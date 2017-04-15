Going Concern Or Not Irrelevant To FHFA's Nondelegation Doctrine Perspective

I own preferred shares because I think that the government will eventually begin recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie or will eventually be forced to deal with preferred contract claims.

FHFA's interpretation of HERA permits it to do whatever it wants which effectively hands the keys to the GSEs to FHFA as long as no courts stop it.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have a history of supporting equal opportunity affordable housing. Aside from some suspicious accounting from 2008-2011, the two have been consistently profitable for decades. Note that subsequently, the suspicious accounting transactions have been put back onto the balance sheet only to be transferred to a controlling stakeholder.

To date, many lawsuits have been filed and for the most part all the rulings have been favorable for the government. In simple terms, my perspective is that things probably should have gone better and I thought that they would but they haven't so far. The next case on deck that is fully briefed for summary judgment on one of its counts is Collins v. FHFA. Although I still think that the administration is working on a solution that requires capital per the words of Mnuchin referring to the GSEs before he was Treasury Secretary, I think the Collins case raises a novel point of law previously unseen.

Investment Thesis: Fannie and Freddie have no capital because it is all being transferred to Treasury. I own preferred shares because they have the most negotiating leverage in a recapitalization scenario. Unknowns include g-fee levels, capitalization requirements, and regulatory restrictions imposed on Fannie and Freddie in the future. At present, the government has negotiated with itself to treat Fannie and Freddie like off-balance sheet government agencies. I think that what has transpired is unconstitutional and the courts that have ruled against shareholders have misread the law. In the event that the GSEs are recapitalized either by legal victory or administrative action, I would expect my preferreds to be worth more than they trade for today.

Nondelegation Issue In Brief

The basic premise here is that a statute that provides "literally no guidance for the exercise of discretion" violates the nondelegation doctrine. In this case, there are two roles: conservator and receiver. A conservator is supposed to help the companies in conservatorship stay alive and is supposed to transform into a receiver when it decides it can no longer do so. At that point the companies are liquidated and wound up. In this section I'm simply going to put on display some of the government's arguments that logically break down. In essence, the government claims that its interpretation of the statute permits it to do whatever it wants while simultaneously not violating the nondelegation doctrine.

When it argues that the conservators purpose includes "winding up the affairs," the government is supporting a reading of the statute that is unsupported by historical conservatorships:

This "purpose" statement by FHFA is a misnomer as it is no such thing. The purpose statement that FHFA has chosen in effect provides for any action of FHFA's choosing without regard to reason. Therefore, this interpretation of the statute fails the nondelegation doctrine because this "purpose" provides no narrow guidance.

The statute itself is not the problem in this case, just FHFA's interpretation of it along with a few courts and counting. The government concludes that the Court ruling says that the government can do whatever it wants regardless of the reasons that it did so:

But it is this same argument that cuts against the nondelegation doctrine. Being able to act regardless of reason is simply unsubstantiated and based on a fundamental misrepresentation of what the statute actually permits.

What makes this interesting is that this is really the first time that plaintiffs in any of the cases are pushing for a constitutional interpretation of HERA. Before this as far as I can tell it seems that logic and reason would otherwise have been assumed to be put to use by the judges. As such, it's taken years to get to the bottom of this and the rulings that the investors have been suffering through have been based on judges going along with the government's narrative. I'm not entirely sure if that's happened because the judges were going to do that anyway or because plaintiffs simply haven't argued their way around all of the bases yet and left some legal holes out there that the judges have done tricks to jump through.

Summary and Conclusion

FHFA is arguing that it as conservator can run the company that it is managing into the ground if it wants and no one can stop it. Shareholders are claiming foul and so far no court has issued an order stopping the sweep. The Perry Capital Appeal didn't address the constitutionality because the plaintiffs didn't raise the constitutionality. Collins has.

FHFA is now arguing that it can be put in charge of companies to do whatever it wants with their assets regardless of reason and plaintiffs are arguing that that interpretation of HERA is unconstitutional as it violates the nondelegation doctrine. I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 23088 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 13185 shares FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO.

It's not that HERA is unconstitutional. I don't think that it is. I simply think that a conservator that can do whatever it wants regardless of reason is interpreting its governing law outside of the context of the nondelegation doctrine. I'm not a lawyer but this seems like exciting stuff and I expect a ruling in around 3 months and the Count IV motion is fully briefed.

