Lessons In The Long Term Consumer Staples Data

This is an article which should help you decide some important shopping questions - which is better Coke (NYSE:KO) or Pepsi (NYSE:PEP)? Colgate (NYSE:CL) or Crest - the latter of which is made by Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Which is the better buy today - Skippy (NYSE:HRL) or Jif (NYSE:SJM)? And for your spaghetti night - is it Prego (NYSE:CPB) or Progresso (NYSE:GIS)? Or which should you buy first, the chicken - sold by SAFM, TSN or the egg beaters - sold by CAG?

One quick tangent to all grandparents with inquisitive grandchildren. You need to have a great answer to the question "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" The correct answer is the dinosaur. Birds are the direct descendants of meat-eating dinosaurs in most scientists' opinions. Living reptiles like crocodiles are relatives of dinosaurs, but they came from animals that developed before dinosaurs, so they are just cousins of dinosaurs. (End of tangent - where the source material came from Yahoo Answers via a Bing search.)

I am a retired investor that wants to live off dividends and never touch my nest egg. I judge valuation through a "yield plus projected dividend growth (or CAGR) minus Required Rate of Return (or RRR)" prism. I gather and process much more data that the average retail investor. I hear stories and lessons in the numbers. This article is more of a middle school "show and tell" than a post graduate academic finding - as I share some of those stories. At the same time, this presentation of the data could reach more of this audience because it communicates closer to your grade level (yes - I am still in grandparent mode - poking fun at you - I'll stop that now).

Let's start with some long term data.

Price Changes and Total Returns Since the Beginning of 2012, 2011 and 2010

04-13-16 12-31-11 Change 12-31-10 Change 12-31-09 Change Div Growth Company Price Price Price Pr+Dist Price Price Pr+Dist Price Price Pr+Dist since Q4-09 Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) 44.28 28.60 54.83 72.52 30.08 47.21 66.21 31.31 41.42 61.59 113.33 Campbell 56.14 33.24 68.89 88.48 34.75 61.55 83.63 33.80 66.09 92.09 40.00 Coke 42.79 34.99 22.29 40.73 32.89 30.10 52.57 28.50 50.14 79.16 80.49 ConAgra 40.32 26.40 52.73 72.31 22.58 78.57 105.58 23.05 74.92 104.99 0.00 Colgate 73.66 46.20 59.44 75.48 40.19 83.28 104.54 41.08 79.31 102.58 77.27 Clorox (NYSE:CLX) 133.86 66.56 101.11 123.75 63.28 111.54 138.99 61.00 119.44 151.36 60.00 DrPepper/Snapple (NYSE:DPS) 97.21 39.48 146.23 169.38 35.16 176.48 206.11 28.30 243.50 283.50 286.67 Flowers (NYSE:FLO) 19.27 12.65 52.33 73.39 11.96 61.12 86.56 10.56 82.48 114.45 105.66 General Mills 57.17 40.41 41.47 62.04 35.59 60.64 87.27 35.40 61.50 91.24 95.74 Hershey (NYSE:HSY) 108.20 61.78 75.14 92.40 47.15 129.48 155.03 35.79 202.32 239.55 107.38 Hormel 34.04 14.64 132.51 148.16 12.81 165.73 185.60 9.61 254.21 282.89 257.89 Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) 119.32 52.59 126.89 142.67 46.00 159.39 178.87 29.23 308.21 340.78 257.14 Kellogg (NYSE:K) 71.95 50.57 42.28 62.01 51.08 40.86 63.66 53.20 35.24 60.08 38.67 Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 132.67 73.56 80.36 104.46 63.04 110.45 143.02 63.71 108.24 144.61 61.67 Lancaster (NASDAQ:LANC) 126.32 69.34 82.17 95.64 57.20 120.84 139.53 49.68 154.27 178.26 92.98 McCormick (NYSE:MKC) 99.19 50.42 96.73 112.48 46.53 113.17 132.71 36.13 174.54 202.63 95.83 Pepsi 112.68 66.35 69.83 89.91 65.33 72.48 95.97 60.80 85.33 113.68 67.22 Procter_&_Gamble 90.03 66.71 34.96 54.58 64.33 39.95 63.50 60.63 48.49 76.58 52.16 Sanderson Farms 107.49 50.13 114.42 122.82 39.15 174.56 187.05 42.16 154.96 168.03 60.00 JM Smucker 127.38 78.17 62.95 79.39 65.65 94.03 116.41 61.75 106.28 132.58 114.29 Tyson Foods 63.47 20.64 207.51 217.54 17.22 268.58 281.53 12.27 417.28 436.76 462.50 Average 82.15 100.01 104.76 127.35 136.58 164.64 57.82 S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 232.51 125.50 85.27 101.49 125.75 84.90 103.14 111.44 108.64 131.26 125.25

I should begin with the observation that this is a weird coverage universe. There are no retail components. ADM and INGR probably do not belong because they do not make brand name grocery items. Where are Unilever, Post Cereal, Anheuser Busch, Philip Morris and Pilgrim's Pride? I wanted consistent dividend growth in my coverage universe - and ADRs Unilever and Nestle lack that attribute. That consistent dividend growth attribute also eliminated Post and Pilgrim. Part of the sleep well at night attribute was a moral choice - thus I did not want to own alcohol or tobacco. Why the inclusion of Sanderson and Tyson? There appears to be a "protein story" - thus I did not want Hormel to be the lone component of that story. This is an idiosyncratic coverage universe.

Since the beginning of 2010, the "price change plus dividends" for this coverage universe is 164.64% compared to 131.26% for the S&P 500 ETF SPY. My coverage universe of dividend growth Tech and Industrial stocks is up a sector average 198%; the large-cap MLPs sector average is up 128%; Transportation stocks sector average is up 136%; and Health Care / Pharma stocks sector average is up 123%. The Financial and Energy sectors have skewed the S&P average lower over this time period.

The spreadsheet answers the first question an investor should have - "Why invest in this sector?" Because the total returns are attractive enough. Because one can find good dividend growth here in this sector. And because there are no broken nest eggs.

