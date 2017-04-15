AbbVie Has A Blue Ocean Market But It's Small

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has been a company that has been scrutinized almost as much as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) lately. Both companies have similar issues, where the bulk of their revenues are dependent on one product. In the case of AbbVie, its main product is Humira, but what differentiates AbbVie from Gilead is the fact that AbbVie has a secondary product, Imbruvica, which can grow to be a blockbuster. Imbruvica is currently used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia, but AbbVie is looking to turn it into a pipeline within a product starting with marketing it for GvHD which I would like to examine now.

AbbVie recently submitted its supplemental new drug application in hopes that the Food & Drug Administration, the FDA, will approve Imbruvica for treating chronic graft versus host disease, or cGvHD. This can be a potential hit for Imbruvica en route to its way in becoming a blockbuster because if the FDA approves it, this will be the first therapy in the States to treat the disease.

What is GvHD you ask? It is graft versus host disease which is a complication that occurs in an individual after having received tissue from a genetically different individual. Typically, what happens is that the transplanted immune cells attack the host's immune system because they don't recognize the host's body as its own. Currently, this is a very open market, it isn't a typical disease per se where there is a quantifiable number of individuals that have it. It can happen to anyone at any time. Currently, there are less than 20k cases reported in the US and can occur in any individual at any age. It is estimated to be a market of roughly $500M by 2021.

To identify whether or not this is going to be a hit for AbbVie, we'll have to examine the market for GvHD from a competitors landscape perspective. Currently, there are no competitors against AbbVie in this market as there is no therapy approved in the States yet. From a competitors landscape perspective, there is little risk in the space right now which to me means that it is a blue ocean that AbbVie can capitalize on until other therapies are approved.

In addition to the competitors landscape, an investor should also analyze the substitutes landscape. It is important to analyze this landscape because if approved for this indication and AbbVie prices the product too high, doctors and patients might not want to use it because substitutes are available. Currently, the treatment of preference for GvHD is to use steroids because they suppress the immune system, but other methods include chemotherapy, antiviral drugs, antifungals, and antibiotics. These are very common methods and are only used because there is no specific treatment targeted at the disease. With that consideration, I believe that the substitutes offer a low risk to the prospects of Imbruvica for the treatment of GvHD if approved.

The probability of AbbVie grabbing the entire $500M is slim at the moment. I would assume a 30% probability that AbbVie can capture the entire market because currently Imbruvica is being reviewed for at least a third line therapy and best case scenario of second line therapy. Though it would be the first therapy approved for this condition, it will play second fiddle at best.

From my analysis, I believe that if approved, the use of Imbruvica for GvHD is an excellent opportunity for AbbVie given the low risks from competitors and substitutes. The thing to bear in mind, though, is that this is a small market relative to what AbbVie is used to dealing with. Imbruvica pulled in $1.8B last year, so if AbbVie is miraculously able to capture the full potential of $500M in this market, it would be a needle mover for Imbruvica. But let's not kid ourselves here, AbbVie will live and die by Humira as it pulled in $16.1B last year. If approved for GvHD, this will just be a base hit for AbbVie, not a homerun.

Though Imbruvica pulled in $1.8B last year, it has very little meaning on the valuation of the company because it accounts for only 7% of total revenues while being the second largest money maker. Humira still accounts for 62.9% of all revenues. So even if Imbruvica were to grab 100% of all GvHD revenues, it would bring the total to $2.3B which still would only account for 8.8% of total revenues and still have minimal bearing on the valuation of the company.

Source: AbbVie 10-k filing

I initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing additional shares below $61 because I believe that is where AbbVie offers additional value. I've selected $61 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) for AbbVie during the 2016 second quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have lost out on massive gains, as AbbVie has underperformed Seagate since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names. I keep kicking myself every time I see that chart.

Source: Google Finance

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is one of my mid-sized positions and has been doing well, as I'm up 12% on the name, including reinvested dividends, while the position occupies roughly 4.1% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $61.

I own AbbVie for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold on to the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.2% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 13.3%. For 2017, the portfolio is up 6.7%, while the S&P 500 is up 5.2%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 15.8% 9.8% AbbVie Inc. 12.0% 4.1% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 5.9% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.5% 3.7% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 1.1% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.0% 7.3% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -1.7% 8.1% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -3.9% 10.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.9% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -6.4% 4.1% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -16.5% 0.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. -17.1% 18.8% Cash $ 22.25%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions, and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.