11.3% Yield For Contrarian REIT Investors

While all Mall REITs appear relatively cheap today, I see the most value in class B mall REITs.

I am a contrarian investor and as such, I essentially invest in people's fear. I strongly believe in market overreaction and always look for situations where the market might have oversold a given sector due to irrational fears.

This is the case of Mall REITs in my opinion. The rapid growth of e-commerce firms such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has led many to believe that brick and mortar retail might soon come to an end. This very pessimistic view has had a material impact on the valuation of anything related to traditional retailing, and this is especially true for Mall REITs. Regardless of the underlying quality of the properties (Class A, B, C), almost all Mall REITs suffered from the quick shift in investor's perception.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is down about 25% since hitting new all-time highs in July 2016.

Source: Google Finance

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) is also down by about the same amount during the same time period.

Source: Google Finance

While this performance is poor on an absolute basis, it is actually very favorable relative to other lower quality mall REITs. Both, Simon Property Group and Macerich own predominately class A properties and have weathered the storm much better than lower quality peers such as CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG).

CBL & Associates Properties is down by up to 65% since its 2013 highs and over 80% compared to its highs prior to the financial crisis.

Source: Google Finance

Similarly, Washington Prime Group is also down by over 55% since it went public back in 2014.

Source: Google Finance

Now, the interesting thing is that despite this sharp decline in share prices, the fundamentals of class B mall REITs have not deteriorated materially. In fact, they have barely changed in the recent years. Put differently, the shift in market perception is not backed by real evidence of declining NOI, occupancy or even sales per square foot at CBL or WPG.

In fact, B-Malls are still doing lots of business, and consumers still prefer shopping at malls compared to online by a large margin. As of 2016, online sales were only 8.7% of total retail sales. This number will grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is today anticipating. I don't know about you, but I do still enjoy going out to the mall; I actually think that shopping at a mall is much more entertaining than shopping online and many products are just better bought at physical stores. People enjoy going out to see, feel, touch the product that they are considering buying and this will not change. Malls provide a different shopping experience that the internet cannot fully replicate and if the closest mall to you is a class B mall, you are still likely to go there as long the retailers are appealing.

Sure, from time to time, tenants such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M) or J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) will close down stores or even go bankrupt. But this is nothing new and has always been part of the retailing business. Today, CBL and WPG are actively replacing such poorly performing tenants with stronger ones including many internet-resilient businesses and other high growth retailers such as H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY).

In this sense, the impact of e-commerce on property owners is not nearly as significant as on the retailers themselves. If a tenant defaults, the landlord can simply make a few changes to the property and release the space to a new and better performing tenant. This is why CBL and WPG have over the years managed to keep occupancies high and rental checks coming in, despite the large drop in market valuation. As such, there appears a clear mismatch between the share price performance and the real underlying business performance of Class B mall REITs.

This suggests two main things:

1. Class B mall REITs may trade at more opportunistic levels than Class A peers today.

2. The sell-off and fears over malls appear to be highly overblown.

Comparative Valuation of a few Class A Mall REITs vs. Class B Mall REITs

Source: author's model

From the above table, it is easy to see how the market fears have had a disproportionately high impact on the valuation of class B mall REITs. Both, CBL and WPG trade today at ridiculously low FFO multiples and high dividend yields. At only 4-5 times FFO, CBL and WPG trade at less than a third of the multiples of SPG and MAC. Similarly, the dividend yield is almost 3 times higher in both cases.

While it is clear that class B mall REITs deserve to trade at a discount relative to class A REITs, the discount is way out of line here. The cap rate differential between these assets certainly isn't that high in the private market; suggesting that CBL and WPG are undervalued. Having worked in private equity real estate, from my experience the cap rates of class B properties tend to be 200-300 basis point higher depending on the market and property. Here Class A mall REITs trade at more than 3 times the valuation of their lower quality peers, despite also being affected by the rise of e-commerce. I don't think that this makes sense and anticipate this valuation gap to diminish as the market regains some optimism.

Again, considering that the fundamentals of WPG and CBL have not changed much since the share price decline, they appear to be the most opportunistic here. Class A mall REITs also appear cheap on a historical basis, but not to the same extend as Class B REITs.

You can find my full buy thesis on CBL here and on WPG here.

Final Thoughts

Being contrarian is not always easy, but it has proven to often result in excess market returns. I believe that class B mall REITs are a perfect example of a potential contrarian investment here.

It is clear that Class B malls will have more difficulties than class A properties in the future, but this factor is more than priced in today. The fundamentals remain stable and the fears have gotten to irrationally high levels in my view.

WPG and CBL both pay a double-digit dividend yield at current levels, despite having low payout ratios. The dividend appears sustainable and I expect share price appreciation as the FFO multiple expands closer to Class A peers.

Lastly, I want to make it 100% clear that I am not bearish on Simon Property Group or Macerich. I just think that CBL and WPG present better opportunities at today's market prices.

Source: Rubicon Associates

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other REIT opportunities.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am Short CBL PUTs