The spreadsheet answers a second question - "Where and how should I invest in this sector. I note that the six stocks with the best total returns over this period (or stocks with over 200% "price + distribution gains" - DPS, HSY, HRL, INGR, MCK and TSN) also had the best dividend growth. Thus I want to have decent growth exposure while eliminating low growth components in my holdings. Put in different words, I want to invest with dividend CAGR (projected Compound Annual Growth Rate) awareness.

As already stated, I judge valuation through a yield + dividend CAGR - RRR prism. What follows is a spreadsheet where I derive much of a RRR assessment. For many in this audience, this RRR assessment concept is going to be the most important lessons in this article. You are forewarned not to rush through this data.

Standard used to set accuracy rating:

Score Volatility Level 1.0 No fall over 5%. Very low EPS volatility. Low range. 1.5 One fall over 5%. Very low EPS volatility. Low range. 2.0 Three falls over 5%. Average EPS volatility. Low range. 2.5 Five falls over 5% - none over 10%. Average EPS volatility. Average range. 3.0 One fall over 10%. Higher than average EPS volatility 4.0 Two changes over 10%. High EPS volatility. High range. 5.0 Three changes over 10%. Very high EPS volatility. Very high range.

Intra-year Changes in EPS estimates during the Year:

Some companies have assets or business models that produce more predictable EPS projections

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Accuracy 17 EPS Company and Ticker Change Change Change Beginning Ending Change Beginning Ending Change Beginning Ending Change Beginning Ending Change Beginning Current Change Rating Spread Archer-Daniels ADM 9.3% 19.2% -22.6% 3.11 2.33 -25.1% 3.25 3.20 -1.5% 3.59 2.60 -27.6% 3.08 2.16 -29.9% 2.93 2.84 -3.1% 5.0 9.2% Campbell CPB -2.0% 1.2% 3.0% 2.54 2.64 3.9% 2.51 2.53 0.8% 2.46 2.46 0.0% 2.81 2.94 4.6% 3.08 3.06 -0.6% 1.0 6.9% Coke KO 1.7% 0.0% -2.9% 2.19 2.08 -5.0% 2.23 2.04 -8.5% 2.04 2.00 -2.0% 2.07 1.91 -7.7% 1.98 1.87 -5.6% 2.0 3.2% ConAgra CAG -0.6% 0.0% 1.7% 2.08 2.16 3.8% 2.34 2.17 -7.3% 2.26 2.18 -3.5% 2.28 2.08 -8.8% 1.69 1.72 1.8% 1.7 8.1% Colgate CL 0.0% -0.4% -2.9% 2.95 2.84 -3.7% 3.10 2.93 -5.5% 3.11 2.81 -9.6% 2.97 2.81 -5.4% 3.02 2.92 -3.3% 2.0 3.4% Clorox CLX 7.6% -5.3% 0.5% 4.31 4.31 0.0% 4.54 4.26 -6.2% 4.45 4.57 2.7% 4.87 4.96 1.8% 5.33 5.33 0.0% 2.0 1.5% DrPepper/Snapple DPS 2.1% 2.5% -2.0% 3.12 3.20 2.6% 3.46 3.65 5.5% 3.88 4.02 3.6% 4.33 4.39 1.4% 4.75 4.59 -3.4% 1.0 5.7% Flowers FLO -7.0% -13.5% -5.5% 0.77 0.91 18.2% 1.05 0.88 -16.2% 0.98 0.92 -6.1% 1.09 0.91 -16.5% 0.95 0.90 -5.3% 5.0 14.4% General Mills GIS 0.0% 0.0% -1.5% 2.68 2.69 0.4% 2.88 2.82 -2.1% 2.83 2.86 1.1% 2.86 2.92 2.1% 3.09 3.06 -1.0% 1.0 3.9% Hershey HSY 10.9% 2.2% 3.8% 3.55 3.72 4.8% 4.12 3.98 -3.4% 4.45 4.12 -7.4% 4.40 4.41 0.2% 4.64 4.78 3.0% 1.5 4.4% Hormel HRL 15.4% 8.7% 2.2% 0.97 0.98 1.0% 1.13 1.11 -1.8% 1.27 1.32 3.9% 1.46 1.64 12.3% 1.76 1.67 -5.1% 1.5 3.0% Ingredion INGR 28.6% 29.3% 9.0% 5.87 5.05 -14.0% 5.74 5.20 -9.4% 6.01 5.88 -2.2% 6.39 7.86 23.0% 7.53 7.58 0.7% 3.5 2.5% Kellogg K -8.8% -2.3% 2.6% 3.63 3.77 3.9% 4.04 3.81 -5.7% 4.05 3.53 -12.8% 3.69 3.74 1.4% 3.98 3.94 -1.0% 2.2 4.3% Kimberly-Clark KMB -9.5% -4.2% 0.0% 5.59 5.77 3.2% 6.10 5.51 -9.7% 6.04 5.76 -4.6% 6.18 6.03 -2.4% 6.33 6.31 -0.3% 2.2 3.2% Lancaster LANC 7.7% 5.5% -9.9% 4.03 3.98 -1.2% 4.02 3.69 -8.2% 3.79 3.74 -1.3% 4.20 4.44 5.7% 4.80 4.86 1.3% 2.2 3.5% McCormick MKC 5.2% -0.7% -1.9% 3.36 3.13 -6.8% 3.45 3.37 -2.3% 3.60 3.48 -3.3% 3.74 3.78 1.1% 4.11 4.07 -1.0% 1.5 1.7% Pepsi PEP -1.0% -4.6% -10.9% 4.41 4.37 -0.9% 4.71 4.63 -1.7% 4.90 4.57 -6.7% 4.85 4.85 0.0% 5.18 5.12 -1.2% 2.0 2.3% Procter_&_Gamble PG -0.7% -0.8% -8.1% 3.96 4.05 2.3% 4.29 4.09 -4.7% 4.34 3.76 -13.4% 3.75 3.67 -2.1% 3.86 3.84 -0.5% 2.0 2.1% Sanderson Farms SAFM 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 5.68 5.68 0.0% 10.80 10.80 0.0% 9.65 9.52 -1.3% 5.34 8.37 56.7% 8.55 8.41 -1.6% 3.5 30.3% JM Smucker SJM 7.1% 3.2% -5.8% 5.21 5.37 3.1% 5.79 5.64 -2.6% 5.55 5.38 -3.1% 5.79 6.00 3.6% 7.70 7.65 -0.6% 1.0 1.7% Tyson Foods TSN 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2.22 2.22 0.0% 2.94 2.94 0.0% 3.15 3.15 0.0% 3.60 4.39 21.9% 4.82 5.00 3.7% 2.0 3.6%

