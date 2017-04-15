April Is Big Month For Seasonals In These Commodities

April Is Big Month For Seasonals In These CommoditiesApr. 15, 2017 2:37 AM ET|| Includes: BNO, BOIL, CAFE, CHOC, DBO, DCNG, DGAZ, DNO, DTO, DWT, GAZ, JO, KOLD, NIB, OIL, OILK, OILX, OLEM, OLO, SCO, SZO, UCO, UGAZ, UNG, UNL, USL, USO, UWT, WTID, WTIUby: James CordierJames Cordier Medium-term horizon, hedge fund manager, commoditiesAbout this article:ExpandTagged: Macro View, Commodities, Alternative InvestingProblem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.Follow James Cordier and get email alerts