decent growth due to CE Mark acquisition.

Established Pharmaceuticals: Check if India still has an outsized impact and if changes there swayed the segment.

Medical Devices: Should show at least modest growths due to the mid- and late-year FDA approvals of TECNIS Symfony and Freestyle Libre Pro.

Check back for my post-earnings results comparison.