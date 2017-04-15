Bombardier: Is This The Turning Point?

Thesis

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) has gone through a rough patch the last couple years. However, we are encouraged by the deleveraging plans set by management and the progress of current projects. Additionally, management has expressed interest in high growth initiatives that we believe can provide upwards of 10% upside.

Deleveraging Plans

Despite the fact that the deleveraging procedure is still in the early stages (focusing on FCF breakeven in 2018), management has expressed their strategy moving forward. To begin, the organization expects the bulk of debt repayments to originate from EBITDA development and capex lessening. Be that as it may, a few choices stay on the table for 2019 when the organization hopes to come back to positive FCF. Specifically, it is thinking about repaying its 2019 or 2020 debt maturities to additionally enhance financial metrics, directly improving the valuation of the company. Additionally, the organization is considering multiple projects that could increase FCF and ROE in the near future.

New Aircraft Projects

Upon the full development of the C Series and Global 7000 programs, management estimates that they will have stable capex of $1 billion. This provides the needed flexibility for the company to take on potentially lucrative projects by launching new aircraft programs. We believe the positive FCF expected past 2018 could be utilized for this project. Specifically, the advancement of the CS500 remains a probability as aircrafts search for higher capacity and shared characteristics. This program would only require a US$500m investment as it is very similar to the existing CS300. Although adding products to the existing business jet product line is a possibility, we do not think that management will choose to invest capital in this option due to the historically low returns and increased competition in the market.

Additionally, we believe that both C Series and Global 7000 programs will be completed on time and on budget. Management has maintained their outlook on the global 7000/8000 program to remain on track and enter into service in 2018. The company recently confirmed that the two FTVs have been demonstrating excellent reliability, accumulating flight hours at a steady pace. Achieving the speed of Mach 0.995 only five months after the start of the flight test program is an unprecedented milestone, according to management.

In terms of the C Series, the company is continuing to make a strong marketing push with the product line. The company believes the program is on a solid foundation now that the backlog comprises more than 350 firm orders (585 aircraft including options) with marquee airlines (Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), Swiss, Air Canada, Delta (NYSE:DAL), Korean Air and airBaltic). Despite the uncertainty related to some orders, we understand the solid backlog allows management to be more patient on pricing-a key driver, in our view. Meanwhile, management confirmed that the launch of the CS500 (stretch version) was not on the table at the moment and that the priority is toramp up the CS100 and CS300 programs. Looking ahead, we believe that certification of the C Series at London City Airport could be a key trigger for new orders.

Capitalizing on Consolidation in The Industry

BBD is currently evaluating purchasing this stake given its two industrial sites in France and its partnership with Alstom on a few transportation ventures. This blend would bode well in light of the sizeable merger of two vast Chinese players in 2015 (CNR and CSR), which resulted in an even more competitive industry. Although the acquisition initially looks as an attractive opportunity, the company currently does that have the capital to engage in such a project. However, given the track record of the Canadian government financially supporting Bombardier on multiple occasions, we believe that there is opportunity to receive funds provided that management can prove the benefits of this merger.

We believe both options can provide a strong growth opportunity for the company. We are specifically encouraged that management is focusing on initiatives that will improve the companies financial standing and valuation, providing shareholders with returns on their investments.

Valuation

Currently the company is trading at a discount to its peers in terms of TEV/Total Revenues, and at a premium in terms of TEV/EBITDA. We believe that the company is currently fairly valued as it has strong revenue but still has uncertainty in overcoming current debt levels. We will continue to monitor debt repayments and how they affect the valuation metrics of the company.

(Source: Capital IQ)



Our Takeaway

Current deleveraging plans are encouraging to shareholders as management is focusing on improving the valuation of the company. Additionally, steady progress in existing projects will provide capital for high NPV projects in the future. The company is currently trading at a premium to its peers so our rating is: HOLD.

