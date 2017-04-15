Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Why The Bear Case For Lower For Longer Is Wrong

Bear case for why natural gas prices will remain lower for longer hinges on wildly optimistic US gas production growth.

Traders are on the sidelines waiting for the next trade set-up.

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 1.04%.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we said that a near-term correction was in the making. Prices did fall to the $3.15/MMBtu level traders were targeting before a bounce higher. Most of the traders we talk to are now sitting on the sidelines and observing the market action for the next move.

In our premium flagship report - "What Changed This Week" last week, we wrote a section on "Why We Think Morgan Stanley's Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Won't Pan Out."

In the report we broke down Morgan Stanley's base case assumptions and why we believe their estimates are flawed. In one notable example, here's what MS is assuming for production growth:

From an eagle eye perspective, MS's supply growth estimate of 5.6 Bcf/d in 2018 appears to be wildly optimistic. Even taking a look at historical precedence when US natural gas prices averaged well over $4/MMBtu in 2013-2014, overall total production growth was only 3.2 Bcf/d or 2.4 Bcf/d below what MS is forecasting. This 2.4 Bcf/d difference in supply growth is pretty much what MS is riding their bearish natural gas thesis on. Sure, we can pick out how its export estimate to Mexico of 4.7 Bcf/d is severely below the actual expected target of 5.3 Bcf/d in 2018, or how LNG is only estimated at 2.6 Bcf/d versus 4.6 Bcf/d in 2018. While these little details add up, the biggest flaw in MS's bearish thesis is the overestimation in supply growth.

The overriding bear thesis for why MS thinks US gas prices should remain below $3/MMBtu hinges on their production growth forecast. Their extrapolation of historical growth estimates without taking into account each producer's capex guidance and accelerating non-Northeast production decline will be their downfall.

There were also other flaws in their analysis where they are underestimating the structural demand growth drivers of LNG and Mexico gas export.

In total, we believe MS miscalculated the difference between supply and demand by 5 to 5.2 Bcf/d. That is quite an error given that the market is already unbearably tight with just 3 Bcf/d of structural deficit.

