Halyard Health: Stay Focused On Transformation (Not Litigation Damages)

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH), a provider of surgical and infection prevention ("S&IP") products and medical devices, has been in the midst of a transformation strategy whereby its goals are to transform towards higher margin medical devices while attempting to stabilize its lower margin price sensitive S&IP business. The company's most recent quarterly results exceeded analyst revenue and earnings estimates while the company also guided in line with its full year 2017 earnings estimates. For 2016, HYH achieved its financial goals, completed its first acquisition and took strategic steps to advance its transformation into a leading medical devices company. The company's progress in its transformation is evident from its continued shift in its product portfolio to medical devices, which recently generated the majority of its operating profits. While HYH continues to move forward with its transformation strategy, there is an outstanding litigation that the company is fighting. Our readers may remember that the television show 60 Minutes addressed the subject matter of such litigation in 2016. In particular, 60 Minutes discussed allegations that HYH supplied faulty protective equipment to hospitals during an Ebola outbreak. Specifically, the show discussed allegations that HYH's MICROCOOL Surgical Gown did not meet strict industry standards to be impermeable to blood and body fluids containing dangerous viruses like Ebola cannot pass through.

HYH argued that the surgical gown allegations were not based on facts and that they had "less than one complaint for every million gowns sold." In late 2014, a law firm instituted a class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) (from which HYH was spun off) for more than $500 million, alleging that the company committed fraud by marketing and selling some of its surgical gowns as protection against Ebola. At the time of the 60 minutes report, we stated to our readers that the report was focusing on a single product that HYH sells among many products. We also noted that for all the strong allegations of a plaintiffs' attorney in the litigation, these class actions are typically settled many years after the filing of the action for much less money than the amount originally sought at the outset of the litigation. With this in mind, in early April 2017 a jury found KMB liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages and $350 million in punitive damages for the above-identified litigation. The jury also found HYH liable for $261,445 in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages. In particular, the jury found that KMB/HYH acted with malice, oppression and/or fraud when they allegedly concealed the information about the level of protection the gowns provided.

KMB stated that the verdict is contrary to the evidence presented and that they intend to challenge the jury's verdict in post-judgment motions and then possibly file an appeal in the case. (KMB noted that HYH is required to cover KMB's losses and expenses related to the litigation under an indemnification agreement between the two companies.) For its part, HYH intends to file motions to challenge the verdict and the jury's punitive damages award. Although the damages verdict against KMB and HYH appears to be daunting, we believe investors should remain focused on the success of HYH's transformation activities and not be distracted by near-term adversities of the surgical gown litigation. Our experience as a lawyer, investor and financial writer tells us that KMB/HYH will fight such damage awards for the foreseeable future until a more reasonable settlement between the parties can be reached. Jury damage awards are frequently outsize and disconnected from the facts of a case, and, as a result, HYH investors can expect a judge on appeal to at least slash the amount of the punitive damage awards. At such time, a settlement for a lesser and more reasonable damage amount will likely be negotiated. With that said, we believe that HYH investors should not dismiss the surgical gown litigation completely, but they should stay more focused on the company's ongoing transformation into a medical devices company.

As noted above, HYH has two divisions. The company's S&IP division offers sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparels, and medical exam gloves for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The company's medical devices division offers a portfolio of products focusing on pain management and respiratory and digestive health to enhance patient outcomes. The S&IP division is currently the company's largest division. As seen in the company's most recent earnings report, its revenues from its S&IP division continue to fall due to lower selling prices of exam gloves and sterilization products and lower sales volume in surgical drapes and gowns and protective apparel. In an effort to drive long-term growth, HYH is stabilizing its S&IP division while also expanding its growing medical devices division through internal innovation and acquisitions. With this in mind, we believe that investors should consider purchasing HYH shares on any litigation damages related weakness to benefit from the company's transformation towards the growth oriented medical devices market and away from the price competitive S&IP market. A company such as HYH will thrive as a medical devices company as it will be selling into healthcare markets with aging populations that will require more of its products.

HYH expects its medical devices business to grow by 7 to 9 percent in 2017. To achieve such growth, the company will focus on expanding its pain management product portfolio by increasing investment in market development and the global expansion of non-opioid pain therapies. For the company's S&IP business, HYH expects 2017 sales to be flat to a 2 percent decrease. To achieve its goals, HYH will continue to increase its investment in innovation and plans to launch more than a dozen new products in 2017. The company expects such product introductions to accelerate its medical devices business growth and maintain its leading market positions in the S&IP market (HYH's strategy to improve the S&IP division's performance includes offering cost-competitive products and improving manufacturing efficiencies.) Finally, HYH will continue to seek out and to execute strategic mergers and acquisitions to help build out its medical devices portfolio and enhance its performance through operational synergies. HYH's transformation into a leading medical devices company focuses on three areas to achieve such goal: 1) portfolio; 2) company; and 3) culture. The company's shifting of its portfolio to higher margin, fast growing medical devices has always been at the center of its transformational strategy. To date, HYH has increased its medical device business sales from 38 percent of its product portfolio in fourth quarter 2016, an increase from 30 percent about a year earlier.

