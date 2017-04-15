'Safer' Consumer Defensive Gainers Topped By Bottler, Canner, & Discounter For April

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" Consumer Defensive stocks projected 32.74% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

20 of 65 Consumer Defensive big yield dogs were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Consumer Defensive dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/10/17 to further measure their dividend assurance.

23 of 65 top yield Consumer Defensive stocks showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/10/17. Those 23 were deemed "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Consumer Defensive April Dividend Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here April 10 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for twenty-three of sixty-five stocks from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

10 Industries Were Represented By 23 "Safer" Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector embraces thirteen industries. The 23 stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented nine.

Industry representation broke out as follows: Education & Training (1); Farm Products (3); Grocery Stores (3); Beverages - Soft Drinks (4); Packaged Food (4); Household & Personal Products (2); Discount Stores (1); Tobacco (3); Food Distribution (1); Beverages - Brewers (0); Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (0); Confectioners (0); Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top ten "safer" consumer defensive dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of April 10 included the first seven industries on the list above.

Consumer Defensive Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Defensive stocks. Below is the list of 23 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Guessed A 3.37% 1 yr. Average Upside and 6.45% Net Gain From Top 23 “Safer” Consumer Defensive Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Consumer Defensive stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Consumer Cyclical "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.7% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Assert Top Ten "Safer" Consumer Defensive Dog Stocks Could Net 3.1% to 43.7% Gains By April, 2018

Seven of the ten top "safer" Consumer Defensive dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 70% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) netted $436.91 per estimates from one analyst, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods (BGS) netted $200.65 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) netted $130.77 based on dividends plus target price estimates from thirty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills (GIS) netted $66.93 based on mean target price estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) netted $58.27 based only on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the market as a whole.

C.P. Pokphand Co (OTCPK:CPKPY) netted $50.33, based on dividends only with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) netted $41.16 based on projected dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $38.47 based on median targets from nineteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MNHVF) netted $31.93 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole

Coca-Cola Amati (OTCPK:CCLAF) netted $31.32 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 10.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Defensive dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Defensive Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive firms with the biggest yields April 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs, To Deliver 4.16% VS. (6) 6.18% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 32.74% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" Consumer Cyclicals dog, B&G Foods (BGS) showed the best net gain of 20.07% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of April 10 were: C.P. Pokphand Co (OTCPK:CPKPY); Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY); Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAY) & (OTCPK:CCLAF); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY), with prices ranging from $2.20 to $11.00.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of April 10 were: Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MNHVF); Pola Orbis Holdings (OTCPK:PORBF); Duni (OTCPK:DUNIY); B&G Foods (BGS); Target (TGT) with prices ranging from $15.67 to $53.79.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stock research process. These were not recommendations.

