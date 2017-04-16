S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 4/17

Should we sit on our hands or take a stab at this market?

Now we're in the thick of it.

Last week we said, "These are exactly the times that investors want to be modestly hedging."

Remember the "left skew" we were talking about last week around this time? Turns out we were lucky enough to get a small taste of it.

SPY Price data by YCharts

So is that it? Is it over? Can we buy the dip now?

Risk-reward.

Well, if you look at Thursday's Gamma Exposure [GEX] number, you might think it is a good time to buy, because last time we got to this level, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) made a nice, quick recovery. And, admittedly, it seems to happen that way a lot.

[Wait... explain this "GEX" thing to me again?]

So yes, we think you'd be right to say that a recovery is the likely scenario, but that still doesn't mean it's a good time to buy shares.

Why?

Because low GEX is a true volatility multiplier - it pushes the market around like crazy - and even though that can often work out in our favor (contributing to "good" volatility), when it doesn't, it's painful.

To demonstrate our point, here's the historical probability distribution associated with this level of GEX.

So, we think that actually looks pretty sweet. The mean gain for the next five days is 0.4% and the median is 0.77%. That's a mean 200% annualized gain. It's also compelling that a gain of 2.5% happens a good deal more often than a loss of 2.5%.

But... what about that left tail? Are you sure you want to expose yourself to that?

You don't have to.

As far as we're concerned, we have two options: (1) We can buy a call or (2) we can "wait for zero."

1. Buying a call is a pretty straightforward strategy. If you buy an at-the-money call on SPY, we'd estimate a >50% chance of it ending in the money, and with potential for nice returns. Most importantly, downside risk is fully known - there can be no surprise 5% portfolio loss.

2. "Waiting for zero" means sitting back and waiting for when GEX goes all the way down to a $0 value or below (right now, it's at $897M). To put that in context...

When GEX gets down near zero, our calculation of the mean five-day gain becomes 0.67% and the median, 0.94%. (That's a rather compelling mean 350% annualized, for what it's worth.)

As you can see, zero is not far away, and a GEX at zero often shows us where the market will stop, pivot and kick off months of subsequent gains. Is it worth the wait?

Sort of. Maybe.

We're hoping it hits zero, but just in case that doesn't work out, we'll be collecting a few short-dated SPY calls as well. So yeah, we'll be happy if it goes up or down. The more the better.

See you next week.

SqueezeMetrics thinks you should always put the odds in your favor. And not in some namby-pamby, abstract way - but for real. Like, "look, these are the numbers." Unless you want namby-pamby "abstract" portfolio gains, of course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.