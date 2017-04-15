Wells Fargo: What's Everyone Worried About?

At sub 11x 2018 EPS, the stock is in the range where investors can add.

The 1Q 17 results at WFC give investors the chance to assess things, amid some negative commentary. The data from this bank is fine, and investors can add here.

WFC peaked at $59.73, on March 1, and is presently quoted 13.7% lower, at $51.35. Most explanations of this dip focus on WFC specific difficulties, relating to the reputational hurdles that stem from the accounts scandal. However, over the same period, the SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is down 12.8% with the difference between WFC and this benchmark accounted for by WFC's move on the day of its results.

So investors can relax about the market's current interpretation of WFC news flow. What's hit the stock is natural pullback after a strong run for the sector, catalysed by a move in bond yields and - perhaps - some nervousness around the Trump administrations various policy failures and U-turns.

In assessing WFC's recent numbers then, let's not start the exercise with a mindset fixed on the idea that the stock is under particular pressure outside of the experience of the banking sector generally.

Amid generally quite negative press commentary, net interest income grew 5.4% Y/Y with drivers of deposit growth, which means low cost funding and asset volume, whatever assets the funds are turned into, and higher rates. The following chart shows that WFC is making steady progress with NII growth.

Non-interest income, which occupies a very high level of total income at WFC in comparison to most U.S. peers (US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is the only bank that compares) was under pressure, with a Y/Y contraction of 7.8%. What's going on? The first thing to note, as can be seen in the chart below, is that WFC's non-interest income, while big, is smaller than its NII.

The second thing to note is that the total level of non interest income in this bank is pushed around significantly Q/Q by the "others" category.

While declining over the year, total Non II at the "core" level is doing so at a lower rate than total Non II if we include the highly variable "others" line.

Within the quality stuff, the weakness is in mortgage banking, while other lines of non-interest income held up well and were stronger than 1Q 16 due to some useful trading gains.

Lower mortgage fees reflect lower originations in the first quarter, which was expected, and has also been seen in other U.S. banks reporting 1Q 17. As a comparison, note that JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) saw a 39% Y/Y decline in 1Q mortgage fees. WFC's drop was 23%.

The components of non-interest income rarely move in the same direction at once after a bank has developed these lines to occupy a diversified mix and a high level of income. I would argue there is nothing to be concerned about in the current data from WFC.

Costs certainly raised an eyebrow. One of the reasons for my generally positive stance on U.S. banks is their opportunities for operating leverage gains as rate hikes and cost programs result in stronger margins. To see WFX going backwards raises a few questions. The chart below shows the progression of the cost/income ratio in the green line. The bank targets 55-59% for its efficiency ratio, and it's now been north of 60% for two quarters running. Guidance here is for the ratio to remain "elevated". Y/Y this development is material, with pre-provision income (given by revenue less costs) falling 10% YoY.

I don't expect the deterioration to accelerate materially. Cost/assets at WFC is bang in its usual range. 1Q17 cost/assets stood at 2.84%, a tad better than the 2.87% level of a year ago. It was as high as 2.89% in 2Q'15. Some element of the deterioration in the relationship of cost/revenue then is coming from lower income/assets overall. As we know, this is all about the non-interest income line and much of that pullback is in unpredictable revenue the market doesn't value that highly.

By end 2018, WFC aims to save $2b annually, and to reinvest these savings in revenue generating activities, improving the efficiency ratio by then. The coming quarters will see market scrutiny of the delivery of this objective increase. However, there is no reason to think that cost/income will not get back on track over the next couple of years.

Conclusion

While WFC managed to make up some ground with very low LLP costs in 1Q, the bank saw two out of three of the main P&L drivers soften (non-interest income and operating costs), while one driver, net interest income, went well. 2018 PE is 10.9x with a 3% yield. Assuming the macro holds, I would expect to see WFC reaching 12-14x EPS by end 2018. The current pullback is a good opportunity to add to your position.

