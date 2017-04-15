Cuba: Close, But Definitely No Cigar

Foreword

Saludos otra vez desde Miami, home to the largest Cuban population outside of the nation itself. Having recently been to the island, this is a personally pertinent topic that I feel the need to cover while still fresh in my mind. While calling the level of poverty on the island depressing would be an understatement, the resilience, ingenuity, and optimism of the people is astounding. It is for those living in the country that we all hope for a swift end to the current system in Cuba.

Embargos and Politics

Sitting only 90 miles north of the shores of the island, I watched the excitement of the people celebrating along Calle Ocho near downtown Miami on the night of Fidel Castro's death. It was a symbolic turning point in the eventual removal of the old regime, a shifting of the tropical winds in favor of a free and prosperous Cuba. But, it would now appear that those winds have turned to doldrums.

Starting with the sweeping changes to economic sanctions levied against Cuba in 2014 under the Obama administration, many across the globe considered it to be the beginning of normalizing relations between the two countries. However, those policies now seem to be in danger as then presidential candidate Trump made a promise to "negotiate a better deal" with the Cuban government or reverse Obama's measures entirely. While he may have only said that in order to both capture the votes of Cuban-Americans in the battleground state of Florida and tee-off on a controversial Obama policy, recent statements from strongly anti-embargo, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio suggest that he and Trump are still of the same mind when it comes to Cuba, even going so far as to state, "Trump will treat Cuba like the dictatorship it is."

The death of Fidel actually meant very little politically as Raúl Castro, his brother, has been running the country since 2008. Having fought side by side with Che Guevara and later put in charge of overseeing the execution of scores of political prisoners, he is certainly as hardline as his brother was. But it is worth noting how Raúl treats the U.S. somewhat differently (either out of necessity or personal feeling) than his late brother, seemingly very open to most of the advances in policy change when initiated by the United States. He also will not seek "reelection" when his term ends in 2018 and hand over the reins to his much younger vice-president Miguel Díaz-Canel. However, that scrap of good news is the only one you'll see in this article.

Economics

As one of the last remaining holdouts on the ideals of Communism, the state of the economy is about what you'd expect in Cuba. With only around 200 state approved jobs that the Cuban people can choose from and the average monthly wage for those jobs being around $20, it is no wonder that it's the world's third most repressed economy according to Heritage's Index of Economic Freedom, only being placed above North Korea and more recently Venezuela.

(Source: Heritage)

Those entrepreneurs who do run businesses are forced to do much of their work under the table lest they be taxed out of existence by the government. Those businesses that have annual revenue of above $2000 are subject to a 50% flat tax rate. Restrictions also prevent individuals from owning more than one store/property at a time, rendering the notion of a legally expandable (and therefore investable) business in Cuba extremely unlikely.

Tourism and reform, while initially expected to buttress the failing economy to the tune of 3% real GDP growth in 2016, wasn't nearly enough to make up for the county's crippling debt obligations and dwindling oil contributions from now crisis-stricken Venezuela as the nation's GDP actually shrank 0.9% on the year. The Cuban government is estimated to have paid some $5.2 billion in 2016 to meet commitments from extensive foreign debt restructuring in an effort to appeal to members of the Paris Club. Despite this dealing a significant blow to government coffers, it was seen as necessary to attract future investments for its growing tourism industry.

Tourism definitely did grow, but certainly not as much as expected as the paperwork and restrictions required for travel from the U.S. has dissuaded many from visiting, even forcing some airlines like Frontier and Silver Airways to end flights to the island. In combination with these factors is a reduction of oil subsidies from Venezuela and even a massive $1.3 billion loss in revenue due to a "donation" in the form of medical supplies and services for their friend, a testament that misery does in fact love company. Ironically, the loss of oil has been particularly crippling for those wealthy Cubans with ties to the government who are able to afford more than the average, heavily-modified 1950's era Pontiac as their newer cars can't run on regular, low-octane Cuban fuel. Expectations for growth in 2017 remain largely up in the air as policy in the U.S. and the situation in Venezuela can change at any moment.

