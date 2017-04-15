Hub Group's Preliminary Guidance Suggests Weaker Margin Performance For Select Intermodal Capacity Providers

Domestic intermodal spot market pricing has declined from 2016, but has remained higher for each week in 2017, on a YOY basis.

After the stock market closed on April 10th, Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) provided preliminary first quarter guidance. The important fact from this information was the reduced diluted earnings guidance for the first quarter, greater than 30 percent at the midpoint from analyst estimates.

Guidance was also reduced by 30 percent for the entire fiscal year for diluted earnings when considering the revised midpoint. Analysts were looking for an eight percent gain from 2016 at around $2.40 per share.

Hub Group explained that the driver for the decline stems from a more extreme competitive pricing environment for intermodal capacity providers. The company now anticipates a decline in gross margin by approximately seven million, with operating expense totaling $84.5 million. These estimates would lead to a $16.9 million operating profit, a 41 percent decline from last year.

Hub Group also guided for a 37 percent tax rate. Applying interest expense and other income, and the company is looking to generate over $11 million in net income. This would reflect a decline of around 35 percent, with purchased treasury stock offsetting some of the decline.

For investors, this information raises two questions. How has domestic intermodal pricing performed during the first quarter of 2017? And second, how has pricing performed for Class I railroads versus non-rail intermodal capacity providers, also known as intermodal marketing companies (NYSE:IMC)?

The first question can be addressed by looking at IDS Transportation Services, U.S. domestic intermodal spot market rates, which include the cost of door-to-door moves for a 53-foot domestic intermodal container. Spot market rates are provided for both eastbound and westbound moves including multiple geographic origin and destination flows and west to east and vice versa averages.

When considering eastbound and westbound averages, the eastbound spot market rate as of late-March was down ten percent from the end of last year. But each week for 2017 has been higher year-over-year (YOY) at or greater than eight percent for most of the first quarter. Performance has declined during March with pricing now up around five percent YOY.

For westbound average spot market rates, as of late-March, pricing was down five percent from the end of last year. Similarly, each week for 2017 has been higher YOY at or greater than four percent. Performance has contrastingly improved during March with pricing now up around ten percent YOY.

Clearly domestic intermodal spot market rates have displayed similar trends as container shipping line containerized freight rates. Declines have occurred from the peak shipping season, but they have not been extreme. Compared to last year, performance has remained positive and healthy. This means that form a door-to-door perspective, domestic intermodal pricing has not caved leading to the issues facing Hub Group.

The second question is where we will find the answer to Hub Group's challenges. It is also the area where we will assume that JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will also be facing similar challenges during the first quarter and throughout 2017.

To get a sense of the relationship between IMCs and Class I railroads, there are a couple of ways to breakdown the comparison. First, comparing information where available between revenue per load (typically measured by unit, specially each container) for both Class Is and IMCs. Hub Group does not disclose revenue per load information, but it does include its purchased transportation and gross margin information, which serve as proxies for the aforementioned information.

Both JB Hunt and Schneider National rely on purchased rail transportation just like Hub Group, but do not necessarily break this out explicitly for their respective intermodal operating segments. Using each company's operating margin or operating ratio (OTC:OR) can serve as a proxy as well.

Generally, the trend that has been prevalent has been Class Is witnessed improved revenue per carload pricing during the fourth quarter of last year and less negative pressure for the balance of 2016. Compared to IMCs, the opposite has occurred with substantially worse performance during the fourth quarter of 2016 and for the balance of 2016.

For example, Hub group witnessed an increase of 14 percent YOY for the company's transportation costs for its Hub operating segment. The Mode operating segment witnessed an increase of greater than six percent. Intermodal services reflected 65 and 51 percent respectively for 2016. The substantial majority of purchased transportation, then, can be associated with Class I railroads. Hub Group's exposure is closely aligned with Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and East Coast Class Is.

By the same token, Hub Group's combined net revenue yield and profit margin declined by five and 22 percent during the fourth quarter of 2016, YOY. This performance was in spite of 11 and five percent gross and net revenue growth.

By contrast, Union Pacific witnessed intermodal revenue per car (specifically container units) growth of 0.6 percent during the fourth quarter, while performance declined by -2.6 percent for the balance of 2016. CSX (NYSE:CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) were mixed with 2016 fourth quarter performance at 2.8 and -2.8 percent YOY respectively. Regardless, all Class Is witnessed substantial improvement during the fourth quarter last year.

