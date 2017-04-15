Peabody Energy: The Nightmare Continues

The nightmare continues with Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock for the former retail noteholder. Peabody Energy stock continued to plunge on Thursday, this time down another 7.5% to $23.82 on record new BTU stock daily volume of 3.7 million shares as the hedge fund co-proponents continued to dump its shares to lock in their annualized profits of as much as 4992% on their 'financing' of the shares from their private placement.

These shares have now dropped 27% from their opening day high of $32.50. My theory about the hedge fund co-proponents earning 13,000,000% or so annualized in my prior Seeking Alpha article on their Peabody Energy penny warrants appears to be correct. Elliott International owned 823,268 penny warrants on this form 3 filing alone. We'll never know how much the hedge fund co-proponents sell from the rights issue or the penny warrants since they are exempt under section 1145.

To add insult to injury, while former Peabody retail noteholders took big losses on their total investment, they will likely have a huge taxable short term gain reported to the IRS if they sell their Peabody Energy shares received from the rights offering. My eTrade account is showing a cost basis of 0 on my purchase of the shares from the rights offering. The cost basis on the Peabody Energy penny warrants received from the Peabody Energy retail notes that were cancelled is also showing 0. The Peabody Energy retail notes are showing their 100% long term loss on my eTrade account. Long term losses are far less beneficial from a tax standpoint than short term losses. I hope to be able to resolve this with the cost basis group at eTrade. Otherwise, I will only be able to take a maximum $3,000 long term loss per year on my Peabody Energy retail notes for many years and I will have a huge short term gain on the sale of Peabody Energy stock received on my 21% recovery from my cancelled Peabody Energy retail notes. At the very least, I suspect my cost basis will be the difference between the $13.75 cost of the Peabody stock on the rights offering and the sales price of the Peabody stock which represented the bulk of my 21% recovery. Short term gains are taxable at rates of up to 39.6% on Federal Income Tax alone for individuals.

Peabody Energy retail noteholders could face a huge income tax liability on phantom overall gains on Peabody Energy stock unless the cost basis group of major brokerage firms can somehow tie together the 100% long term loss on the Peabody Energy retail notes with the huge short-term gains on the Peabody Energy stock. I am not optimistic about this.

The Peabody Energy senior management team could have already sold their shares they received at no charge for leading Peabody Energy into Chapter 11 as part of their Smash and Grab Technique. Peabody CEO and President Glen Kellow apparently was awarded 680,890 Peabody shares at a cost basis of 0 just prior to the Peabody Energy new share offering. That was $17,022.250 worth based on a $25.00 price. I don't see these shares or any shares the other Peabody senior management team were awarded listed in the Peabody Energy preliminary prospectus. Hopefully this was an oversight since these were restricted shares according to exhibit 4 of the Peabody Energy Plan Term Sheet which includes:

Allocation of Emergence Awards

25.8% of the LTIP Pool (the "Emergence Pool") will be granted to employees and executives on the Effective Date in the form of restricted Reorganized PEC Common Stock (or units) ("Emergence Awards"). The Emergence Pool will be allocated by the Committee to the six most senior executives as follows:

Executive / Level Allocation of Emergence Pool

G. Kellow 18.75% C. Meintjes 6.25% K. Williamson 6.25% A. Schwetz 6.50% V. Dorch 4.38% B. Galli 3.75%



Jones Day, Peabody Energy's attorneys, are so proud of their rights offerings such as with Peabody where money disappears from the pockets of retail investors and miraculously appears in the pockets of co-proponents of reorganization plans, they prominently display them on their website: The hedge fund co-proponents that are profiting on Peabody Energy at the expense of the retail noteholders have nothing to worry about in terms of taxes. They have HUGE profits as outlined above and benefit from a single level of taxation at a 15% tax rate. Best of all for the hedge fund co-proponents and Peabody Energy senior management team is they can do this all over again- cancel Peabody Energy stock and bonds (after dumping them on a new group of retail investor victims) after the next coal industry downturn. The court and authorities are fine with it as we could see with the Peabody Energy reorganization and the lawyers can deal with another $100 million or so in legal fees.

Rights Offerings in Bankruptcy: More Than New Capital, Journal of the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors, reprinted in Jones Day Business Restructuring Review

SEC, USDOJ, US Trustee, Attorney Generals of MO and NY, anyone there notice something very wrong with this Peabody Energy picture? President Trump, we have a big swamp for you to drain that extends from the USA to Australia with Peabody Energy and many more companies that will now follow in its footsteps thanks to Judge Schermer confirming the Peabody Energy reorganization plan.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I still have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes which were .79 in December are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from December pricing.