One question I want to answer is "How confident am I in my valuation assessment and my CAGR expectations?" If I cannot have confidence in the numbers - then I want my RRR assessment to be high enough to reflect that uncertainty. ADM and FLO have such a high level of failures to produce earnings as projected - that I would lack confidence in any valuation assessment. I should also note that SAFM and TSN were added to this coverage universe in 2015. The "zero change" numbers for those two in years prior to 2015 reflect a failure to collect the needed data - and not superior projection performance.

My RRR assessment primarily comes from the bond rating. The higher the bond rating - the lower the required rate of return. Many investors limit their holdings to stocks with investment grade rated debt. There are de facto investing with required rate of return awareness when the impose such a restriction.

Stocks with strong balance sheets (and better S&P ratings) can still own assets or have business models where earnings are difficult to project. Thus I use a historical earnings projection accuracy rating as a needed adjustment to those bond ratings. Wide spreads in earnings projections are a second sign that earnings are hard to projection - and that number is used to adjust or confirm my accuracy numbers. History tells me that CAGR projections can change quickly - so I increment my RRR assessments for high CAGR components.

The above spreadsheet provides an answer to two questions I will go into more detail later on: (1) "Why are the 'yield + CAGRs' in this sector relatively low?" and (2) "Why are there no 'broken eggs' in this sector?" This sector has superior earnings visibility. High earnings visibility logically results in higher valuations - and thus lower 'yield + CAGRs'. When earnings have superior dependability, there are logically much fewer broken eggs.

Let's next move to the setting of a dividend growth projection:

Long term trends for growth metrics

The average calculation for growth is for ten years - for 2008 through 2017.

The first average is the sum of changes for each individual year over ten year period - with that result divided by 10

The 2nd average is the difference between the current and beginning number, divided by the beginning number - with that result divided by 10.

At the far right are My CAGR, Yahoo's CAGR, the Fish or CCC List's CAGR, my brokers CAGR, and both of the price-implied CAGRs.

'Last 3' is the Last Three year average Dividend Growth and 'Last 5' is the Last Five Year average EPS Growth.

Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo ADM EPS 2.79 2.62 3.06 3.47 2.30 2.33 3.20 2.60 2.16 2.84 3.08 3.15 My 8.00% RRR-yield 7.61% Growth -6.09 16.79 13.40 -33.72 1.30 37.34 -18.75 -16.92 31.48 8.45 2.27 4.17% 2.02% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 6.44% Div 0.44 0.56 0.60 0.64 0.70 0.76 0.96 1.12 1.20 1.28 CCC 13.30% Yahoo Q1-17 13.29% Growth 27.27 7.14 6.67 9.37 8.57 26.32 16.67 7.14 6.67 13.80% 28.75% Last 5 1.31% Yahoo Q4-16 7.81% Div/EPS 16% 21% 20% 18% 30% 33% 30% 43% 56% 45% 31.20% Last 3 10.16% Yahoo Q3-16 6.50% With a 2019 EPS projection of $3.15 and a payout trend of 48%, the 2019 dividend should be $1.51 - implying 8% potential annual growth over the next two years. Still, ADM lacks EPS growth since 2010 - and earnings oscillations are high. There is high uncertainty in my 8% CAGR - which is much lower than the analyst projection. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo CPB EPS 3.03 2.05 2.42 2.54 2.44 2.64 2.53 2.46 2.94 3.06 3.20 3.42 My 5.00% RRR-yield 6.01% Growth -32.34 18.05 4.96 -3.94 8.20 -4.17 -2.77 19.51 4.08 4.58 6.87 5.54% 6.68% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 4.76% Div 0.88 1.00 1.10 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.40 CCC 0.00% Yahoo Q1-17 5.29% Growth 13.64 10.00 5.45 0.00 0.00 7.59 0.00 0.00 12.18 5.89% 8.33% Last 5 6.46% Yahoo Q4-16 5.57% Div/EPS 29% 49% 45% 46% 48% 44% 49% 51% 42% 46% 44.87% Last 3 4.06% Yahoo Q3-16 4.96% With 2019 EPS projection of $3.42 and a payout trend of 45%, the 2019 dividend should be $1.53 - implying 4.5% growth per year over the next two years. The dividend growth trend is inconsistent - my projection may be a bit high. CPB's EPS projection accuracy is good - so one should have confidence the era of zero growth is over. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo KO EPS 1.51 1.47 1.75 1.92 2.01 2.08 2.04 2.00 1.91 1.87 1.95 2.05 My 2.80% RRR-yield 4.34% Growth -2.65 19.05 9.71 4.69 3.48 -1.92 -1.96 -4.50 -2.09 4.28 5.13 3.59% 3.95% Broker 7.00% P/E Ratio 5.69% Div 0.76 0.82 0.88 0.94 1.02 1.12 1.22 1.32 1.40 1.48 CCC 3.00% Yahoo Q1-17 2.91% Growth 7.89 7.32 6.82 8.51 9.80 8.93 8.20 6.06 5.71 8.10% 12.90% Last 5 0.17% Yahoo Q4-16 1.84% Div/EPS 50% 56% 50% 49% 51% 54% 60% 66% 73% 79% 58.82% Last 3 6.66% Yahoo Q3-16 2.14% With 2019 EPS projection of $2.05 and a payout trend of 75%, the 2019 dividend should be $1.48 - implying 2% growth over the next two years. KO lacks EPS growth since 2013. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo CAG EPS 2.15 1.62 1.74 1.75 1.84 2.16 2.17 2.18 2.08 1.72 1.88 2.07 My 10.00% RRR-yield 7.52% Growth -24.65 7.41 0.57 5.14 17.39 0.46 0.46 -4.59 -17.31 9.30 10.11 2.90% 2.78% Broker 2.00% P/E Ratio 11.58% Div 0.76 0.76 0.80 0.92 0.96 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 0.80 CCC 0.00% Yahoo Q1-17 12.90% Growth 0.00 5.26 15.00 4.35 4.17 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00 1.43% 0.73% Last 5 -0.41% Yahoo Q4-16 12.35% Div/EPS 35% 47% 46% 53% 52% 46% 46% 46% 48% 47% 46.58% Last 3 -6.67% Yahoo Q3-16 10.33% With 2019 EPS projection of $2.07 and a payout ratio of 48%, the dividend would be $0.99 - this implies 12% annual growth over the next two years. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo CL EPS 1.94 2.19 2.42 2.52 2.68 2.84 2.93 2.81 2.81 2.92 3.17 3.49 My 8.00% RRR-yield 5.88% Growth 12.89 10.50 4.13 6.35 5.97 3.17 -4.10 0.00 3.91 8.56 10.09 4.86% 5.94% Broker 7.00% P/E Ratio 9.17% Div 0.72 0.80 0.88 1.06 1.16 1.24 1.36 1.44 1.52 1.56 CCC 8.70% Yahoo Q1-17 8.73% Growth 11.11 10.00 20.45 9.43 6.90 9.68 5.88 5.56 2.63 9.41% 15.86% Last 5 3.70% Yahoo Q4-16 8.48% Div/EPS 37% 37% 36% 42% 43% 44% 46% 51% 54% 53% 44.42% Last 3 4.69% Yahoo Q3-16 7.47% With a 2019 EPS projection of $3.49 and a payout trend of 52%, the 2019 dividend would be $1.81 - implying 8% annual growth over the next two years. That is in line with the analysts. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo CLX EPS 3.23 3.79 4.24 3.93 4.10 4.31 4.26 4.57 4.96 5.33 5.72 6.06 My 6.50% RRR-yield 6.11% Growth 17.34 11.87 -7.31 4.33 5.12 -1.16 7.28 8.53 7.46 7.32 5.94 4.94% 5.99% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 9.84% Div 1.60 1.84 2.00 2.20 2.40 2.56 2.84 2.96 3.08 3.20 CCC 7.00% Yahoo Q1-17 6.97% Growth 15.00 8.70 10.00 9.09 6.67 10.94 4.23 4.05 3.90 10.16% 16.90% Last 5 7.31% Yahoo Q4-16 6.90% Div/EPS 50% 49% 47% 56% 59% 59% 67% 65% 62% 60% 57.27% Last 3 4.06% Yahoo Q3-16 7.95% With a 2019 EPS projection of $6.06 and a payout trend of 60%, the 2019 dividend should be $3.64 - implying 6.8% annual growth over the next two years. My projection is well above the 4-ish trend the last two years - but in line with the consensus. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo DPS EPS 1.85 1.97 2.40 2.85 2.92 3.20 3.65 4.02 4.39 4.59 5.00 5.54 My 9.00% RRR-yield 6.61% Growth 6.49 21.83 18.75 2.46 9.59 14.06 10.14 9.20 4.56 8.93 10.80 11.03% 18.12% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 8.76% Div 0.00 0.00 0.60 1.28 1.36 1.52 1.64 1.92 2.12 2.32 CCC 8.70% Yahoo Q1-17 8.69% Growth NaN Infinity 113.33 6.25 11.76 7.89 17.07 10.42 9.43 NaN% Infinity% Last 5 8.73% Yahoo Q4-16 9.85% Div/EPS 0% 0% 25% 45% 47% 48% 45% 48% 48% 51% 35.55% Last 3 12.31% Yahoo Q3-16 9.43% With a 2019 EPS projection of $5.54 and a payout trend of 50%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.77 - implying 9.8% annual growth over the next two years. The analyst number is lower. My 9% projection is a conservative compromise between the two. