Marathon Gold: Sitting On A World Class Gold Deposit?

I am always on the lookout for new junior miners that have the potential to become huge winners. My favorite opportunities come when I find a junior that has limited coverage with a market capitalization of under $200 million. There are tons of juniors that fit this bill, but what separates the litter from the heavy hitters is whether they're sitting on world class deposits. Last year, I discovered Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) and Harte Gold (OTC:HRTFF), and in early January, I was lucky enough to stumble upon Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF). The company had a market cap fit for a speculative junior, but a deposit that said otherwise. The company's recent drill results have confirmed my initial thesis, and the Marathon deposit now has the potential to turn into a mammoth discovery.

(Source: Company Website)

Just last month Marathon released a company wide resource update that blew the socks off my initial estimates. The company increased the ounces at its Marathon deposit from 215,000 ounces to over 1 million ounces, and the market responded by selling the stock off. This gave investors that missed my January article a second chance to accumulate the stock, and I took advantage of this weakness by averaging up. The below chart is from my most recent article, with the second one being the updated chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Despite a weak day for the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Friday, the stock exploded after its news release hit the wires. Marathon punched 3 sub-vertical holes into the main zone of its Marathon deposit, and the results could not have been better. Not only did it encounter the exact same quartz-tourmaline-pyrite (QTP) veining that occurs at the top half of the deposit, it also hit several occurrences of visible gold. This is an extremely positive development for the deposit as it tells us that there's a good chance that mineralization is continuous at depths of over 900 meters.

(Source: Google Search)

While many readers' eyes will jump to the visible gold section of the headline, the most important part of the headline is extending mineralization to depth. I was cautiously optimistic that Marathon Gold could prove up 2.5-3.0 million ounces at its Marathon deposit within the next 18 months, and this thesis is now potentially becoming a reality. Extending a deposit at depth is one of the easiest ways to add ounces to a deposit, but unfortunately most deposits lack this type of continuity. Mr. Philip Walford commented on this in the press release and a direct quote is provided below:

"In my 40 years of experience with large-scale gold deposits, there have been very few lode gold deposits I have worked at that have the continuity of mineralization over the depths that I am seeing in MA-174 and MA-175 in the Marathon deposit".

They say a picture says a thousand words, and in this case, the 'core' of these holes says a thousand words. The fact that we potentially have the same type of mineralization at depth is a game-changer for this deposit, and the key now will be seeing whether this occurs along the remainder of the main zone.

(Source: Company Website)

As we can see from the photo above, the gold colored QTP veining extends well below the current resource limits and has several separate occurrences of visible gold. This hole has the potential to be a very nice one, and I would be very surprised if we did not see mineralization at depth uniformly distributed across the main zone. The recent holes drilled cover a strike length of 200 meters of the 500 meter main zone, therefore the key will be seeing if this mineralization remains the same across the whole strike length.

(Source: Company Website)

For my back of the napkin calculation of the main zone at Marathon, I used 300 meter depths, 50 meter widths and a 400 meter strike length. This gave me close to a 1 million ounce ballpark calculation for Marathon, but I was confident that we could see this number move to 2.5-3.0 million ounces within 18 months. If we can see this mineralization continue at depth across the deposit, we could potentially be looking at a deposit with a 500 meter strike, 800+ meter depths, and 50+ meter widths conservatively. A very back of the napkin calculation for a deposit this size would yield between 2.2 and 2.5 million ounces, more than double what the current resource holds.

It will take much more drilling to prove up this thesis as we'll need to punch holes across the remaining strike length, but I have zero reason to doubt this technical team. They have been instrumental in delineating a deposit that was overlooked by nearly everyone, and they're now making everyone pay up for not giving their assets a second look.

(Source: Company Website)

One of the most exciting things about the Marathon story is the potential for other discoveries along its 20 kilometer long gold system. The company has already delineated 4 deposits (2 small ones, and 2 large ones) along its massive land package, and Marathon has the potential to be a district scale play. Taking a look at new photos from the Frank Zone shown above, we can see similar mineralization at this showing where the company has barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration. The Frank Zone sits at the southwestern tip of its claim boundary and is another prospective target with no resources currently.

(Source: Company Website)

I am (im)patiently waiting for the drill results to be released from MA-174, MA-175, and MA-176, and then will have a better idea if we have hope for a grade increase at depth as well. Based on the limited information I have right now, I have increased my conservative estimate for the Marathon deposit to 1.7 million ounces from the current resource estimate that is just shy of 1.1 million ounces. This would give the company a property wide resource estimate of just under 3 million ounces including its other 3 deposits.

So, what is a deposit like this valued at?

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart I've built, Marathon is in a category of its own (with exception of Long Canyon) for open-pit gold deposits. The other deposits featured on this chart are either in development or have been acquired by majors, and all of the acquired deposits commanded valuations of $100/oz or more at the time of acquisition. High-grade open pit deposits are extremely rare, and even more rare in favorable mining jurisdictions. The two most recent acquisitions were Kaminak Gold's Coffee Project by Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Romarco's Haile Project by OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). Both projects were bought out for over $500 million and had inferior grades to Marathon's current resources. The only difference in these deposits was the resource size.

(Source: Author's Table)

With the latest news, I believe Marathon Gold is filling the gap in terms of size discrepencies between these deposits and therefore their fair value per ounce should grow accordingly. Given that my anticipated resource size for it by Q1 2018 is 3.0 million ounces company wide, that would place it 30% below the average resource size. For this reason, I am going to apply a 30% discount to its fair value as it would have one of the smallest open-pit gold deposits acquired by majors/producers. I will also apply a 20% discount as it is roughly 9 months away from my anticipated resource of 3.0 million ounces. Having said that, its average grade is 40% higher than the average acquired high-grade open-pit deposit, so I will add back a 10% premium. This leaves me with a 40% discount from the fair value of $183.00/oz paid for deposits similar to Marathon's. Based on these calculations, I believe a fair value for Marathon's ounces currently is $109.80/oz.

A deposit with 3 million ounces (my conservative Q1 2018 estimate) and a fair value of $109.80 per ounce would give Marathon a valuation of $329 million (CAD). A $329 million valuation using Marathon's current shares outstanding would leave the company with a share price of $2.38 (Canadian) or $1.79 (US).

Does this mean we should see an immediate re-valuation to these levels? No. This is simply what my fair value for the project is when comparing it to open-pit deposits of this size and grade that have been acquired by gold majors/producers. I believe Marathon's deposit to be very similar in grade and size to Haile (Romarco), and I believe it should begin to show up on the radar of mid-tier producers after the results released Friday. Marathon remains my top takeover target in the junior mining sector, my top weighted junior miner, and my top pick.

So, how am I positioning myself? I already have the maximum allowable position in Marathon Gold for my portfolio, so I am not buying any more here, but I am not taking any profits. The market does not have to conform to my thesis immediately, but I am happy to sit still for this position and let the story play out. I participated in 3 of the above takeovers (Richfield, Trelawney, Fronteer), and I am confident that Marathon has a similar deposit that will not go unnoticed for much longer. My hope is that it is not taken out as I would love to see this story play out under the current management team in order to reap the most returns.

This year's drill program is sure to be an exciting one and the Marathon deposit now truly has the potential to become a world class deposit. My only regret is that I did not find the opportunity sooner and that I was not a little more aggressive accumulating shares. I will not be chasing the stock here as it has had a nice run, but I will not be parting with any of my shares as long as the story keeps getting better as it is currently. Companies like Osisko Mining do not come along often, and Marathon is my new "baby" Osisko.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MGDPF, GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.