The second part of HYH's transformation strategy is to focus on its cost structure, supply chain efficiencies, and tax rate. Cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and HYH's tax rate are important areas for the company to increase cash flow and enhance its profits. To date, the company has made incremental progress in decreasing its information technology ("IT") spending as a percent of its sales, but has plans to reduce such spending even further. In 2017, HYH has begun to take steps to consolidate its IT systems. In 2016, the company recorded benefits from its enhanced supply chain abilities, which helped it deliver an improvement in primary working capital. HYH also remains focused on long-range tax planning to improve its adjusted effective tax rate of 31.9 percent (in 2016). The final part of the company's transformation is encouraging a company culture whereby product teams will be driven to leaders across the healthcare markets landscape emphasizing value-based innovation and empowering such teams to make innovative decisions.

We believe that HYH's strategy of growing its medical devices division through acquisitions and new product offerings is an appropriate strategy to move the company towards the higher margin and growth-oriented medical devices market. We also believe that KMB and HYH will appeal the above-noted litigation damage awards for an extended period of time and ultimately have such awards reduced by a judge and/or settled for a reduced amount. We believe that investors should consider HYH's shares on any overall market sell off to benefit from the company's transformation towards the growth-oriented medical devices market and away from the price-competitive S&IP market. In addition, we believe the further HYH moves towards becoming a medical devices company with a stronger future of consistent growth the more likely the company will become a takeover target.

An outstanding litigation can scare away investors from a particular company's shares and we are quite understanding of such reticence to invest. With that said, a pending litigation can also present potential investors with exceptional investment opportunities if such investors understand the likely outcome of any litigation. HYH's litigation involving its Microcool Breathable High Performance Surgical Gowns is no different. Investors need to look beyond the bravado and posturing of plaintiffs attorneys which will paint a company such as HYH as evil. In the HYH litigation, for example, plaintiffs' attorneys have long alleged that HYH asserted its surgical gowns were impermeable and provided protection against serious diseases, including Ebola and HIV, despite the fact that the companies had known since 2012 that the gowns were defective, failed industry tests, and did not meet relevant standards, "thus placing healthcare professionals and patients at considerable risk for infection, serious bodily harm and death." As noted above, a jury in April 2017 sided with plaintiffs and found that KMB and HYH had concealed material information from healthcare professionals throughout California and had carried out their scheme with malice, oppression and/or fraud.

Although HYH's shares have drifted downward since the jury damage awards, such downward pressure on such shares does not appear overtly tied to such litigation results. Despite the intimidating outcome of the surgical gown litigation, investors must remain aware that jury damage awards can be outrageously high and are frequently overturned or reduced dramatically by a judge on appeal. You can bet that KMB and HYH will appeal the surgical gown litigation for the foreseeable future. Further, as such litigation drags on a settlement becomes more likely for an amount that is a fraction of the initial jury damage awards. (See our article on Chemours (NYSE:CC) where we discuss lessons learned and missed investor opportunities in regard to an outstanding litigation.) The facts of the surgical gown litigation favor a reduction of the above-noted damages awards (especially punitive damages) when considering that there have been no known injuries resulting from the allegedly defective surgical gown product. With this in mind, we believe that investors should keep an eye on the outstanding litigation but be more focused on the company's ongoing and successful transformation into a medical device company.

With HYH increasing its higher margin medical devices business through new product offerings/acquisitions, revenue/earnings growth rates will improve. As noted above, HYH has a well-thought out plan to become a medical devices company and improve the overall company's performance through the pursuit of operational efficiencies. The company will also continue its effort to stabilize and improve the profitability of its S&IP business. HYH's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 20.15 based on earnings estimates of $1.84 for 2017 and 18.35 based on earnings estimates of $2.02 for 2018. Over the long-term, HYH's focus on the higher margin higher growth medical devices will drive revenue and earnings growth as it will be selling into aging global healthcare markets. In addition, the company will also improve the performance of its price sensitive S&IP division and may ultimately divest itself of such division when its medical devices division reaches a majority of the company's sales. (HYH will also remain a takeover target as it transforms.) We believe that investors should consider buying HYH's shares on any overall market weakness given that it is a leader in the growing markets it participates in.

