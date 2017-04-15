Be Careful With United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) on the surface looks like it would make for a good investment. Sales are growing and the company recently reported the second highest free cash flow in its history. They serve a market that is rapidly growing. They also are benefiting from low fuel prices and they have made a handful of large acquisitions that have grown sales and the customer base. The stock however is likely to continue to struggle for one simple, yet huge reason. 35% of sales comes directly from Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM), a company that is seriously struggling against larger, better capitalized competitors. Investors would be wise to look elsewhere in the space where just as much upside can be had without the risk.

Whole Foods Market is United Natural Foods' largest customer by a mile. They have long been a loyal customer and for many years Whole Foods Market had the wind at their backs as they dominated the natural and organic food retailing industry. Most investors are aware of the struggles that Whole Foods Market has faced in recent years as they have come under severe attack from Kroger (NYSE:KR), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Safeway, and even e-commerce sites. The evidence can clearly be found in the six consecutive quarterly negative comp sales that Whole Foods has posted.

Source: Bloomberg

Whole Foods Market has struggled to keep customers in a world where larger, better capitalized retailers offer the same natural and organic items that Whole Foods Market does, only they offer them far cheaper. Kroger and Safeway now have their own house brands such as O Organics and Simple Truth.

Whole Foods has recently come out and scaled back their expansion plans, further evidence that they are unable to effectively fight back against the onslaught of competition. In fact, Kroger now sells more natural and organic food than Whole Foods Market does. Their retrenchment will only serve to hand market share over to Kroger and Wal-Mart, as well as others.

Recently, activist investors Jana Partners have come out and disclosed a stake in Whole Foods Market. The news excited investors, and some investors may recall that Jana Partners was the driving force behind Safeway selling itself a couple of years ago. Investors may be excited to own Whole Foods Market because of the involvement of Jana Partners, but I would worry if I were a shareholder of United Natural Foods. Jana Partners wants Whole Foods Market to seek alternatives to United Natural Foods, perhaps bypassing them completely over time. For the moment, Whole Foods Market has contracts with United Natural Foods which last until 2025. That doesn't mean Whole Foods Market cannot begin working on replacing United Natural Foods as its primary supplier though, and Jana Partners will push for this.

Alternatively, if Jana Partners pushes for Whole Foods Market to sell itself, a larger company would have an easier time bypassing United Natural Foods as they would already have more distribution capacity in place. If Whole Foods Market sells itself, it only increases the chances that United Natural Foods will be less and less relevant to Whole Foods Market.

United Natural Foods trades at over 16 times forward earnings estimates. Sadly for investors in the company, the current share price is less than half of what it was in 2015 when Whole Foods Market first began struggling with negative comps. While normally I would look at a stock that is half of what it was only two years ago and search for upside potential and catalysts, I simply don't see any reason to own United Natural Foods right here. For investors who want to play the organic food space, they would be better off buying Kroger. For investors who want to play the end of food deflation and the benefits of inflation returning, they would be better off buying Kroger.

Simply put, Kroger is a significantly safer stock to own here as it trades at only about 12 times forward earnings and offers an even higher projected growth rate than United Natural Foods does, without the headaches that may come from having your largest customer under so much pressure from so many different angles. Again, I should remind everyone that Whole Foods Market is 35% of United Natural Foods sales. Many of United Natural Foods' other customers are independent food retailers that are suffering right along with Whole Foods Market as Kroger, Wal-Mart, Safeway and others compete so aggressively for their customers.

In conclusion, there are simply too many reasons to avoid United Natural Foods here. Jana Partners will likely be successful in pushing for Whole Foods Market to bypass United Natural Foods. If they cannot get what they want, they will likely infiltrate the board of directors of Whole Foods Market and push for a sale to a larger company that will likely bypass United Natural Foods. Even if Jana Partners walked away, Whole Foods Market is still struggling and are very likely to continue to struggle as Kroger and Wal-Mart siphon away millions of customers. United Natural Foods has a valuation that is far too high to justify owning the stock considering all of the potential negatives.

UNFI data by YCharts