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo FLO EPS 0.57 0.63 0.66 0.64 0.69 0.91 0.88 0.92 0.91 0.90 1.01 1.15 My 6.80% RRR-yield 7.18% Growth 10.53 4.76 -3.03 7.81 31.88 -3.30 4.55 -1.09 -1.10 12.22 13.86 6.66% 8.25% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 10.06% Div 0.22 0.27 0.31 0.36 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.53 0.58 0.64 CCC 7.80% Yahoo Q1-17 9.15% Growth 20.18 16.64 14.27 12.49 6.70 5.44 17.78 9.43 10.34 16.33% 41.55% Last 5 5.69% Yahoo Q4-16 7.20% Div/EPS 39% 42% 47% 56% 58% 47% 51% 58% 64% 71% 53.25% Last 3 12.52% Yahoo Q3-16 7.63% With a 2019 EPS projection of $1.15 and a payout trend of 65%, the 2019 dividend would be $0.74 - implying 8.59% annual growth over the next two years. The analyst number and the current trend is higher - but the growth in the payout ratio says growth should slow growth. FLO's historical earnings projection accuracy is low - so it pays to be conservative here. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo GIS EPS 1.85 1.90 2.30 2.48 2.56 2.69 2.82 2.86 2.92 3.06 3.24 3.51 My 6.00% RRR-yield 5.28% Growth 2.70 21.05 7.83 3.23 5.08 4.83 1.42 2.10 4.79 5.88 8.33 6.45% 8.47% Broker 7.00% P/E Ratio 5.01% Div 0.78 0.86 0.98 1.12 1.22 1.32 1.52 1.64 1.76 1.84 CCC 6.40% Yahoo Q1-17 6.84% Growth 10.26 13.95 14.29 8.93 8.20 15.15 7.89 7.32 4.55 9.59% 16.18% Last 5 4.51% Yahoo Q4-16 6.95% Div/EPS 42% 45% 43% 45% 48% 49% 54% 57% 60% 60% 50.36% Last 3 6.59% Yahoo Q3-16 6.95% With a 2019 EPS projection of $3.51 and a payout trend of 60%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.11 - implying 7.2% annual growth over the next two years. The payout ratio is getting high - so my projection is lower. The valuation numbers point towards a 5% projection. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo HSY EPS 1.36 1.90 2.55 2.82 3.24 3.72 3.98 4.12 4.41 4.78 5.20 5.55 My 8.00% RRR-yield 6.22% Growth 39.71 34.21 10.59 14.89 14.81 6.99 3.52 7.04 8.39 8.79 6.73 11.60% 19.21% Broker 7.00% P/E Ratio 7.98% Div 1.19 1.19 1.28 1.38 1.52 1.68 1.94 2.14 2.33 2.47 CCC 8.60% Yahoo Q1-17 9.00% Growth 0.00 7.38 7.81 10.14 10.53 15.48 10.31 8.97 6.00 8.70% 14.20% Last 5 6.89% Yahoo Q4-16 8.68% Div/EPS 88% 63% 50% 49% 47% 45% 49% 52% 53% 52% 54.69% Last 3 8.43% Yahoo Q3-16 7.98% With a 2019 EPS projection of $5.55 and a payout trend of 52%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.89 - implying 8.4% annual growth over the next two years. That is close to the trend in EPS growth - and well below the trend in dividend growth. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo HRL EPS 0.52 0.62 0.75 0.87 0.93 0.98 1.11 1.32 1.64 1.67 1.75 1.74 My 5.00% RRR-yield 6.00% Growth 19.23 20.97 16.00 6.90 5.38 13.27 18.92 24.24 1.83 4.79 -0.57 11.17% 18.06% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 6.29% Div 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.26 0.30 0.34 0.40 0.50 0.58 0.68 CCC 9.90% Yahoo Q1-17 7.79% Growth 2.70 10.53 21.62 17.46 13.33 17.65 25.00 16.00 17.24 16.49% 37.86% Last 5 9.84% Yahoo Q4-16 7.79% Div/EPS 36% 31% 28% 29% 32% 35% 36% 38% 35% 41% 34.05% Last 3 19.41% Yahoo Q3-16 10.20% With a 2019 EPS projection of $1.74 and projecting a payout of 42%, the 2019 dividend would be $0.73 - implying 3.7% annual growth over the next two years. That number is out of line with the current trend and the analyst growth projections. I compromised to get my 5% number. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo INGR EPS 0.54 2.01 3.24 4.68 5.57 5.05 5.20 5.88 7.86 7.58 8.10 9.26 My 7.80% RRR-yield 8.32% Growth 272.22 61.19 44.44 19.02 -9.34 2.97 13.08 33.67 -3.56 6.86 14.32 18.27% 36.07% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 6.18% Div 0.44 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.80 1.52 1.68 1.68 1.80 2.00 CCC 1.90% Yahoo Q1-17 1.90% Growth 27.27 0.00 0.00 42.86 90.00 10.53 0.00 7.14 11.11 21.11% 51.25% Last 5 12.87% Yahoo Q4-16 1.90% Div/EPS 81% 28% 17% 12% 14% 30% 32% 29% 23% 26% 29.32% Last 3 6.08% Yahoo Q3-16 1.90% With a 2019 EPS projection of $9.26 and a payout trend of 25%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.31 - implying 7.8% annual growth over the next two years. I have no idea why the analyst CAGR is so low. I believe my 7.8% is a conservative projection. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo K EPS 2.99 3.16 3.30 3.38 3.61 3.77 3.81 3.53 3.74 3.94 4.32 4.65 My 6.00% RRR-yield 6.11% Growth 5.69 4.43 2.42 6.80 4.43 1.06 -7.35 5.95 5.35 9.64 7.64 4.04% 4.72% Broker 4.00% P/E Ratio 6.57% Div 1.24 1.36 1.50 1.62 1.72 1.76 1.84 1.96 2.00 2.08 CCC 6.90% Yahoo Q1-17 6.60% Growth 9.68 10.29 8.00 6.17 2.33 4.55 6.52 2.04 4.00 6.01% 8.24% Last 5 4.25% Yahoo Q4-16 6.60% Div/EPS 41% 43% 45% 48% 48% 47% 48% 56% 53% 53% 48.23% Last 3 4.19% Yahoo Q3-16 4.98% With a 2019 EPS projection of $4.65 and a lower payout of 50%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.32 - implying 5.9% annual growth over the next two years. Staying a little conservative, I used a 6% CAGR. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo KMB EPS 4.03 4.52 4.68 4.80 5.25 5.77 5.51 5.76 6.03 6.31 6.78 7.26 My 6.80% RRR-yield 5.08% Growth 12.16 3.54 2.56 9.38 9.90 -4.51 4.54 4.69 4.64 7.45 7.08 4.93% 6.06% Broker 6.00% P/E Ratio 6.02% Div 2.32 2.40 2.64 2.80 2.96 3.24 3.36 3.52 3.68 3.88 CCC 7.40% Yahoo Q1-17 7.35% Growth 3.45 10.00 6.06 5.71 9.46 3.70 4.76 4.55 5.43 6.26% 8.98% Last 5 5.68% Yahoo Q4-16 7.60% Div/EPS 58% 53% 56% 58% 56% 56% 61% 61% 61% 61% 58.26% Last 3 4.91% Yahoo Q3-16 6.90% With a 2019 EPS projection of $7.26 and a payout trend of 61%, the 2019 dividend would be $4.43 - implying 7% annual growth over the next two years. That is slightly higher than the last three year trend of 6%. I went conservative with my 6.8% projection. