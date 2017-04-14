Take-Two Interactive: Game Over

Shares of Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are up about 61% over the past 12 months, and this puts shareholders on the horns of a dilemma. Should they hang on in hope of making future gains, or should they believe that such things eventually revert to the mean and that they should get out before the fall?

In my view, there are more reasons to avoid the name at the moment, so I'll advocate and I'll go through these in order. The first of these is the obvious cyclical nature of the business, the second is the dilution present, and the final reason is valuation. I'll go through each of these reasons in turn.

Financial Performance

I'm a big believer in some companies that are cyclical. If we're patient, we investors can pick them up at discounts to inherent value when the overall market eschews them. One of the characteristics of such businesses is that they are often inexpensively priced (hence my interest in them). Take Two is clearly a cyclical company when you consider the following:

Since 2011, revenue has fallen 27%, then risen by 47%, then risen by 94%, then fallen by 54% and then risen by 31%. Throughout, net income has been even more volatile. The company has been profitable twice since 2011. Although there are some recurring revenues (arguably not enough to move the needle), game developers go through long development cycles between titles.

Dilution

In addition to the poor GAAP performance is the ongoing dilution and the lack of skin in the game that management seems to have here. For instance, as revealed by this chart, management ownership of shares outstanding peaked at 2.85% (!) and has been dropping steadily since. As I said in an earlier article, we investors are at an information disadvantage to managers and if they are not putting their own capital to work in the firm, we should certainly take note. What does it tell us, then, when management takes the money and runs as soon as options can be exercised?

Additionally, although share count dropped in 2015 relative to 2014, the number of shares have been creeping up steadily since then. In fact the share count has grown at a CAGR of about 2.5% since 2015, suggesting that management's commitment to reducing share count was a fleeting idea.

The Stock

When we invest, we obviously are buying future cash flows from a particular business. This is an inherently risky task, as the future is obviously quite uncertain. Two ways we can reduce the risk is to look at the company's past and assume that the future will not be radically different from that past. Take-Two is a company that has generated two years of profitability in six. If we assume that they continue to develop brilliant content into the future (which is a very generous assumption), this doesn't reduce the risk present.

Another way to reduce the risks inherent in our assessments of the future is to buy stocks when they trade at a discount. If we are wrong (as we inevitably will be), then the downside is limited. If, on the other hand, we purchase shares of businesses that are priced for perfection, we're doing the perfectly wrong thing. If the company executes perfectly, there's a good chance that not much will happen to shares as greatness has already been "baked in." If, as is more likely, the company eventually makes a misstep, the shares will be punished aggressively and quickly. Thus, there's downside, but limited upside.

With this in mind, it seems that Take-Two is perfectly the wrong investment. It is a company with a spotty operational track record, coupled with a stock that is massively valued relative to current cash flows and the overall market. To put some numbers on this, consider what would need to happen to align Take Two's valuation with the overall market. The company would need to grow earnings per share from a TTM $.16 to ~$2.2, or a growth of 1,275%. It's possible, but not likely.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for TTWO would turn bearish with a close below $57.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern which the shares have formed on the daily charts. From here we see the shares falling to the $51.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. On Monday we will buy TTWO Put Options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our short trade (for details on the call option please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $59.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you sell to avoid any further decline in the share price.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 39% long, 3% short, and 58% cash.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic game. What I mean by this is that we can choose to buy company X or company Y. If we are presented with a company that has all of the negative aspects of a cyclical business with the negative valuations of a technology company, why buy such a thing as it seems to offer the worst of both worlds? You can buy a decent cyclical at a decent valuation or a high flying tech company that generates consistent growth. Buying something like Take-Two Interactive makes no sense to me when framed in this way, so I strongly recommend avoiding the name.