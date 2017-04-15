Buy The Dip In Pier 1

PIR is doing quite well as a company, but the valuation implies the opposite, and so we think this is a good buying opportunity.

The full-year guide, though, implies non-revenue generating costs are coming out of the system faster than revenue generating costs are going up.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) traded sharply lower on Thursday, 4/13, after the company announced Q4 earnings. The Q4 numbers were actually pretty good, as was the FY18 guide, so we think the sell-off is a gross overreaction to a mixed Q1 profit guide. We believe this sell-off in PIR stock is a "buy the dip" opportunity.

The Q4 numbers were actually pretty good. Comps were positive and above the midpoint of management's guide. Digital sales were up a strong 28%. Gross margins expanded 290 basis points, a strong finish to a year wherein gross margins expanded a healthy 90 basis points. That is an impressive accomplishment in this strongly promotional retail environment. The SG&A rate increased slightly, but that was due to certain one-offs. Overall, operating income rose 33% year-over-year on a 2.6% sales decline. That is pretty good cost leveraging.

The full-year guide was also quite strong. The market, though, is being thrown off by a higher Q1 expense guide which is weighing on the company's Q1 profit outlook. PIR is having to spend at a higher rate on marketing, but these are necessary investments to drive material sales growth despite a shrinking store base. Long-term, higher marketing spend today should lead to higher store unit profitability tomorrow.

If you back out to the full-year guide, management is guiding for the SG&A rate to fall about 60 basis points despite the ramp in marketing spend. That means that non-revenue generating costs are coming out of the system at a quicker rate than revenue generating costs are going up. This is why management expects operating income to grow well over 20% next year.

Overall, the business looks good. The company is leaning up its real estate portfolio and optimizing its cost structure, a necessary and critical transition step in the current retail environment. Digital sales continue to be the growth engine. Comps are positive, gross margins are expanding, non-essential operating costs are coming out of the system, cash is up, and inventories are down. Although the broader retail environment may be losing steam, PIR is doing everything right from an operational standpoint to withstand secular changes.

So it makes very little sense to us that the stock stumbled more than 9%. At these levels, PIR is priced as if the company were stuck in the broader retail rut, but as pointed out earlier, PIR is actually succeeding where other retailers are failing. The stock is sitting at just under 13.5x FY18 guided EPS, giving the stock what we view is a sustainable 7.4% earnings yield. PIR also generated $1.43 in cash EPS in FY17, giving the stock a very attractive 21.7% trailing cash flow yield. A 20%-plus trailing cash flow yield on a company that is actually growing sales and earnings is a bargain.

We like the current valuation, and believe the market has grossly overreacted to a mixed Q1 profit guide. We like shares here, and are buyers at these levels and lower.

