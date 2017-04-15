Oil Inventories Are Falling And They Could Fall Further

After seeing days of rising oil prices, led by things like falling crude stocks, OPEC extension possibilities, and some other data that has come out, prices have taken another step back. This move has been driven by fears that I previously covered regarding Cushing, along with economic and political uncertainty, but what's interesting is that it seems to have ignored some rather important and interesting data released by OPEC. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Some great news from OPEC

Right now, I believe that the three largest determinants of energy prices moving forward are US production, global demand, and OPEC production. Given that this is true, whenever strong evidence comes out regarding one of these in a bullish way, the market should react bullishly. Whenever bearish data comes out, we should see a bearish response. Well, despite seeing data that was, on the whole, bullish, we managed to see a drop down in prices. You see, according to OPEC, the oil production picture among the group over the past month has improved a bit. In the image below, you can see what I mean.

Based on the data provided, it seems as though the group's output has continued to fall. For the month of March, if their numbers are correct, production managed to come in at 31.928 million barrels per day. This represents a rather large drop of 152.7 thousand barrels in just the course of a month because, in February, production was estimated at 32.081 million barrels per day.

The largest mover from a bullish side happened to be, surprisingly, Libya. Despite being touted last year as an oil bear's dream come true, production in the nation has suffered from continued conflict among rival factions and from maintenance on some of its oilfields. As a result of this, production fell by 60.8 thousand barrels over the course of one month, dropping from 683 thousand barrels per day to 622 thousand barrels per day.

Nigeria, Iran, and Iraq, among others, have also reported decreases, with the most welcomed, in my mind, being Iran's. In the past, I said that we would know if the group is serious this month about adhering to its end of the OPEC agreement, which was to keep output at around 3.797 million barrels per day. I brought this up because the now-revised estimate of output in February was 3.819 million barrels per day but the nation did stay true to its word, it seems, by allowing production to drop to 3.790 million barrels per day in March. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, let production grow 41.6 thousand barrels per day to 9.994 million barrels per day.

All of this is great but there is one very important point that I feel needs disclosed. If you look at the image below, you can see OPEC's estimates from the month of March for February. If you compare this table to the previous table, you'll notice that a revision was made in terms of total output by the group. Because of this, the February-to-March shift looks better than it is. If you compare it to last month's estimate, which was really just a more bullish accounting of the oil market than reality revealed it to be, the drop would have been around 30 thousand barrels per day.

Due to OPEC's current production, we can make some estimates about what the future of the oil market might look like under current conditions. If the group elects to extend their production cut for another six months, and if we assume that that means output will remain flat from March's level, we can arrive at some really interesting results by using that data and comparing it to the table below.

*Taken from OPEC

As you can see, despite OPEC's cuts, global production exceeded demand in the first quarter of this year to the tune of 0.43 million barrels per day. If, however, we stick with our March production assumption and if we assume that OPEC's non-OPEC estimates are accurate, the worst should be past us. By my math, the glut in the second quarter (the current quarter) should come out to 0.28 million barrels per day. In the third quarter, when demand really soars though, we should have a deficit of 1.20 million barrels per day, while that deficit should narrow to 0.55 million barrels per day. All-in-all for the year, if their numbers are right and if my assumptions are, we should see a reduction in inventories for the full year of around 95 million barrels.

This is all fine but I also found something else interesting. March OECD inventory data has not been calculated by OPEC yet but February data has been, as you can see in the table below. If their numbers are right, despite seeing excess production in the first quarter, inventories in commercial tanks dropped by 28.3 million barrels from 3.015 billion barrels down to 2.987 billion barrels. This could be due to more barrels on water (data isn't available yet), it could be due to demand figures or supply figures being far different from what OPEC is saying (even in the past from a revision perspective), and/or it could be driven by non-OECD nations taking the excess. We can't say for sure but, so far, a drop is a drop and that's a positive thing in my eyes.

*Taken from OPEC

Takeaway

So far, from all that OPEC has released, I must say that I am pleasantly surprised. In terms of OPEC production, inventories, etc., the picture is looking more bullish. One negative I noticed was that non-OPEC supplies this year should be about 0.18 million barrels per day higher than previously forecasted, but with the modest uptick in demand of 10 thousand barrels per day, plus with the numbers we are seeing already suggesting a contraction in the global inventory market for the full year if OPEC does extend its cuts, I'm far more bullish than I am bearish at this stage in the game.