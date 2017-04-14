Wells Fargo: Losing The Long Game

For Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), this isn't going away fast enough. There are still lawsuits from employees and criminal probes. Its quarterly earnings looked OK. However, it still appears to be losing customers and hasn't regained trust from its clients.

WFC posted 1Q earnings this week, beating expectations with weak revenues. But in addition to customer trust issues, it's facing higher costs and a declining mortgage business. Total average loans fell $500 million to $964 billion, and its mortgage banking revenue was down 23%.

Then, there's what the WFC customers are telling us. Total branch interactions were up 13% month over month in March. But year over year, interactions were still down 4%. And the bigger tell-tale is that new checking account openings were still down year over year, as were customer loyalty scores. And new credit card applications were down 42% year over year in March.

Lest we forget the overhang of the fraud charges. The company is doing more corporate pay clawbacks, but again, a little late and minor in the grand scheme of the fraud. WFC continues to throw blame on former CEO John Stumpf. The bank is crawling back more money, another $28 million, from Stumpf, bringing the total to nearly $70 million. This comes as the company only faced a $185 million penalty for a high-pressure sales strategy that led to fake accounts going back to 2002. Fraud that takes place that long becomes ingrained in the culture.

Activist opportunity

There is an opportunity for more activist investors to get involved here, as we've already seen. CtW Investment Fund asks for two board members with experience in human capital. A board shakeup is the first. The current board has failed its corporate responsibility. Glass Lewis, another major proxy firm, says shareholders should vote against six of the 15 board members. There's still a lot of cleaning up to be done. ISS, the proxy advisor, urges WFC shareholders to vote against 12 of the 15 directors at the April 25 annual meeting.

But it's more likely that Warren Buffett is the activist here. Being a $260 billion market cap mega-bank, it's unlikely a typical activist investor would make a run at WFC. Plus, Buffett is the largest shareholder, and Buffett doesn't take too kindly to activist investors. Recall Jeff Ubben and his ValueAct Capital were forced to back down at Buffett's other major financial holding - American Express (NYSE:AXP).

However, Warren Buffett might be taking his leave from WFC. WFC is one of Buffett's largest positions. Previously, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) had applied to take its stake above 10%. This week, it pulled that application and decided to sell 9 million shares. In part, Buffett is selling shares to stay below the 10% mark, but it's fortuitous timing, and perhaps Buffett wants to sell.

The bank might have gotten ahead of itself, with the stock nearly hitting $60 a share earlier this year. Even with the pullback to $50 a share, it's still a bit expensive, trading at 1.5x book value. The likes of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) trades at 1.3x and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are at less than 1x.

The struggles for WFC going forward include regaining customers' trust and finding a way to continue to grow even with a less aggressive sales philosophy. Meanwhile, it also has to navigate probes from government agencies, notably the DoJ. Overly aggressive sales practices and fraud that goes back to 2002 created a culture. And something that won't be fixed overnight. I feel WFC also will continue to see weakness in its core business - mortgage banking. For one, it appears to be losing share to other banks, including JPMorgan, where its recent earnings showed that it outperformed in terms of mortgage banking. There appear to be better opportunities in banking, but not necessarily JPMorgan. Instead, the likes of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC), a target of activist investor Blue Harbour Group, is much more enticing.