The Other Side Of The Low Vol Trade

The Low Volatility Anomaly, or the surprising fact that lower risk investments have outperformed higher risk investments over long time intervals, is one of my most frequent topics on Seeking Alpha. Recent research by David Blitz, co-Head of Quantitative Research at Robeco, explores the other side of the low volatility trade. If market participants have gleaned structural alpha from low volatility investments, who has foolishly taken the other side?

The name of the paper: "Are Hedge Funds on the Other Side of the Low-Volatility Trade?" provides a strong hint. In the summer of 2015, I authored a multi-part series on the Low Volatility Anomaly. Two of the discussed drivers of the Low Volatility Anomaly were leverage aversion and delegated agency issues.

The former idea - leverage aversion - suggests that many market participants do not have the ability or appetite to access low cost leverage to boost the expected returns of lower volatility stocks. These long-only market participants still target higher returns, but attempt to access them through higher beta investments, a strategy that has produced lower long-run returns. Since hedge funds have access to low-cost leverage and the ability to short-sell securities with low expected risk-adjusted returns, you would expect that hedge funds would profit from the Low Volatility Anomaly.

Through a regression using hedge fund indices from Hedge Fund Research and Credit Suisse, Blitz found that the hedge fund indices behave as if managers were going long high-volatility stocks and short low volatility stocks. That approach is the antithesis to generating structural alpha by levering low volatility stocks, an approach that I have demonstrated is a central key to the success of Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). This observation on hedge fund asset allocation would be seemingly inconsistent with the low volatility effect being solely a function of leverage aversion and short-selling constraints.

Blitz found that the return difference between low and high volatility stocks was an explanatory factor for broad hedge fund returns, but had the opposite relationship you might expect for "smart money". While many market participants have expressed worries that the low volatility trade is becoming crowded, this finding suggests that there are market participants very willing to take the other side of the trade.

That brings us back to our other aforementioned driver of the Low Volatility Anomaly - the delegated agency problem. Since many investors are benchmarked against public indices, they may target higher risk securities as a way to beat the market. If a security with a beta of 0.75 produces the same tracking error as a security with a beta of 1.25, indexed investors may be more willing to invest in the higher beta security with the belief that it is more likely to generate higher expected returns per unit of tracking error. That belief has proved faulty over time as indexed investors have eschewed lower volatility stocks and bid up the prices of higher beta stocks. It is no wonder then that lower volatility stocks have been characterized with higher forward returns than the relatively expensive higher beta stocks.

Of course, hedge fund managers are less benchmark-constrained than traditional long-only managers. They should have more ability to buy the lower beta security with leverage to generate their targeted level of alpha. This brings us to another issue in the delegated agency model. Hedge fund investors typically have incentive-laden performance fees. While hedge fund management fees have come down as hedge funds have lagged broad market returns post-crisis, the old rule of thumb was the 2/20 model. The hedge fund made a 2% management fee, and was entitled to 20% of the upside. Hedge fund managers may be willing to pay up for higher volatility stocks in order to maximize the expected value of their option-like payoff. If the downside is I make a 2% AUM fee, but the upside is unlimited via gains sharing, hedge fund managers may be tempted to "swing for the fences". Chasing home runs may make stringing together singles and doubles in low volatility funds (SPLV, USMV) a winning proposition.

Appendix

The graph below shows the cumulative total return of the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (replicated by SPLV), the S&P 500 High Beta Index (NYSEARCA:SPHB), and the HFRX Absolute Return Index. If you have trouble seeing the hedge fund returns, it is because they are hugging zero.