The Cuba Standard Economic Trend Index, run by the former Cuban Minister of Economy José Luis Rodríguez out of Colombia, summed up the situation quite nicely in their February report by saying,

"Whether Cuba overcomes its economic and financial crisis or whether it deepens will depend, more than anything, on whatever happens with the Venezuela agreements. The eternal problem of Cuba is that it is a parasitic country, first parasite of the Soviet Union and then Venezuela. After 58 years of government, they have failed to develop an economic structure that is capable of producing enough to import and develop."

Currency

From personal experience, describing the dual-currency system run in Cuba as a nightmare is generous at best. One American dollar can be exchanged for only one "convertible peso" which can then be used on the streets for a value of 24 "ordinary pesos". It seems innocuous enough until you realize that when doing transactions with the government, the convertible and ordinary pesos are valued exactly the same. How government accounts even attempt to confront the issue is well beyond me (and to be frank they probably just make it up as they go along). For employees on the ground who work for foreign firms through employment agencies, wages are paid to the employment agencies in the more valuable convertible peso who then pay workers at a rate of 1:1 with the ordinary peso, essentially robbing workers of 95% of their real pay. Plans once existed in 2013 to unite the two, but because this system has been so chaotic for so long, state-run businesses rely on this horrendous exchange rate to stay afloat. According to Cuban-born economist Juan Triana, removing the dual-currency system would likely cause 60%-70% of state-run businesses to collapse, taking with them over two million jobs.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Now we get to (NASDAQ:CUBA) or The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, the one closed-end fund trying to track some semblance of the publicly-traded companies that have something to do with Cuba. Note that I am intentionally vague because as you can imagine in a country with no freely-traded currency and mostly state-run businesses, the only way to actually "invest" in Cuba is by somehow getting the approval of both the U.S. and Cuban governments and setting up a local business. In fact, there are hardly any publicly-traded companies in the "Caribbean Basin" at all.

(Source: Herzfeld.com)

With these points in mind, just what is this fund actually invested in? Well, as of Dec 31, 2016, mostly American firms with some Panama and México sprinkled in for good measure. Comically enough, the fund did also purchase a $165,000 principal, 4.5% bond from the Republic of Cuba from 1977 for $63,038. It would have yielded a nice profit had the bond not already defaulted in 1960, a situation from which it has not yet recovered. The only "Caribbean" part comes with the 8% of the fund that's invested in Puerto Rico and the Cayman Islands. It owns a lot of what you would expect in regards to trying to track a developing, tourism-heavy region of the world: airlines, construction, and leisure (in the form of cruise lines). Major holdings are in companies like Miami-based construction company MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), and the Panamanian Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA). It should be noted that these companies only have a tenuous relationship with the macroeconomic situation of the greater Caribbean and while some cruise lines and airlines may directly interact with Cuba, none stand to make an appreciable gain because of it in the short term. Apparently management believes that should Cuba enter into the free-market, some of these companies would be the first in line to take advantage. That being said, it was interesting to watch the price of the fund rally nearly 10% in the morning after the death of Fidel Castro, only to drift back down in the following days as the companies the fund holds refused to react in the slightest.

All in all, the fund is currently trading at about a 13% discount to NAV ($6.88 vs. an unaudited $7.85 NAV), so it's not a bad deal by most standards. But with an annual management fee of around $600k (or 1.45% of the fund's annual average of net assets), it's rather difficult to justify buying in for the long-haul.

Wrap-Up

The actually investable Latin American economies of México (NYSEARCA:EWW) and Peru (NYSEARCA:EPU) offer much more interesting and potentially more profitable ETFs than the "Cuban" Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund. Cuba itself is quite some distance away from even becoming a frontier market, so you don't even need to consider investing until much needed political and economic reforms come through. But, if you can get your hands on a cigar in the meantime, I can promise you that they are as smooth as your grandpa remembers.