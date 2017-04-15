Siegfried I: Digirad Corporation - A Hidden Gem

As one of the companies identified in my previous article, I have found Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) to be a low price-to-book value, high-ROIC company worthy of additional evaluation. After analyzing the company's fundamentals, management, competitive advantages, growth strategy, and valuation, I have found it to be not only sound fundamentally, with great management, competitive advantages, and solid growth prospects, but also undervalued - a hidden gem in the largely overvalued stock market. Accordingly, I plan to add it to my portfolio as a long-term holding.

Business Overview

Digirad is a healthcare services and products company that focuses on combining its offerings in a unique way to differentiate it from its competitors by being the most convenient and efficient provider of goods to doctors and hospital systems as-needed, when-needed, and where-needed.

(source: all slides in this article from the investor presentation at March 2017 ROTH conference)

Fundamentals

Since its change in management in 2013, DRAD's profitability has dramatically improved, illustrated by strong ROIC and ROE numbers over the past few years and strong revenue and earnings growth:

Despite high and growing profitability, the company does have a fairly high debt burden, evidenced by its diminishing current ratio (1.19), though their low debt-to-equity ratio (0.24) paints a brighter future. Another positive is that the company has no outstanding balance on their $6.3 million line of credit. Management is well aware of the need to pay down debt, emphasizing using their growing free cash flow toward that end as a major 2017 priority in both the latest earnings call and 2016 annual report.

Management

As previously discussed, Mathew Molchan has done a terrific job allocating capital since taking over as CEO in 2013 by turning the company into a rapidly growing, profit-generating machine through developing and executing with financial discipline an acquisition-led growth strategy. He also repeatedly emphasizes in annual reports and conference calls his focus on creating and returning value to shareholders. This is evidenced by the dividend growing to its high current yield of 3.88%.

Perhaps most importantly, the CEO appears to be a man of character. His compensation is in line with standard levels for company size and industry and his background as an Air Force Academy graduate and Air Force officer lend some evidence to his integrity and overall character.

Competitive Advantage

The company operates in a highly competitive industry and therefore may lose its advantages in the future. However, it currently enjoys a competitive advantage due to its unique combination of healthcare services and products - providing convenient healthcare solutions for physicians and hospital systems. It also benefits from strong customer service and sales teams (the life-blood of medical service and device companies). The company employs a nationwide network of field service engineers that can service non-Digirad models, making it geographically and technically flexible to address customer needs. DRAD also employs a focused sales approach that enhances margins and is actively working to expand opportunities by developing relationships outside the United States. Combining these factors allows DRAD to enjoy a loyal and growing client base.

Growth Outlook

There is good reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy growth and high profitability in the years to come due to its previously mentioned competitive advantages and management's strong track record of executing their growth strategy:

Moving forward, this strategy remains the focus as highlighted in the earnings call:

"As stated each quarter, our overall corporate strategy at Digirad is to focus on three main areas for growth. Area number one, acquisition, our goal is to acquire companies that fit within our business model, providing healthcare solutions on an as needed when needed and where needed basis in a very financially disciplined manner. Area number two is adding new services to our portfolio that we can provide through our current distribution channels. And area number three, organic growth within our existing portfolio of services and channels. Jeff and I remain committed to sourcing the right opportunity for the Company and had a number of interesting conversations since we've last talked."

An area they specifically highlighted for targeted growth during their presentation at the recent ROTH conference was in their imaging solutions service. They plan to accomplish this through acquisitions, growing new revenue streams, and geographic optimization. Acquisitions will take the form of disciplined ("right opportunity at the right price") tuck-in consolidations of smaller players and larger deep value purchases. Revenue stream growth will come from new service lines and Digirad Select - an array of tailored services to fit customer needs. Finally, geographic optimization will come about via driving density in existing markets and focusing organic growth in concentrated population centers.

Management voiced optimism that their growth strategy would continue to yield results in fiscal 2017 regardless of acquisition success, and that the free cash flow from this growth would be returned to shareholders:

"We expect to issue our 2017 financial guidance in April with our Q1, 2017 earnings release. At high level, we expect to generate more cash than 2016, we remain committed to paying our dividend, and we will continue to evaluate other opportunities to enhance shareholder value including the potential acceleration of debt pay down, dividend increases and share repurchases."

Valuation

The current purchase price of $5.15 looks very undervalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF DRAD 1.5 7.3 0.8 9.5 Industry 3.4 46.2 4.0 23.3 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $11) and GuruFocus (DCF fair value of $10.04)) contribute further to the case for its massive undervaluation. Due to my personal caution about investing in a company with a short track record of profitability and the lack of a durable competitive advantage, I use a much more conservative DCF valuation: assuming an EPS growth rate of 3% over the next 5 years, a terminal growth rate of 2%, and a 15% discount rate (my desired rate of return) yields a valuation of $8.23, leaving a substantial 37% margin of safety. Analysts take an even more conservative view of the company, giving a $6.7 price target (which is still a remarkable 30% upside).

DRAD is also worth considering for income investors. Its dividend has grown an incredible 400% over the past 4 years to $0.2 per share (~3.88% yield) and has a lot of room to grow with only a 28.2% payout ratio in 2016. Furthermore, management has repeatedly emphasized its dedication to sustaining and growing the dividend.

Conclusion

Since new management took over in 2013, Digirad has embarked on a strategy that has rapidly and substantially grown the company's profitability by making smart acquisitions in order to develop competitive advantages and then delivering that value to shareholders through a sizable dividend. The company is not done growing and has ambitious plans to continue increasing its competitive advantages and value for shareholders by growing organically through focused sales efforts, acquiring financially disciplined profitable businesses, growing and acquiring new services to diversify the company further, and consistently and steadily distributing dividends to shareholders and opportunistically buying back shares.

Though it certainly faces the significant risks associated with its highly competitive industry and smaller size, by virtually any valuation metric used DRAD appears significantly undervalued. Given its recent successes, current competitive position, and strong future prospects, I highly recommend looking into this Siegfried as a possible long-term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.