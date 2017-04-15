Samuel Adams: Boston Beer Co. Is A Victim Of Its Own Creation

Boston Beer Co. (NYSE:SAM) has broken a few hearts in the last two years, giving up 47% of its value since 2015. Let me start by saying that Boston Lager is my all time favorite beer, so it absolutely crushes me to say that the pullback has been totally justified. The fall in revenues for 2016 brings tears to my eyes. I've wanted to own this stock forever basically just out of love for their beer. Two years ago I couldn't because I had already missed the ride. Now I can't buy it because its best days may be behind it.

A victim of the industry it created

The champion of craft brews is facing a question of identity. To grow, it either has to abandon its dedication to purity and start making some hardline corporate acquisitions, or sell out. From a stock perspective, the company cannot reverse its direction with its current way of operating. The industry dynamics have shifted too much.

This is perhaps the dark side of public companies. Shareholders want unlimited growth regardless of what it takes to achieve it. This clashes with Boston Beer co. The business has operated under the very clear goal of making high quality craft brew no matter what. It's easy to see from the lack of dividend, and generally low volume of stock, that Boston Beer really isn't interested in pleasing shareholders as much as its customers. Considering that Jim Koch essentially created the large scale market for craft beer, this philosophy has worked wonders thus far.

Unfortunately, Boston Beer is becoming a victim of its own success. The brewer has inspired thousands of passionate beer drinkers to try their own hand at creating their own craft brew. In the process, market competition has drastically increased. According to the Brewers Association, there are over 5,000 brewers in America as of last November. Yep, that's a record.

Prior to the "craft revolution", everyone drank light pilsners. Heck, I'm just now getting my Dad to appreciate a Summer Ale. What companies like Boston Beer Co. did was create a new market. The heavier, some might say better tasting (Preference is preference. I'm in no way looking to start a debate on that one. Drink what you like. That's my motto.) beers of the craft industry went somewhere that America had for the most part avoided. In doing so, the first ones in the ring like Sam Adams have paid off as investments.

The very "principles" behind craft beer enthusiasts are working against Sam Adams beer. The size that Boston Beer has achieved takes away the hip and trendy appeal of these smaller startup breweries. In a way, success has alienated their fan base.

For example: Say you're going out on the town and you want a craft brew. Your options are Sam Adams or "Joe's Irish Red" (not a real beer). You live in Pittsburgh and Joe's Irish Red is made in Pittsburgh! Unless you're a diehard Sam Adams guy like me, you're probably going to try that Irish Red right?

It makes sense. If you're going to drop the extra cash on craft versus a Miller lite, you're probably going to get the nifty "local" beer.

On the other side of things, the large scale conglomerates are threatening the entire craft brew trend. Jim Koch (founder of Boston Beer in case you're that blissfully unaware) has expressed his own doubts about the strength of the industry. His op-ed for the NY times points out the diminishing growth rates of craft products. His main concerns are the unfair monopolistic practices of the big corporate beer firms. His points hold some merit as he points out that 90% of domestic beer production resides with two firms: AB Inbev (NYSE:BUD) and SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY).

AB Inbev bought out Goose Island Brewing Co. five or six years ago for $38 million. Since then, they've made more and more acquisitions of craft brewers. This is a real threat to Boston Beer Co. AB Inbev has remarkable distribution and marketing abilities. How are the smaller players supposed to compete?

Essentially, Boston Beer is getting attacked from both ends of the spectrum. The big giants are finally onto the potential in craft beer sales. As they buy up the little guys, they can compete directly with Samuel Adams with more pricing power. On the other end, religious craft followers have been given a massive spectrum of alternatives to Boston Beer.

Sales tell the tale

2016 was Boston Beer's first decline in a long time. Depletions (beer's version of sales) declined 5% while gross margins suffered as well. Net income fell by 11.23%, and diluted earnings per share declined 6.34%. The bad year shouldn't be shrugged off. Sales volumes for the entire craft beer segment still grew by 6.8%. That means that competitors are stealing sales.

The fourth quarter brought a mixed blend of good and bad. Margins are still declining, but revenues did manage to outperform 2015's Q4 by 2%. It's just a different game than it used to be. The "for love of beer" commercials don't cut it now. Beer sales volumes were stagnant for 2016. Furthermore, craft's 12.3% of total market share barely moved from 2015's 12.2%. With limited upside, producers are going to be fighting more and more for market share. When you factor all of these different events together, it's tough to see where Boston Beer is going to find big growth in the foreseeable future.

The company is projecting diluted earnings for 2017 between $4.20 and 6.20 per share, but further eluded that numbers should vary greatly. Basically, it sounds like they have no idea where things are going. With analysts looking at an average for fiscal 2017 around $5.43, the lower end of SAM's guidance could further damage the stock. If I had to guess, Boston Beer will not consider selling out either. Despite his hints about selling out from time to time, I don't see Jim Koch giving up his baby that easy. Because of this, I'm begrudgingly bearish on my favorite craft brewer.