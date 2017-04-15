So You Want A Reason To Be Bullish On Treasurys? Okay, Fine

Let me say up front that in my (not so) humble opinion, Rick Santelli is a silly guy.

You know who Rick is. He's the outspoken CNBC anchor who reports from Chicago and who in 2009 decided it was a good idea to conduct a live, ad hoc poll on the floor of the CME to determine how many bond traders wanted to "subsidize the losers' mortgages." Turns out traders don't want average people to have big houses like theirs. Who knew?

The poetic justice there is that if there's one daily segment on CNBC that "the losers" who tune in everyday invariably mute, it's Santelli's "Bond Report."

And while that's satisfying at a certain level, it's also unfortunate in another respect. Because like him or not (and I "not" - bad grammar intentional), Rick's segment is actually the only thing worth watching on CNBC on most days.

Do you know why? Well, because what Treasurys are doing is infinitely more important for markets than whatever handful of stocks the "Fast Money" traders are talking about at lunchtime or whatever "pearls of wisdom" you can pick up from Jim Cramer and David Faber before the bell.

That assessment goes double these days.

In case you haven't noticed, all anyone has been talking about lately are 10Y yields. And there's a really - really - good reason for that. The 10Y, along with USD/JPY, has become the real-time barometer for the market's faith in the reflation narrative.

There are a lot of readers on this platform who do not appreciate the extent to which what stocks do on any given day is almost always a result of 10Y yields and USD/JPY. If you don't believe that, then just try this experiment next week. Pull up a chart of the dollar-yen and of 10Y yields and plot them with the E-mini. If you don't routinely watch those, I guarantee you'll be astonished at what you see.

Anyway, on Treasurys we've got a problem. And when I say "we", I'm imagining that I'm in equities like you probably are.

See the thing is, the market has lost faith in the reflation story. There are a number of reasons for that, four of which are:

What the failure of the GOP health bill telegraphed about how difficult it will be for the Trump administration to push through tax reform and fiscal stimulus The "dovish" Fed hike Signs from the economy that in the tug-of-war between "soft" data euphoria and "hard" data reality, the hard data may ultimately prove to be correct Geopolitical jitters triggering a flight-to-safety bid

Here's a fun chart that illustrates the above:

And here's a chart that illustrates what I mean by "soft" data euphoria versus "hard" data reality:

(BofAML)

On Friday, with most markets closed, we got further evidence to support the contention that the reflation narrative is rolling over, when core CPI fell for the first time in more than 7 years (full breakdown here).

(Bloomberg)

Can you guess what USD/JPY did when that number came across? Here, let me show you (red rectangle on the right):

See that dramatic decline on the left? Well, you can (ironically) add "Trump" to the list of reasons to doubt the "Trump trade." Because earlier this week, the President expressed his affinity for low interest rates and a weak dollar, which is precisely the opposite of the strong dollar, higher rates story that's driven this market since the election and that, you're reminded, is the only rationale that works when trying to craft a thesis for why you should stay long with the global central bank unwind underway.

So, if you've understood everything said above, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the only direction for 10Y yields from here is down. That is, the Treasury rally is likely to continue. Consider what Deutsche Bank said on Thursday (full note here):

We see the balance of risks as tilted toward still lower yields across the curve in the near term. Last week we revised our forecasts to reflect a near term dip in 10y yields toward 2%, with yields ending the current quarter at 2.25% and climbing to 2.75% by the end of 2017. This path reflects concern for risk off conditions driven by the French electoral process, significant delays or even failure of pro-growth tax reform in the US, a possible slowdown in "soft" indicators such as our excess liquidity metric, and positioning.

Right. And in case you needed one more reason to be bullish Treasurys, consider that, to quote Deutsche Bank again, "Godzilla comes back next week." To wit:

Japanese investors bought $9.8bn non-yen bonds in the week ended 3/31, and sold $19.7bn in the week ended 4/7, according to MOF data. This large swing is not untypical and is likely owed to Japanese fiscal year-end management. Similar seasonal flows have occurred in past years around this time. Looking ahead, Japanese buying typically picks up strongly in mid April, takes a brief pause in June and in early October, then continues full steam into Q4. Between 2002 and 2016, total purchases from April 15 to December 31 have averaged $90bn (measured at historical exchange rates). Last year, purchases were especially strong, cumulating $145bn April through December and $202bn for the full year. A steady pace of inflows from Japan starting next week should provide a mildly bullish factor for rates.

Ultimately, "no", I am not going to tell you how to trade. Sorry (again).

But if you were out looking for reasons to get long the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), there are a bevy of them outlined above.

A word of caution: This doesn't necessary mean bull flattening of the curve is a foregone conclusion. If geopolitical tension were to pick up and/or if the French elections were to produce an "unexpected" result, you could see the Fed walk back the rate hike rhetoric, and if that happens, this gets squeezed:

(Deutsche Bank)

So, near-term bull steepening is at least possible. I'll leave you with one last quote from Deutsche which explains how that morphs into an eventual bull flattener:

A disruptive outcome in France could also produce two phases of curve adjustment, as Fed re-pricing (probably quickly) segues into a deeper risk off trade whereby risk assets roll over and breakevens decline, producing a sharp bullish flattener.