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo LANC EPS 1.28 3.17 4.07 3.84 3.45 3.98 3.69 3.74 4.44 4.86 5.04 5.20 My 3.00% RRR-yield 6.76% Growth 147.66 28.39 -5.65 -10.16 15.36 -7.29 1.36 18.72 9.46 3.70 3.17 5.71% 6.40% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 10.49% Div 1.12 1.14 1.20 1.32 1.44 1.52 1.76 1.84 2.00 2.20 CCC 3.00% Yahoo Q1-17 3.00% Growth 1.79 5.26 10.00 9.09 5.56 15.79 4.55 8.70 10.00 7.44% 10.77% Last 5 7.28% Yahoo Q4-16 3.00% Div/EPS 88% 36% 29% 34% 42% 38% 48% 49% 45% 45% 45.45% Last 3 7.75% Yahoo Q3-16 3.00% I am using the high 2018 projection for a 2019 number. With the 2019 EPS projection of $5.14 and a payout trend of 43%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.21 - implying no growth over the next two years. The analyst numbers are 3%. I used that as CAGR. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo MKC EPS 1.98 2.35 2.65 2.79 3.04 3.13 3.37 3.48 3.78 4.07 4.46 4.78 My 6.00% RRR-yield 6.60% Growth 18.69 12.77 5.28 8.96 2.96 7.67 3.26 8.62 7.67 9.58 7.17 7.40% 10.34% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 9.28% Div 0.88 0.96 1.04 1.12 1.24 1.36 1.48 1.60 1.72 1.88 CCC 8.50% Yahoo Q1-17 8.50% Growth 9.09 8.33 7.69 10.71 9.68 8.82 8.11 7.50 9.30 8.92% 15.00% Last 5 7.26% Yahoo Q4-16 8.87% Div/EPS 44% 41% 39% 40% 41% 43% 44% 46% 46% 46% 43.05% Last 3 8.30% Yahoo Q3-16 8.87% With a 2019 EPS projection of $4.76 and a payout trend of 42%, the 2019 dividend would be $2.00 - implying 3% annual growth over the next two years. That does not align with current trends. My 6% CAGR is conservative - but it is more in line with the EPS trend. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo PEP EPS 3.21 4.26 4.13 4.40 4.10 4.37 4.63 4.57 4.85 5.12 5.54 6.12 My 7.00% RRR-yield 5.33% Growth 32.71 -3.05 6.54 -6.82 6.59 5.95 -1.30 6.13 5.57 8.20 10.47 3.83% 4.37% Broker 6.00% P/E Ratio 6.76% Div 1.50 1.70 1.80 1.92 2.06 2.15 2.27 2.62 2.81 3.01 CCC 6.40% Yahoo Q1-17 6.37% Growth 13.33 5.88 6.67 7.29 4.37 5.58 15.42 7.25 7.12 9.79% 17.40% Last 5 5.81% Yahoo Q4-16 7.17% Div/EPS 47% 40% 44% 44% 50% 49% 49% 57% 58% 59% 49.64% Last 3 9.93% Yahoo Q3-16 7.17% With a 2019 EPS projection of $6.12 and a payout trend of 59%, the 2019 dividend would be $3.61 - implying 10% annual growth over the next two years. Multiple metrics point towards a lower CAGR. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo PG EPS 3.40 3.39 4.11 3.95 3.85 4.05 4.09 3.76 3.67 3.84 4.13 4.43 My 7.00% RRR-yield 4.83% Growth -0.29 21.24 -3.89 -2.53 5.19 0.99 -8.07 -2.39 4.63 7.55 7.26 3.00% 3.07% Broker 6.00% P/E Ratio 6.11% Div 1.40 1.60 1.76 1.93 2.10 2.25 2.41 2.57 2.65 2.68 CCC 7.40% Yahoo Q1-17 7.50% Growth 14.29 10.00 9.66 8.81 7.14 7.11 6.82 3.00 1.00 8.07% 12.84% Last 5 1.80% Yahoo Q4-16 8.00% Div/EPS 41% 47% 43% 49% 55% 56% 59% 68% 72% 70% 55.95% Last 3 3.60% Yahoo Q3-16 6.13% With a 2019 EPS projection of $4.43 and a payout trend of 68%, the 2019 dividend would be $3.01 - implying 6.2% growth over the next two years. The analysts' numbers are recently higher - I compromised at 7%. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo SAFM EPS 0.10 3.94 6.07 0.10 2.35 5.68 10.80 9.52 8.37 8.41 8.41 6.69 My 10.00% RRR-yield 9.61% Growth 3840.00 54.06 -98.35 2250.00 141.70 90.14 -11.85 -12.08 0.48 0.00 -20.45 239.36% 6.98% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 3.59% Div 0.56 0.56 0.60 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.80 0.88 0.88 0.96 CCC 0.00% Yahoo Q1-17 13.80% Growth 0.00 7.14 13.33 0.00 0.00 17.65 10.00 0.00 9.09 7.39% 10.00% Last 5 -8.78% Yahoo Q4-16 59.40% Div/EPS 560% 14% 10% 680% 29% 12% 7% 9% 11% 11% 134.36% Last 3 6.36% Yahoo Q3-16 59.40% With 2019 EPS projection of $6.69 and a payout trend of 14%, the 2019 dividend would be $0.93 - implying no growth over the next two years. High EPS oscillations make a dividend projection a wild guess. The analyst number is far too high. 50% of the SAFM total dividend is the special year end dividend - with adds to the difficulty of pinning a good CAGR on this pretty good stock. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo SJM EPS 3.03 3.11 4.35 4.81 4.73 5.37 5.64 5.38 6.00 7.65 7.99 8.39 My 6.50% RRR-yield 6.14% Growth 2.64 39.87 10.57 -1.66 13.53 5.03 -4.61 11.52 27.50 4.44 5.01 11.12% 16.98% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 3.49% Div 1.20 1.28 1.40 1.76 1.92 2.08 2.32 2.56 2.68 3.00 CCC 5.20% Yahoo Q1-17 5.28% Growth 6.67 9.37 25.71 9.09 8.33 11.54 10.34 4.69 11.94 10.48% 17.41% Last 5 8.77% Yahoo Q4-16 5.34% Div/EPS 40% 41% 32% 37% 41% 39% 41% 48% 45% 39% 40.15% Last 3 8.99% Yahoo Q3-16 9.08% With 2019 EPS projection of $8.39 and a payout trend of 40%, the 2019 dividend would be $3.36 - implying 5.9% growth over the next two years. I went with 6.5% due to an expectation that the lower payout ratio could have mean revision. Co. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Average CAGR PI-CAGRs & Yahoo TSN EPS 0.24 0.10 2.06 1.89 1.91 2.22 2.94 3.15 4.39 5.00 4.98 4.94 My 9.00% RRR-yield 8.08% Growth -58.33 1960.00 -8.25 1.06 16.23 32.43 7.14 39.37 13.90 -0.40 -0.80 206.07% 484.00% Broker 0.00% P/E Ratio 3.52% Div 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.60 0.90 CCC 2.30% Yahoo Q1-17 2.27% Growth 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00 50.00 33.33 50.00 50.00 20.83% 46.25% Last 5 11.84% Yahoo Q4-16 18.20% Div/EPS 67% 160% 8% 8% 8% 9% 10% 13% 14% 18% 31.49% Last 3 44.44% Yahoo Q3-16 18.20% With 2019 EPS projection of $4.94 and a payout trend of 18%, the 2019 dividend would be $0.89 - implying no growth over the next two years. That is why I cut the older 18% analyst projection in half. TSN has high EPS volatility. A CAGR projection is a wild guess here.

