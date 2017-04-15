Western Digital Remains Favorite For Toshiba Memory

Developments so far

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) has sent a scathing letter to Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) management stating - 1) the transfer of the venture's rights to a new chip unit which was split off recently without the U.S. firm's consent was a "very serious breach"; 2) WDC wants to enter into exclusive talks; 3) the other bidders would be problematic for Toshiba, with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in particular, giving them grave concerns; 4) Bids thus far at ~2-3 trillion yen is well above fair and supportable value, citing analysts' estimates of around 1.5 trillion yen.

Bidding thus far has been narrowed to 4 main bidders. The highest bid came from Hon Hai/ Foxconn (OTC:HNHAF) at $27B, while Reuters reported a lower offer of $18B, making the bid range $18b-$27b. The Broadcom-Silverlake had been pegged at ~$18B bid last week, but Reuters recently reported a $23B bid. WDC's bid amount is not officially known, but Asahi News has pegged it in the 1-2trillion yen range or $9-$18B, which fits WDC's recent letter citing fair value of ~1.5 trillion yen. SK Hynix and KKR have also put in bids in line with WDC of ~1-2 trillion yen.

It's about more than just the price

In a fair world, the highest bid would win the auction. But bidding for Toshiba memory will ultimately come down to a number of considerations including timing, valuations and national interests.

For one, Toshiba is a national concern and the Japanese government is prepared to block the memory business sale to bidders it deems could pose risks to national security. What this implies is that non-allies such as Chinese/ Taiwanese bidders will lose out; 2) the Japanese government is unlikely to bid for the asset or "bail out" Toshiba; 3) According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa will not sell the memory business to "companies in countries that have friction with Japan".

Another key consideration for Toshiba will be the bidding timeline. Toshiba's aim is to finalize a buyer before its shareholder meeting in late June with plans to close the sale by March 2018. With this in mind, and WDC's ability to invoke its legal rights under the JV for exclusive talks, the bidding process is set to be delayed. In this vein, WDC is likely to be chosen in the case of a majority sale, as, in addition to the sale price, time constraints (approval under antitrust law must be obtained by end-FY3/18) mean that current partners face the lowest barriers compared with other NAND makers.

The Western Digital roadblock

Western Digital is demanding exclusive negotiating rights to acquire Toshiba Memory, arguing that any sale of the business requires WDC's approval. Note that through the legacy Sandisk-Toshiba JV, WDC has consent rights with respect to transfer of interests and assets.

The JV (50.1% Toshiba, 49.9% SanDisk) is a subsidiary of the memory business that Toshiba is selling. The subsidiary also consists of a few other plants and Toshiba's own IP/manufacturing from the chip to SSD stage. Under the joint venture, WDC and Toshiba jointly own three chip fabs in Yokkaichi (Flash Partners, Flash Alliance, Flash Forward).

(Source: SEC)

Here's the relevant quote from the JV agreement:

"No Unitholder (nor any permitted transferees of any Unitholder) may Transfer any interest in the Company, including any of such Unitholder's Units, to any Person, except by a Change of Control; provided, that any Unitholder may Transfer all of its interest in the Company, including all of its Units, to any one (1) of their respective Affiliates, with the prior written consent of every other Unitholder, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld..."

One interpretation of the JV agreement is that any change of control of one of the JV's parents requires the other's consent (e.g. WDC's acquisition of SanDisk required Toshiba approval). Another interpretation is that if Toshiba sells a majority stake in Toshiba Memory, it will face no restrictions and be free to sell to buyers other than WDC. Toshiba's stand thus far has been that WDC's approval is not needed and that the business will be sold to the buyer that best appreciates the business's future value.

Western Digital remains on pole

Now that WDC has played a more active role in negotiations, Toshiba will need to decide whether to focus more on price or regulatory certainty i.e. meeting FY 3/18 deadline for regulatory approval. WDC still looks to be the leading candidate but price remains the bottleneck, and WDC will be stretched in matching the other bidders' lofty valuations. Toshiba and WDC may not have had the best of relations since the SanDisk acquisition, and negotiations could prove rocky. But regulatory certainty, constraints from the Flash ventures JV agreement and the Japanese government's preference for an ally - i.e., no China/Taiwan - should keep WDC in pole position for this acquisition.

