Federal Reserve Watch: Steady As She Goes

The Fed's policy rate is expected to rise during this time, but will the Fed substantially reduce its balance sheet to achieve this or will the changes be very moderate.

One cannot really say what will happen during this period, but the Fed is looking to maintain 2.1 percent economic growth, 2.0 percent inflation and 4.5 percent unemployment.

The Federal Reserve is going through a transition period, moving from protecting against any downside disruptions in the banking system to a policy of maintaining growth without excessive inflation.

We are in a time of transition. The world has changed and, as a consequence, central banking policy must change. How is it going to do that?

I have recently made some suggestions about what might be in store for the future. But, we are just going to have to wait, observe Federal Reserve behavior, and come up with the best answer we can.

The Federal Reserve has begun to move its policy interest rate target faster. Fed officials moved the target Federal Funds range in the middle of December 2016 and then made another move in the middle of March 2017. After the March meeting the target range was 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent.

The "forward guidance" provided by Fed officials is for two more moves to take place this year.

The projections for the Federal Funds rate released by the Federal Open Market Committee is as follows: the average rate projected for 2017 is 1.4 percent; for 2018 is 2.1 percent, and for 2019 it is 3.0 percent.

So, Federal Reserve officials are expecting that the Federal Funds rate will trend upwards over the next three years or so.

As far as the Fed's balance sheet is concerned, the total amount of assets on April 12, 2017 was $4,539.7 billion and the amount of reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for commercial bank excess reserves, was $2,367.8 billion.

For the historical record, before the Great Recession began and the Fed started to increase the size of its balance sheet, let's just choose September 19, 2007, the Fed had total assets of $905.7 billion and commercial bank excess reserves were $6.7 billion.

The Federal Reserve talks about bringing interest rates back into a "more normal" level and one presumes that a Federal Funds rate of around 3.0 percent is that "more normal" level since the Fed projections for the longer-term…that is…beyond 2019 is for a 3.0 percent level for the Federal Funds rate.

The question then becomes, what size should the Federal Reserve balance sheet become to be consistent with a 3.0 percent Federal Funds rate?

No one believes that Fed total assets will return to the September 19, 2007 level. But, will the account reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, excess reserves, need to drop to such a low level?

Back in September 2007, commercial banks minimized the funds kept in this account because they were not paid any interest on these funds and the banks just kept enough money in the account in order to cover the clearing of checks through the banking system.

What will happen to bank reserves as the Fed continues to pursue the projected increases in the target interest rate is anybody's guess.

The crucial thing seems to be, not the level of Fed assets or reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, but where the target interest rate should be. At least, this seems to be the feeling of most Federal Reserve policymakers at this time.

And, the appropriate level of the Fed's policy rate of interest will depend upon the growth of the economy, the rate of inflation, and the condition of the labor market. Right now, Federal Reserve officials only see the economy growing at a 2.1 percent rate for the next two years with the rate of growth dropping off after that to 1.9 percent in 2019 and 1.8 percent in the longer-term.

The rate of inflation, in the Fed's projections, never exceeds the target objective rate of increase of 2.0 percent. Unemployment hangs around 4.5 percent.

The big concern is that Federal Reserve officials want to protect and sustain the unemployment rate around the 4.5 percent level and do not want to see inflation growing at a rate in excess of 2.0 percent.

What will that take? Increases in the Federal Funds rate…as stated above.

Will the Fed have to reduce its securities portfolio to accomplish this? Will excess reserves in the banking system be needed to achieve this goal? That is where the mystery comes in.

Over the past 16 months, the Federal Reserve has raised the Federal Funds target range three times. In the first two cases the Fed removed reserves from the banking system in order to prepare the banking system for the increases that eventually took place.

In the third case, in March 2017, the Federal Reserve did not oversee a reduction in reserve balances before the rate increase took place. The timing and the situation was different.

This raises a question about what the Fed will do over the next two or three years to achieve the interest rate path that it is projecting?

Some people are thinking that the Fed will just allow securities to mature without being replaced. This approach would not cause the Fed to disrupt the financial markets at all as the reduction in securities would take place quietly and without attention. This would just be a policy of attrition.

Others see the Fed moving gently, reducing its portfolio as needed in order to keep the Federal Funds rate at levels that are consistent with how fast the economy is growing, how inflation is behaving, and how the labor market performs. Thus, reserve balances could be reduced in a manner that would not disturb the markets, but would also protect against removing reserves too rapidly and disrupting the banking system.

There are others that would like to reverse the quantitative easing scenario by removing a certain amount of reserves each month, automatically.

Then there are some, and Ben Bernanke has suggested this, that speculate that there needs to be little or no reduction in the Fed's balance sheet. This is where the economy is, where the commercial banks are, and we just keep things as they are.

We don't know what the correct answer to this policy question is. We do know that market conditions do change from time-to-time, seasonally and otherwise, and so the precise results must be interpreted as we go along.

For example, since the last increase in the Fed's policy rate, excess reserves have remained relatively steady. However, since the policy rate was moved in December 2016, excess reserves have risen by $425 billion.

But, since the third round of quantitative easing ended in October 2014 and excess reserves peaked, excess reserves have fallen by more than $450 billion, and that includes the increase that took place between December 2016 and now.

This is going to be an interesting time. To understand what the Federal Reserve is going to be doing, we are going to have to watch very carefully…and that doesn't include any surprises.