The spreadsheet above and the one that follows contain two "price implied" CAGRs. Since this concept may be new to you, I want to go into more detail about their calculation.

To calculate the first price implied CAGR - I take the RRR and subtract the yield. What justifies that formula? When a stock is correctly valued, then the Yield + CAGR = RRR. Doing the kind of formula manipulation we learned in algebra, we can arrive at a formula for CAGR by subtracting 'Yield' from both sides of that equation. Doing that, we get to 'CAGR = RRR - Yield'. I would want the RRRs to be higher for the riskier stocks for such a formula to produce meaningful output.

When it comes to arriving at a price-implied CAGR from the P/E ratios, I want some kind of valuation adjustment. A low P/E ratio should logically belong to a stock with a lower CAGR or higher risk - and a high P/E ratio would logically belong to a stock with a higher CAGR or lower risk. As a rule of thumb - the P/E adjustment plus the RRR sums to 23 at the low risk end - 20 in the middle at 17 at the high risk end. Why the difference in the sums? "Why is a bird in the hand worth only two in the bush?" The difference in sums account for the "in the bush" quality of some attributes compared to the "in the hand" quality of some attributes.

I want the sector average CAGR for my CAGRs to equal the sector average for my price-implied CAGRs - so I also use and adjustment number to arrive at that result. Let's show the math for a few price-implied P/E ratios where the current formula is 0.75 * (P/E ratio - Adjustment).

Coke is a low risk stock with a high adjustment for the P/E of 15.3. A P/E of 22.88 minus 15.3 = 7.58. 75% of 7.58 = 5.69.

Procter & Gamble is a very low risk stock with a high adjustment for the P/E of 15.3. A P/E ratio of 23.45 - 15.3 = 8.15. And 75% of that number is 6.11%.

Colgate is a moderately low risk stock with a high adjustment for the P/E of 14.0. A P/E ratio of 25.23 - 13.00 = 12.23. And 75% of that number is 9.17%.

General Mills has less of a credit rating and gets an adjustment of 12.00. A P/E ratio of 18.68 - 12.00 = 6.68. And 75% of 6.68 = 5.01%.

Ingredion lacks a credit rating and has average accuracy in a high accuracy sector. The adjustment shrinks to 7.50. A P/E ratio of 15.74 - 7.50 = 8.24. And 75% of that number is 6.18%.

Why do I provide two different price implied CAGRs? Using the 'CAGR = RRR - Yield' formula, the CAGR cannot be greater than the RRR. That problem is not an issue in this sector. Due to EPS' failing to grow in equally stair stepped increments, there are times when the 'PE ratio' based formula fails to produce meaningful output. A stock can also sell at a logical P/E ratio based on EPS projections other than the 2017 projection. There are sporadic problems with any given formula. And that is why I want two calculations.

My valuations spreadsheet:

Yield + CAGR Total Return Expectations

Company Q1-17 Factoid's Total Bonds EPS My Total Rtn Consensus Price Implied CAGR Div Price Yield CAGR Return Ratings Accr RRRs - RRR Ratings RRR-Yld P/E /Earn /Earn Archer-Daniels ADM 2.89% 8.00% 10.89% A 5.00 10.50 0.39 2.7 7.61 6.44% 45.07 15.59 Campbell CPB 2.49% 5.00% 7.49% BBB+ 1.00 8.50 -1.01 3.2 6.01 4.76% 45.75 18.35 Coke KO 3.46% 2.80% 6.26% A+ 2.00 7.80 -1.54 2.6 4.34 5.69% 79.14 22.88 ConAgra CAG 1.98% 10.00% 11.98% BBB- 1.70 9.50 2.48 2.2 7.52 11.58% 46.51 23.44 Colgate CL 2.12% 8.00% 10.12% AA- 2.00 8.00 2.12 2.9 5.88 9.17% 53.42 25.23 Clorox CLX 2.39% 6.50% 8.89% A- 2.00 8.50 0.39 2.9 6.11 9.84% 60.04 25.11 DrPepper/Snapple DPS 2.39% 9.00% 11.39% BBB+ 1.00 9.00 2.39 2.9 6.61 8.76% 50.54 21.18 Flowers FLO 3.32% 6.80% 10.12% none 5.00 10.50 -0.38 2.5 7.18 10.06% 71.11 21.41 General Mills GIS 3.22% 6.00% 9.22% BBB+ 1.00 8.50 0.72 2.9 5.28 5.01% 60.13 18.68 Hershey HSY 2.28% 8.00% 10.28% A 1.50 8.50 1.78 2.9 6.22 7.98% 51.72 22.64 Hormel HRL 2.00% 5.00% 7.00% A 1.50 8.00 -1.00 2.7 6.00 6.29% 40.72 20.38 Ingredion INGR 1.68% 7.80% 9.48% none 3.50 10.00 -0.52 2.5 8.32 6.18% 26.39 15.74 Kellogg K 2.89% 6.00% 8.89% BBB 2.20 9.00 -0.11 2.9 6.11 6.57% 52.79 18.26 Kimberly-Clark KMB 2.92% 6.80% 9.72% A 2.20 8.00 1.72 2.9 5.08 6.02% 61.49 21.03 Lancaster LANC 1.74% 3.00% 4.74% none 2.20 8.50 -3.76 2.6 6.76 10.49% 45.27 25.99 McCormick MKC 1.90% 6.00% 7.90% A- 1.50 8.50 -0.60 2.8 6.60 9.28% 46.19 24.37 Pepsi PEP 2.67% 7.00% 9.67% A 2.00 8.00 1.67 2.1 5.33 6.76% 58.79 22.01 Procter_&_Gamble PG 2.97% 7.00% 9.97% AA- 2.00 7.80 2.17 2.3 4.83 6.11% 69.74 23.45 Sanderson Farms SAFM 0.89% 10.00% 10.89% none 3.50 10.50 0.39 2.5 9.61 3.59% 11.41 12.78 JM Smucker SJM 2.36% 6.50% 8.86% BBB 1.00 8.50 0.36 2.7 6.14 3.49% 39.22 16.65 Tyson Foods TSN 1.42% 9.00% 10.42% BBB 2.00 9.50 0.92 2.2 8.08 3.52% 18.00 12.69 Average 2.38% 6.87% 9.25% 2.66 6.46 7.03 20.37

I believe that analyst ratings are correct around 80% of the time. I want there to be lots of agreement between my positive "Total Return - RRR" buy signals and the low consensus rating number buy signals from the analysts.

I want there to be lots of agreement between my negative "Total Return - RRR" sell signals and the higher consensus rating number buy sell from the analysts.

Of the four stocks where I have a "Total Return - RRR" sell signal of negative 0.50 or more (CPB, KO, HRL, LANC and MCK) - none have a rating number below 2.6. I would call that a condition of agreement between myself and the analyst projections. KO, HRL, LANC and MCK are selling at price implied CAGRs that in are line with the last three year dividend growth trend. My forward CAGR projections are not in line with that trend.

On the other hand, of the seven stocks where I have a "Total Return - RRR" buy signal of positive 1.00 or more (CAG, CL, DPS, HSY, KMB, PEP and PG) - 4 have sell signal analyst ratings of "2.9". This is a condition of disagreement. I used 'above the mid term trend' dividend to EPS ratios (but in line with the 2017 ratio) in my CAGR projection calculations for all of these four. I may have too much optimism in my CAGR number. That would cause erroneous buy signals.

The sector average Total Return number (which are yield + CAGR numbers) for this sector is 9.25%. The inclusion in the components of commodity sensitive ADM, FLO, SAFM and TSN help boost that number. Five of the components have Total Return projections below 8%. My coverage universe of Tech and Industrial stocks have a Total Return projection of 9.92%, the large-cap MLP stocks have a Total Return projection of 10.42%; the Transportation stocks have a Total Return projection of 9.48%; and the Health Care / Pharma stocks have a Total Return projection of 9.86%.

I would logically expect that total return projections for this sector to be relatively low due to the superior earnings visibility that show up in the historical earnings projection accuracy and lower spreads in the current earnings projections.

The buy list story I currently hear in these numbers are: CAG, CL, DPS, HSY, KMB, PEP, PG and TSN. I want to move on to the data that provides the message related to market timing - "Is now a good time to buy the items on the buy list?"

Historical yields for the sector:

Mar_2010:_2.77% June:_2.92% Sept:_2.92% Dec:_2.78% Mar 2011: 2.84% June: 2.76% Sept: 2.94% Dec: 2.81% Mar 2012: 2.81% June: 2.82% Sept: 2.80% Dec: 2.81% Mar 2013: 2.42% June: 2.47% Sept: 2.58% Dec: 2.48% Mar 2014: 2.53% June: 2.54% Sept: 2.61% Dec: 2.47% Mar 2015: 2.52% June: 2.61% Sept: 2.58% Dec: 2.33% Mar 2016: 2.27% June: 2.16% Sept: 2.32% Dec: 2.42% Average Mar 2017: 2.37% June: Sept: Dec: 2.61%

Historical P/E Ratios for the sector:

Mar 2010: 14.74 June: 13.84 Sept: 14.45 Dec: 15.93 Mar 2011: 15.55 June: 16.38 Sept: 15.52 Dec:_16.58 Mar 2012: 16.57 June: 16.64 Sept: 17.15 Dec: 17.45 Mar 2013: 18.94 June: 18.56 Sept: 18.41 Dec: 19.87 Mar 2014: 18.77 June: 19.31 Sept: 19.23 Dec: 20.55 Mar 2015: 20.55 June: 20.21 Sept: 19.45 Dec: 21.44 Mar 2016: 21.58 June: 22.74 Sept: 19.97 Dec: 20.99 Average Mar 2017: 20.30 June: Sept: Dec: 18.33

Both the sector average yields and the sector average P/E ratios suggest this is a below average time to be buying into this sector.

Summation: This is a sector full of Sleep Well At Night (or SWAN) stocks because it is full of stocks with investment grade rating debt and stocks with superior earnings projection visibility. This investor wants to fully weight my allocation to this sector in the here and now - and have a growing weighting as I age and desire even a stronger degree of SWAN-like attributes in my holdings. In my holdings of individual stocks, the components of this sector are 13.57% of those portfolio dollars.

One should use a forward CAGR projection focused approach in purchasing the components of your consumer staples holdings. History has shown that stocks with superior dividend growth of having significantly outperformed. But do this while maintaining a RRR discipline.