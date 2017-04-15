Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.: Dividend Stock Analysis

I am always on the hunt for a consumer staple, dividend growth stock to add to my portfolio. Today, in particular, I wanted to look at a stock that owns one of my favorite soft drinks to see if the company fits our investment strategy. On a nice hot summer day, there is nothing better than cracking open a can of Dr Pepper and enjoying the delicious 23 flavors packed into a can. Heck, I could drink one of these every day regardless of temperature. Today's analysis will take a look at Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) to determine if the company will pass the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener and if they are currently undervalued compared to the market and two larger competitors.

The Stock - Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Earlier I mentioned that I love drinking Dr Pepper, one of the flagship brands for DPS. However, DPS is not a one brand dividend growth company. They also own the following brands: Snapple, 7Up, A&W Root Beer, Canada Dry, Motts Apple Juice, Vernons, Real Lime, DejaBlue Water, and Hawaiian Punch. That is a very strong brand portfolio for a company that has to compete daily with powerhouses Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). What also intrigues me about DPS is the company's strategy about maintaining the strength of their brands.

When reviewing their business strategy on the company's website, it is evident that the company is focused on investing the capital needed to strengthen their brands and increasing the distribution of their products. Investing in the brands and continuing to improve the brands' presence in the market is key to not only building an economic moat, but also sustaining the potential moat over a long period of time. This is something that is very encouraging to read.

Part of the reason I wanted to analyze DPS further today is that the company would fill a huge void in my portfolio. I have exposure to many different industries, some consumer and some not, but I do not have any exposure to the soft drink industry. Potentially investing in DPS, if the metrics are right, would fill this void in my portfolio and add yet another strong brand consumer staple company to my portfolio. But, I will not invest in a company just for the sake of filling a void or for the sake of adding a consumer staple company, the valuation has to be right. That's why we run our stock screener to potentially identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. To help in our analysis of DPS's current valuation levels and other metrics, we will compare DPS's metrics against two competitors, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, to provide a pulse about where DPS stands not only in the broader market but within their industry.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and even potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for consideration of a purchase. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for the P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of under-valuation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% due to the company having plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years, it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including prior periods, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, on to our detailed analysis of DPS.

DPS Dividend Stock Analysis vs. Competition

1) Dividend Yield: DPS's dividend yield is currently 2.39%, the lowest of the three stocks in the comparison. While DPS's dividend yield is in the same ballpark as PEP's, both companies trail KO by a wide margin. DPS' dividend yield does exceed the current yield of the S&P 500, but not by a lot. Typically, I try to evaluate all other metrics before considering the yield, so the fact that DPS's yield is less than its competitors' does not bother me. I would be more concerned if the yield was lower than the broader markets, which it is not. Nothing negative to report here for DPS. One thing I did want to note. From this comparison, the statistic that I find the most interesting is that KO's yield is much higher than its competitors and the broader market. I knew they were the highest yielder of the group, but the disparity between the other two companies was surprising. It does make sense given the fact they have the highest payout ratio of the three companies in this analysis.

2) Payout Ratio: Not only is DPS's payout ratio below our 60% threshold, a positive mark in our stock screener, but it is also the lowest of the three companies. This is a great sign for DPS and provides the company room to continue to grow their dividend going forward. Again, a huge positive mark here for DPS. Of the two competitors, PEP was the only other company to have a payout ratio below our 60% threshold.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: DPS does not have the longest streak of consecutive dividend increases. In February, they announced their 8th consecutive annual dividend increase when they increased their quarterly dividend to $.58/share from $.53/share, a 9.4% increase. This was in line with DPS's average five-year dividend growth rate of 10.82%. Man, do I love seeing the double-digit dividend growth rate. Not every company can be a Dividend Aristocrat and it takes some time for companies to build their annual dividend increase streak (obviously), so it is nice to see DPS working their way towards earning that coveted title and rewarding shareholders with a strong dividend growth rate along the way. We all know the story about DPS's competitors as both KO and PEP are Aristocrats, so DPS can't compete in terms of longevity. However, DPS's five-year average growth rate exceeds both competitors. Very interesting and I will say that DPS passes this metric as the company has displayed a solid dividend growth rate and has increased their dividend for a period of time. Not as long of a streak as I hoped, but I will still say that DPS passes here.

4) 5-year Dividend Yield Average: This is a fun metric that we use to show further signs of under valuation. Currently, DPS's dividend yield is below their five-year average dividend yield indicating to me that either the company has been on a tear recently or their dividend growth rate is lower than usual. Given the fact the company's stock price has increased nearly 7% year to date and 13% over the last 52 weeks, I would say it is the former scenario versus the latter. I also noted a similar trend with PEP, as their yield is below the five-year average, but not KO.

5) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: This is the fundamental evaluation metric. Currently, DPS's P/E Ratio is just over 21X their forward earnings. This valuation level is below the current levels of the S&P 500. For comparison sake, DPS is the lowest of the three companies in this analysis (barely), as PEP and KO are trading at nearly 23X and 22X forward earnings, respectively. The P/E Ratio is one of the key metrics of our dividend stock screener, and since DPS's P/E ratio is below the S&P 500 mark and is the lowest of the industry, the company passes this metric. However, the current P/E ratio of over 20X for DPS and its competitors does give me pause as other industries are currently trading at lower levels.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

DPS performed well in our stock screener and passed the three baseline metrics that we use to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. DPS also performed well against the competition, with the one glaring mark against DPS compared to KO and PEP is that they are not a Dividend Aristocrat and do not have the same long-term history of increasing their dividend as KO and PEP. But as I mentioned earlier, becoming a Dividend Aristocrat takes time and the fact that DPS has a modest payout ratio should allow management to continue to grow their dividend going forward and keep the streak alive.

Despite the dividend streak and dividend growth rate, the valuation metrics are causing me to pause and think twice before adding shares of DPS or others in the industry. The P/E ratios are below the broader market. But the fact that the P/E ratios are greater than 20X lead me to think there are deeper discounts out there that may be a better use of my limited capital. Also, indicating the fact that DPS is overvalued is the fact that their current dividend yield is well below their 5-year average dividend yield.

I would love to add shares of one of my favorite products; however, for now, I am going to hold off on adding shares of DPS until the price falls or the valuation metrics continue to improve.

What do you think about these dividend growth stocks? Would you consider adding DPS, KO, or PEP to your portfolio at the current valuations? Or are you passing on adding shares like me?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.