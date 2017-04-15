Linn Energy: New Shares Are Worth An Estimated $25 To $30

Unhedged breakeven point is estimated at $45 oil and $2.50 natural gas. Linn can probably increase production by low double-digits within cash flow at current strip.

Linn is exploring asset sales which may further reduce its leverage. Linn's financial position appears quite solid now.

Linn Energy's (OTCQB:LNGG) emergence from bankruptcy has resulted in a radically different company. It has shed most of its debt and is left with much lower interest costs that should allow it to breakeven at around $45 oil and $2.50 natural gas. It also has plenty of liquidity that should allow it to grow production effectively with its focus on its Merge play.

Linn's current financial position indicates little risk of another bankruptcy. While this could change if Linn takes on a lot of additional debt, Linn's exploration of further asset sales indicates that it is more likely to deleverage from its current 2x leverage ratio than to add additional debt.

I estimate that Linn's shares are worth around $25 to $30 in the current environment, making its $28.25 fair based on oil and gas strip prices.

Linn is trading as LNGG on the OTCQB although some sites may mention its ticker symbol as LNGGF still.

Linn Energy's 2017 Guidance

At the midpoint of Linn's guidance and current strip prices (roughly $53.25 oil and $3.30 natural gas for 2017), Linn Energy is expected to generate $1.223 billion in total revenue. This includes slightly negative value for Linn's hedges for 2017 as it has natural gas hedged at $3.17 per Mcf and oil hedged at $52.13 per barrel.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [Mcf] 177,937,500 $3.05 $543 Oil (Barrels) 9,672,500 $49.25 $476 NGL (Barrels) 8,577,500 $21.30 $183 Other Revenue (Net) $44 Hedge Value -$23 Total Revenue $1,223

Linn is expected to have roughly $1.167 billion in cash expenditures during 2017, leading to approximately $56 million in positive cash flow during the year. This does not include debt repayments such as its scheduled term loan repayments. Linn's interest expense level was also higher during the first two months of the year (pre-emergence). Linn's annualized interest expense is around $55 million currently and expected to further decline as it pays down its debt.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $319 Transportation Expenses $160 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes $101 General And Administrative Expense $128 Interest Expense $64 Capital Expenditures $395 Total Expenditures $1,167

Modest Debt

Linn's net debt has been greatly reduced to around $962 million at the time of emergence from bankruptcy. This is expected to be reduced further by asset sales and Linn's positive cash flow. Linn's leverage ratio is expected to be below 2.0x at current strip prices. This is a vast change from its pre-bankruptcy situation where it had roughly 8.0x leverage at $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas.

Linn's smaller debt load combined with the lower interest rate on its current debt results in its annualized interest expense dropping to around $55 million per year compared to around $500 million per year (including Berry) before restructuring.

The lowered interest costs combined with other cost reductions help reduce Linn's estimated unhedged breakeven point (with flat production growth) to approximately $45 oil and $2.50 natural gas. Thus Linn appears to be competitive in the new oil and gas pricing environment.

Valuation

Linn indicated that it could grow production by around 9% (from December 2016 to December 2017) with its $300 million oil and gas capital expenditure budget. Based on Linn's breakeven point, I'd expect it to be able to potentially deliver low double-digit production growth in future years while spending within cash flow.

Linn is focusing on developing its Merge assets, with around 45% of its oil and gas capital expenditures and 55% of its total capital expenditures going towards that play. The Merge appears to generally have a higher oil percentage compared to Linn's 20% company average, so its oil percentage should creep up by a couple percentage points per year, although this may be affected by asset sales. It appears that the assets that Linn is marketing are primarily oil assets, so Linn is likely to remain a natural gas dominant company in the future.

Based on Linn's projected 2018 production levels (without accounting for any asset sales), I'd value Linn at approximately $25 to $30 per share, with a 6x to 7x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Conclusion

The new Linn Energy is a much different company, with only a relatively modest amount of debt and a breakeven point that is competitive even with lower oil and gas prices. It is devoting a significant amount of its capital to its Merge assets, which has delivered solid returns so far at $3 natural gas and $50 oil. Although Linn took on too much debt before and was unable to survive lower oil and gas prices, its financial position looks quite solid now, and it could end up with close to zero debt depending on its asset sales.

It appears that the market has fairly valued Linn as it is trading within my valuation estimate of $25 to $30 based on longer-term $54 oil and natural gas at around $2.85. Oil is probably of slightly greater importance to Linn than natural gas (assuming that NGL prices are primarily correlated to oil) since although Linn's oil percentage is relatively low, the value of its oil and NGL production is a bit higher than the value of its natural gas production.

