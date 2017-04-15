DineEquity, Inc.: Small-Cap With A Large Yield

DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) reported their Q4 results on March 1, which showed EPS of $1.37 that was in-line with estimates, and revenue of $154.17 million which missed estimates by $2.66 million. This report coincides with a drop in the share price which had started around the start of the year and can be attributed to the lacklustre performance of its Applebee's brand and to the departure of CEO Julia Stewart and CFO Thomas Emery.

In light of all this, is DineEquity worth the attention of prospective investors?

Company Overview

Founded in 1976 and known as IHOP Corporation until 2008, DineEquity, Inc. is a firm that operates and franchises IHOP and Applebee's restaurants. They have in excess of 3,700 locations worldwide.

As noted above, the Applebee's franchise has been struggling and 40-60 restaurants have had to close in consequence. In part, this is due to the trend of Millennials demanding better quality processes surrounding their dining experience, and new-CEO Richard Dahl is assessing the value of the food that is being cooked in Applebee's restaurants across America, and how it is marketed to prospective diners.

DineEquity, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, California, has a workforce of 200,000 employees across their franchised restaurants and company-operated restaurants, and has a market capitalization of $984.80 million, making it a small-cap stock.

Competitive Advantage

Restaurant investments have been troubled ones in recent times due to grocery store prices having fallen and wages having undergone inflation. While DineEquity has not been immune to these pressures, it has still performed quite well, as evidenced by its fair revenue and net income figures.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 849.93 million 127.67 million 2013 640.47 million 72.04 million 2014 654.99 million 36.45 million 2015 681.10 million 104.92 million 2016 633.97 million 97.99 million

The major advantage that DineEquity holds is its franchise model. Franchising is less expensive than directly operating the restaurants, as the costs of maintaining and renovating are incurred by the franchisee, who pays franchise fees to DineEquity. As 99% of DineEquity's restaurants are franchised, its operating costs are more minimal than would be the case if they directly operated all of their restaurants.

Valuation

Currently, DineEquity is trading in the mid-$50 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a forward P/E ratio of 9.93, and offers a high dividend yield of 7.11% with a tolerable payout ratio of 69.60%. Both the P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio is much lower than the five-year average P/E ratio of 20.2, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average yield of 3.13%. This suggests that DineEquity is substantially undervalued - but by how much?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $5.33, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 3.90%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for DineEquity to be $88.98. The stock offers a 39% margin of safety at this time.

Final Thoughts

DineEquity has had its woes, with Applebee's' disappointing performance and the executive walk-outs, and Mr. Market has reacted accordingly. However, the firm is aware of its problems and is working to fix them. The company remains profitable, and offers a very healthy dividend. Value investors would be well-advised to seriously consider DineEquity at this time.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.