2 Top Gain Consumer Defensive Dogs, Nature's Sunshine And Basilagro, Boosted By Lone Brokers For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Consumer Defensive stocks showed 6% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little dog Consumer Defensive pack carried April.

ADRNY was top dog by yield and single broker-rated NATR led by analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/10/17.

The Consumer Defensive sector consists of thirteen essential industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented ten of those industries.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Consumer Defensive Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 4/10/17 showing top yields represented five of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stock, Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) [1] was the one of three grocery store representatives. The others placed sixth, and ninth, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) [6], and Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) [9].

The second place Consumer Defensive top dog by yield represented farm products, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [2]. Two other farm products firms placed fifth, and eighth, C.P. Pokphand Co. (OTCPK:CPKPY) [5], and Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND) [8].

Third place was won by education and training firm, Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) [3]. Fourth place went to one of two top ten tobacco representatives, Vector Group (VGR) [4]. The other tobacco firm paced seventh, Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) [7].

Finally a lone household and pesonal products stock placed tenth by yield, Orchids Paper Products (TIS) [10] to complete the top ten April Consumer Defensive top dogs by yield.

Just eight more industries constitute the sector: (1) beverages-brewers; (2) beverages - soft drinks; (3) beverages - wineries & distilleries; (4) confectioners; (5) discount stores; (6) food distribution; (7) packaged goods; (8) pharmaceutical retailers.

Consumer Defensive Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Consumer Defensive dogs by yield as of market close 4/10/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Consumer Defensive Top Dogs Showed More Dividends For Spring

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Consumer Defensive dogs was 17% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 83% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to find stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Consumer Defensive dogs get a reward for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can skip a meal for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 2017 was $27.90.

In contrast, the Consumer Defensive list was composed of slightly higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower cost than Dow dogs, the Consumer Defensive top ten prove less price means more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as $13.62 as of April 10. That's 49% of the Dow per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Five Consumer Defensive Dogs Showed 10.62% To 50.75% Upsides To April, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (6) A 2.06% Median Target Price Upside and 9.87% Net Gain From 30 Consumer Defensive Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Consumer Defensive top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Consumer Defensive top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied.

A beta ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Forecast 5% To 52.77% Net Gains For Ten Consumer Defensive Dogs By April 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Consumer Defensive dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) was projected to net $527.74, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND) was projected to net $564.95, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from a single analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole

Orchids Paper Products (TIS) was projected to net $384.42, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole. [Note: Based on past-year performance in dividend dogcatcher portfolio marketplace research, TIS will never live up to these expectations.]

B&G Foods (BGS) was projected to net $200.65, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) was projected to net $130.77, based on target price estimates from thirty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) netted $80.79 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) was projected to net $66.97, based only on dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) was projected to net $58.27, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $57.33 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole. [Note: Based on past-year performance in dividend dogcatcher portfolio marketplace research, VGR will be hard pressed to show a stable one-year price to fulfill even this modest expectation.]

C.P. Pokphand Co. (OTCPK:CPKPY) was projected to net $50.33, based on no mean target price estimate just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole

An average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 74% more than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 6% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Defensive Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Consumer Defensive dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 4/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just five of thirteen industries constituting the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (8) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Delivering 13.81% Vs. (9) 13.03% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield dog, Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.49%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield dogs for April 10 were: C.P. Pokphand Co (OTCPK:CPKPY); Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND); Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY), with prices ranging from $2.20 to $15.44.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive dogs for April 10 were: Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY); Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Vector Group (VGR); Orchids Paper Products (TIS); Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), whose prices ranged from $16.11 to $32.46.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top 50 Consumer Defensive pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the thirty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Defensive dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: mymodernmet.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, PFE, GE, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.