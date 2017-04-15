Ares Capital Corp.: Time To Take Profits And Run?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a sell. After rising more than ~17 percent in the last year, the business development company is now more than fairly valued. Though shares are no longer overbought, there is a significant risk of a correction in the high-yield sector. Once profit taking starts to set it, shares have a lot of downside. Considering that Ares Capital's shares are selling for a premium to Net Asset Value today, the reward-to-risk ratio is longer appealing.

Buy Low, Sell High

One reason why income investors want to think about selling high valuation business development companies is that investor sentiment has become too bullish these days.

The Federal Reserve has kicked off a new interest rate cycle, but high-yield income alternatives are still rare. In an environment of one percent interest rates, an eight or nine percent yield from a business development company looks very enticing, right?

Yes, it indeed is. That said, though, the problem is that the profound shift in investor sentiment that we have seen in the last year has driven BDC valuations too high in my opinion. Take a look at Ares Capital Corp., for instance: Shares of the business development company have risen ~17 percent in the last year, and they are now expensive.

Source: StockCharts.com

Ares Capital today sells for a 6 percent premium to the last reported Net Asset Value. A 6 percent premium is not excessive, but the reward-to-risk ratio at this valuation is no longer compelling.

Though I see no immediate problems when it comes to Ares Capital's dividend coverage, the current rate of price appreciation in the BDC sector is unhealthy, and could lead to more trouble down the road. Most business development companies have sold for significant discounts to Net Asset Value a year ago when fears over losses in energy loan portfolios scared investors. Today, income investors price business development companies for perfection, leaving very little room for error.

Ares Capital's shares may no longer be overbought - the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 54.01 - but that doesn't mean there is no correction risk. BDCs have done a hell of a job for income investors since February 2016, but a healthy market correction is more than overdue.

Your Takeaway

Since Ares Capital's Net Asset Value discount has totally disappeared and BDC valuations are stretched, I think selling Ares Capital into the current strength is a sensible option for investors in order to protect their unrealized capital gains. Income investors that bought a year ago at a low Net Asset Value multiple have made a lucrative investment, pocketing a good amount of dividends with some nice capital gains on top of that. That said, though, the BDC sector is on fire and investors are falling over themselves to get a piece of the action, and that is a major red flag. Buy low, sell high.

