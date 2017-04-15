2 Things That I Like About Enterprise Products' Latest Decision

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has revealed that it will construct the 571-mile, 24-inch diameter, pipeline which will be used to transport natural gas liquids from the Permian Basin to Mont Belvieu, Texas. The Shin Oak NGL pipeline, which comes with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day expandable to 600,000 barrels per day, is backed by long-term customer commitments and is slated to come online in 2Q2019. The MLP hasn't given a cost estimate, but in a research report emailed to me, Credit Suisse's analysts led by John Edwards wrote that the pipeline will require a total capital expenditure of around $1 billion to $1.3 billion.

I believe the new project highlights what I particularly like about Enterprise Products- that this is a well-managed MLP which, instead of jumping into other areas by diversifying its operations, prefers to play to its strength, which is NGL.

Enterprise Products owns an enviable portfolio of midstream assets that are spread across the NGL value chain, starting from gas gathering facilities to ethane export plants, which I've discussed in my previous article. The latest pipeline will not only fuel earnings and cash flow growth as a standalone project but also give the MLP an opportunity to further utilize its existing assets.

The Shin Oak pipeline will primarily serve as a connection between the company's Hobbs NGL fractionation and storage facility in Gaines County, Texas and its massive NGL complex at Mont Belvieu that has 130 million barrels of storage and 670,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. In addition to this, Enterprise Products has said that Shin Oak can also tap into two of the company's natural gas processing plants which came online last year as well as its Orla I gas plant which is located in Reeves County in the Delaware Basin (a part of Permian Basin). Enterprise Products is also developing other facilities in the Delaware Basin which could also use the Shin Oak pipeline. Essentially, Enterprise Products will be tapping into its NGL value chain instead of relying heavily on third parties for volumes.

I also like that Enterprise Products is expanding its footprint in the Permian Basin by building pipelines, processing plants, oil terminal and other midstream assets. Permian Basin, spread over 75,000 square miles, is the lowest cost and most prolific oil producing region in the US. Currently, with the output of around 2.2 million barrels per day, it accounts for more than a fifth of the country's total oil production. It is the only shale play in the US that reported an increase in oil production in 2016 (by ~5%) - a year when oil prices plunged to multi-year lows of less than $30 a barrel.

But what isn't well-known is that Permian Basin is also the second largest gas field in the US which produced 7.7 billion cubic feet of gas in March, as per estimates from the US Energy Information Administration. Moreover, gas volumes are also climbing, mainly because the increase in oil production was accompanied by an uptake in 'associated gas' production. Since May-2016, we have witnessed a 14.8% increase in oil as well as 14.2% increase in gas production from the basin.

Similarly, Permian Basin is also one of the largest NGL producing regions of the US and the uptake in oil volumes has also led to an increase in 'associated NGL' production. Note that the EIA's monthly drilling productivity report does not provide specific numbers on NGL production, but Enterprise Products does. In a recent presentation, the company has said that Permian's NGL output is currently at 942,000 barrels per day, depicting a gain of more than 9% from the start of last year.

The growth in NGL, natural gas, and oil production makes Permian Basin a great place for Enterprise Products which has unmatched NGL capabilities as well as crude oil and natural gas-focused midstream assets.

Remember, the above-mentioned growth in oil, gas and NGL production came on the back of a $45 to $50 a barrel oil price environment. But from the second half of 2017, prices could stabilize at around $55 a barrel, particularly if OPEC actually ends up extending the production freeze agreement and oil demand remains strong. A number of Permian Basin producers have already planned to ramp up exploration and production work. Mid-sized independent oil companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are targeting strong production growth, bigger independents like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are working to increase Permian volumes, and the big boys of the industry - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) who own significant Permian acreage - are also gearing up to increase exploration work in the region. Moving forward, the production growth from the Permian Basin will likely accelerate.

Therefore, it makes sense for Enterprise Products to expand its Permian Basin footprint.

