Why I Overweight REITs Today

The range of valuations in the REIT space is very large with some overvalued and some drastically undervalued names.

While many investors would argue that REITs should be avoided due to the risk of rising interest rates, I remain overweight in this asset class. This is a perfect contrarian move since most investors remain underweight in this particular sector today.

My current portfolio is 35-40% allocated into REITs and when considering that I am young investor, that I do not need the income, and that there is interest rate risk, many would think that I am crazy. I would obviously disagree with such assessment of my investment strategy. Opposite that, I believe that a high allocation to REITs is very justified in my case for the following main reasons:

Market Efficiency and Circle of Competence

Outperforming indexes is highly difficult. Some would even argue that it is impossible. In order to have even a slight chance of "beating the market", one had better focus on an industry where they may develop an informational advantage over others. Since I have experience working in private equity real estate (PERE), it is natural for me to specialize in REIT investing. It is the only sector where I believe to have a sustainable competitive advantage over the average other analyst, and as a result, when analyzing REITs, I may achieve superior analytical results and make better investment decisions than average. I hope so at least! My PERE experience gives me a good understanding of the risk and reward characteristics of different property types and real estate investment strategies. I suspect that many public market participants lack this knowledge, causing mispricing in the sector.

Furthermore, it is imperative to identify segments of the market that are likely to be less efficient than average to maximize chances of outperformance. In this sense, studies have shown that 90% of funds focusing on large cap US stocks underperform their indexes, demonstrating high market efficiency. If professionals are unable to outperform despite possessing great resources, I doubt that I would have good a chance in this space either.

On the other hand, active REIT investors have in the past managed to outperform their passive benchmarks. The REIT segment of the market is a rare niche where active management has proven to add value by implementing market timing strategies and stock picking techniques. Over the last 15, 10 and 5 year periods, active managers beat their benchmarks by approximately 100-200 bps per year net of fees, demonstrating that active management may successfully identify inefficiencies in this segment of the market. Again, this is not surprising considering that REITs remain largely misunderstood, even by many professionals. This is why the REIT space is a good niche for me.

Commercial Real Estate in Times of Uncertainty

In times of uncertainty with low interest rates and high stock market valuations, commercial real estate is an attractive asset class in my view. It pays high current income, has a lower risk profile than most other equities and serves as a good inflation hedge.

In a recent article, I compared the risk profile of REITs to other common stocks and came to the conclusion that REITs have a lower beta, more stable cash flow and more predictable dividends.

This is largely due to the fact that most REITs derive their cash flow from long term contracts (leases) and are hence protected from market cycles to some extent. If tomorrow we went into a recession, most commercial real estate landlords would keep on receiving their rent checks regardless of the economics conditions as long as the tenants did not default. Real estate investors are not immune to losses, but at least they may receive a consistent paycheck while they endure difficult times.

Strong Risk-Adjusted Returns

It is no secret that REITs have been strong performers ever since they have been created. During the last 40-year period starting in 1976 and ending in July 2016, US equity REITs have compounded an average annual return of about 13.50% or up to 200-300 basis points more than other broad US equity indices.

Source: NAREIT

Now, the interesting thing is that REITs outperformed so significantly despite being less risky than the average other common stock. Many explain this abnormal result as a onetime event that occurred due to the multi decade decline in interest rates which pushed cap rates lower.

While declining interest rates have certainly helped, it is not the only reason behind the outperformance. REITs have consistently managed to grow their cash flow internally by raising rents, and externally by raising new capital and acquiring new properties at a positive spread over their cost of capital. This will not change and will continue to result in long term cash flow growth.

If you are able to invest in REITs that pay a mid to high single digit dividend yield, you really do not need much growth to get in to double digit return zone (assuming constant valuation multiples).

Attractive Relative Valuation

Today the broad REIT market trades at about 19 times its FFO which is not materially excessive relative to its historical average. In comparison, the S&P 500 trades today at over 26 its current earnings, which is significantly higher than usual.

Source: multipl

This shows that it is not only REITs that benefit from declining interest rates. It affects the valuation of all stocks since it impacts the discount rates used in most DCF models. There has never been a time when the S&P500 traded at over 25 times its earnings and did not eventually crash down to more reasonable levels. The average valuation of REITs appears more sustainable to me at 19 times FFO. Moreover, the dividend yield of these large cap stocks are much lower than REITs, and therefore, investors depend to a larger extent on capital appreciation to achieve returns.

Compared to the 10-year Treasury, REITs appear underpriced as well.

Source: NAREIT

The current differential between the dividend yield of REITs and the yield of bonds is abnormally high today, an indication of good value.

Finally, the range of valuations is very large in the REIT market. There exist REITs such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) or CBL (NYSE:CBL) that trade at mid-single digit multiples while others including Realty Income (NYSE:O) trade at >20 times FFO.

Availability of Opportunities

I can find many opportunities in the REIT market today. After the recent sell-off leading to the interest rate hike, many quality names have come down to opportunistic levels. This is especially true in the small and mid-cap segment of the REIT market. These REITs are often overlooked simply because large institutions are not able to invest in them due to their lower trading volumes. It reduces the demand for the shares and creates an opportunity for smaller shareholders to invest in often mispriced smaller caps.

In the recent weeks, I have outlined W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Gramercy Property Trusts (NYSE:GPT) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) as some of my favorite picks. Each trade at 10-13 times FFO, own strong portfolios, are well managed, yield 6-7.5% and do not need much growth to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns.

Interest Rate Fears Creates Opportunity

REITs do suffer from interest rate increases but this is not a REIT-specific risk. All income-producing assets, including stocks, are affected by higher interest rates as they result in higher discount rates.

I believe that one of the largest REIT misunderstandings is this extreme fear of interest rate increases. Studies from NAREIT have demonstrated that share prices of listed equity REITs have more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. The reason is that changes in the level of interest rates often reflect changes in the level of economic activity. A better economy then results in a higher occupancy, rent growth and overall superior business fundamentals for REITs. So, on the one hand, increased interest rates result in less demand for real estate investments and higher increased cap rates which then lead to lower real estate values and lower NAVs for REITs. But on the other hand, REITs may be able to increase cash flow as a result of the stronger economy, so the effect tends to often balance itself out. Therefore, a conservatively financed REIT with low levels of variable interest rates is likely to do just fine over time, regardless of small changes in interest rates.

Moreover, my REIT portfolio includes a large allocation of European REITs, limiting my exposure to the US interest rate environment. While there might a trend towards higher rates in the US, this is much less clear in Europe.

Final Thoughts

My allocation to REITs is high. But this is the only sector where I can realistically have a chance to outperform the market. I like the asset class for many reasons and I believe that it will continue to produce attractive returns in the long run. REITs can be volatile and do suffer from interest rate increases, but this is not a REIT-specific risk.

Are REITs set to underperform after their long history of outperformance? Maybe. I do not know. But I do know that the REITs that I own, all trade at very reasonable FFO multiples (around 10-14), pay high dividend yields and are able to grow consistently year after year.

I want, however, to make this clear: while I believe that a high allocation to REITs is appropriate for me, it might not be for you. Each investor has unique objectives, risk profiles and ressources. I have a background in private equity real estate and REITs are hence a great fit for me.