JB Hunt provides comparable revenue per carload information. The only caveat here is that for Class Is, there is no pricing breakdown between international and domestic containers. Most do provide volume breakdowns and as stated earlier, we know that pricing for domestic intermodal improved substantially during the fourth quarter and has remained strong in 2017.

Contrary to most Class Is, notably Union Pacific, BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and CSX, JB Hunt's fourth quarter revenue per carload was at -1.9 percent YOY. For the balance of 2016, performance was at -4.2 percent. By the same token, the company's operating income declined by -2.8 and -5.6 percent for the fourth quarter and for all of 2016. Similarly, JB Hunt's OR increased by approximately one percent for both the fourth quarter and all of 2016.

Last year, JB Hunt mentioned multiple times that purchased rail transportation was one of the primary culprits for reduced margins and the increasing OR. Recently, BNSF and JB Hunt have been in arbitration regarding pricing disputes. Now that Hub Group has disclosed pricing challenges due to extreme competitive factors, it makes sense that JB Hunt would seek arbitration. It also appears that Class Is have witnessed improved pricing during this same time period.

Both JB Hunt and Hub Group witnessed solid volume growth, indicating that lower prices have led to increasing business. JB Hunt's performance was strong up over eight percent last year. For 2017, estimates were for sustained high single- to double-digit growth. Last year, Schneider National witnessed a 1.5 percent decline for intermodal orders. JB Hunt appears to have taken the most market share this past year.

This likely has placed pressure on Hub Group to compete more on pricing during the first quarter of 2017. It should be noted that JB Hunt has the largest domestic intermodal container and chassis capacity in North America. And that the company has exclusive contractual arrangements with both BNSF and Norfolk Southern, making it the primary capacity provider.

Union Pacific has its subsidiary, Streamline, which has the second most container and chassis capacity, with Hub Group likely third, followed by XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) and Schneider International. Hug Group mentioned the soft truckload market as another impact on pricing pressures. A weaker truck market allows for shippers to consider cheaper rates to move goods across highways rather than Class I rail networks.

Based on Hub Group's substantial stock decline during the week and updated guidance for the year, investors will likely face continued volatility. If we were to take the lower guidance at face value, based upon valuation levels, Hub Group could realistically trade lower than $36 per share. However, if things improve during the back-half of 2017 and into 2018, the stock could also easily move back towards $50 per share.

Whether things do improve later, and when the market feels that Hub Group's value should reflect this improvement are tough to know. Last year's Class I rail performance displayed strong improvement, while the industry was still in the midst of very weak rail traffic numbers. The same could occur with Hub Group.

The positive news is that the trucking industry is expected to witnessed tightening capacity as the year progresses. Gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) will also be an important indicator as each quarter comes to completion. It is also positive that the domestic intermodal container market is highly consolidated. More rational pricing can occur with fewer players, but it looks like the near-term will continue to witness significant investments to compete. JB Hunt has led this charge over the past decade.

All-in-all, investors are left in a tough situation. JB Hunt has similarly very high exposure to intermodal services. I would be patient and wait for the next earnings announcement to come out before making any moves based on Hub Group's disclosure this week. Schneider National as of 2016, had approximately 20 percent of the company's operating revenues exposed to domestic intermodal. The company is poised to grow its capacity now that it is transitioning to an owned-chassis model.

Hub Group has likely taken the bulk of the stock price beat-down this week. The weaker broader market performance was not helpful. Schneider National is also exposed to the soft trucking market, which is also expected to witness weak performance during the first quarter so waiting for earnings is a good move as well.

Hub Group did mention that they expect to pursue acquisitions to diversify the business, but that intermodal will likely remain a major part of the business. The company has been saying this for a while now, but a deal has not been made over the past five years, since Mode. I actually believe that Hub Group will itself become an acquisition target by a larger contract logistics provider.

In summary, Hub Group, JB Hunt and Schneider National will all be challenged for their respective intermodal operating segments early in 2017. Volumes will continue to grow, as margins are impacted. Investors should exercise some caution right now to get a read on how the impacts will face each company, and how GDP growth is tracking. To date, it would appear that Class I rails are the strongest benefactors as intermodal container growth has recovered from the fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT, HUBG, SNDR, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.