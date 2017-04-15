Industry Allocations And Compounding Returns

If industry returns are negatively correlated with realized variability, then it stands to reason that the skew that drives average returns higher should be found in less risky industries.

This article demonstrates that in a dataset stretching back to the pre-Depression era, sector returns have been negatively related to their realized risk.

In my article "Why Many Investors Fail", I described research that showed that the equity risk premium in the United States has been historically attributable to only a small number of stocks whose outstanding performance skewed average returns higher. The article references an excellent recent paper by Arizona State University's Henrick Bessembinder entitled, "Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?" In tracking nearly 26,000 stocks, Bessembinder found that a whopping 58% of stocks failed to outperform Treasury bills over their lifetimes in the dataset. On average, stocks outperform over long time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills.

Bessembinder's paper is essentially on skewness, and the idea behind why the stock market has generated long-run excess returns, but most stocks have not produced a better return than bonds. It makes intuitive sense. Over very long time intervals, the maximum you are going to lose is 100%, but cumulative gains can be astronomical. The right tail of the distribution is much longer. Unfortunately, the most common cumulative return over a decade-long holding period for stocks in the database is -100%. The positive excess returns for the market are a function of that long right tail.

In Dividends and Compounding Returns, I illustrated that the 30 stocks that have generated nearly one-third of the cumulative wealth created in the U.S. stock market over the last 90-plus years share some common characteristics. Forty percent of the names are members of the Dividend Aristocrats, stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years and one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." Eleven of the thirty stocks are members of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index (NYSEARCA:SPHD), which I have shown has generated meaningful risk-adjusted excess returns over time.

High quality companies paying stable and consistent dividends are more likely to compound returns over long time intervals and benefit from Bessembinder's skewness. This article will describe which industries have been more likely to outperform over long time intervals.

In a past article, I illustrated that the realized returns of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) industries have been negatively related to realized risk over time. Traditionally, lower risk sectors like consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) have produced higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns. Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), and commodity-sensitive sectors (XLB, XLE) are all lagging industries after suffering their own respective large scale drawdowns (tech bubble, financial crisis, commodity sell-off) in the study horizon.

*Data is total returns, including reinvested dividends, of the underlying indices for the SPDR Industry ETFs through 9/30/16.

The twenty-year period graphed above looks familiar to long-run market participants, but has this trend held over longer-time intervals. In a study echoing the 90-year study horizon in Bessembinder's work, I captured the long-run risk-return relationship between market sectors. The graph below shows that the negative relationship between industry return and realized risk has held over many business cycles.

** Kenneth French data from 1927-2015

Below I have included a table of the thirty industries in this scatter plot with annualized returns, an annualized volatility measure, and a ratio to describe risk-adjusted returns. The list is sorted in descending fashion by that ratio. Food, essential to human survival, generated the highest risk-adjusted returns. Tobacco, a product so addictive that it became heavily regulated more recently in the dataset, ranked second. Healthcare, another essential service, had the third highest risk-adjusted returns. It should come as no surprise then that food and beverage companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD); tobacco giant Altria (NYSE:MO); and healthcare companies Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), and Merck (NYSE:MRK) were all on Bessembinder's list of the 30 companies that have contributed roughly one-third of market gains over the last 90 years.

Conversely, steel and coal, two declining domestic industries that have seen global pressure, generated the worst risk-adjusted returns with above-market riskiness.

Over long time intervals, less risky industries have generated both higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns. The companies in these lower-risk industries have been more likely to survive and thrive over long periods, moving them into the tail of Bessembinder's skewed distribution. For those bemoaning the faddish nature of low volatility investing, this relationship has held over a period stretching back to the administration of Calvin Coolidge. I continue believing that investors should keep an allocation to low volatility stocks. One of the leading large cap funds is the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV), which includes the one hundred lowest volatility stocks in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), rebalanced quarterly. That fund is industry agnostic, but will tilt towards lower risk industries populated by less volatile stocks. PowerShares also offers small cap (NYSEARCA:XSLV) and mid cap (NYSEARCA:XMLV) strategies that have generated historic structural alpha that I have also covered in past articles.

In the literature on low volatility stocks, I believe this industry view is unique, and I hope that it helps elaborate on this theory. Long-term investors should understand their industry tilts and have a secular view with respect to which industries should experience compounding returns over forward time intervals.

