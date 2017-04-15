Business Planning When Political Uncertainty Opposes Economic Optimism: Hard Data Vs. Soft Data

Surveys of attitudes are useful when there is a change that is not part of the fundamental economic drivers of attitudes.

Should business plans be based on hard data or soft? Right now there is a major conflict between the two. Surveys of consumer confidence and business optimism - soft data - are soaring. But actual sales, employment and production numbers are rising at a slow pace. How should businesses plan with such a conflict?

Economists are trained to be skeptical of surveys: "Watch what people do, not what they say." Usually this is good advice. Consumer confidence, for example, usually reflects unemployment, interest rates and inflation. Surveys of attitudes are useful when there is a change that is not part of the fundamental economic drivers of attitudes. For example, when the U.S. entered the First Gulf War in 1990, confidence went down in a way not explained by economic data. That was worth paying attention to.

On the business side, surveys of Fortune 500 executives and small business owners usually turn up after profits have already increased. An analyst who looks at sales and earnings finds that there is no additional information from the optimism surveys. Usually.

Chart created by Bill Conerly with data from The Conference Board

Today we may be in one of those times when the soft data are important. The election of Donald Trump has triggered increases in consumer confidence and business optimism that may be justified in and of themselves, pointing the direction of future spending. In addition, this optimism itself may trigger additional spending.

So what should the business leader do now? Let's start with the positive. Companies should be ready for higher sales. Most managers say, "Yes I'm ready for more sales!" but many of them say that without having thought through their staffing levels, their inventories, their physical capacity, and their working capital. It may be too soon to actually hire more workers, buy more inventory, open a new office, but it's not too early to think through the steps needed if sales are going to grow.

The hard data of sales, employment and production indicate an economy growing at about the same pace as last year. But uncertainty about government policy is unusually high now. Foreign trade, immigration and healthcare are all major sectors of the economy, totaling nearly half of GDP. With high uncertainty covering such a large portion of spending, the downside is pretty extreme. Companies could cut back on capital spending, new hiring and other discretionary expenditures as they wait to see what will happen in Washington, DC.

To be ready for the downside, businesses need contingency plans for a reduction in their sales. Where will staffing be cut? How much should inventories be trimmed? When should trade credit terms be tightened? Just like the upside case, it may be too early to pull the trigger on any of these actions, but it is not too early for planning.