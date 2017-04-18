Resource Sector Digest: Fear For A Weaker Dollar Pushes Gold Higher

The eighty-fourth edition of:

Setting The Scene

The gold price (NYSEARCA:GLD) received a major boost this week, after President Trump claimed the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) is way too strong, reducing its competitiveness on the world markets. Investors seem to be scared the value of the USD will be substantially weakened in the near future. Silver prices (NYSEARCA:SLV) also received a nice boost, whilst the (NYSEARCA:GDX) and (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) also gained strength.

GLD 5 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

We'll keep it short this week since, as we write this, it's almost time to either hide or search for chocolate Easter eggs. We encountered some really interesting slides in a February presentation from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and we would like to share those with you.

Actionable Ideas

Some interesting articles were published on Seeking Alpha last week:



Jiahua Fan seems to like Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) as he argues the company should benefit from the cheaper rand. These are all valid assessments, but his argument the price/book value ratio is low doesn't really mean anything in the mining sector.



seems to like as he argues the company should benefit from the cheaper rand. These are all valid assessments, but his argument the price/book value ratio is low doesn't really mean anything in the mining sector. King Coal is back! Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is listed again, and the company received attention from Keith Williams, who discussed the company's plans and attempts to keep the Kayenta mine open. It will be interesting to see how investors will deal with the renewed interest in the coal space (NYSEARCA:KOL). Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will very likely receive the most attention.

News Releases

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has produced a total of 3.9 million ounces of silver in the first quarter of the year, as well as 88,200 ounces of gold, for a total of 9.2 million silver-equivalent ounces. The company sold approximately 11.1 million silver-equivalent ounces, so be prepared for a (non-recurring) excellent Q1 result! Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC:WDOFF), Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI), Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) (KILGF) and Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) also released their Q1 production results, and more companies will follow shortly.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) has signed an agreement with South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF) (OTCPK:SOUHY) to jointly develop Trilogy's Alaskan assets. South32 will have to contribute $10M per year for a maximum of three years to keep the option to acquire 50% in good standing. To exercise the option, South32 will have to contribute $150M in cash as well as reimburse Trilogy for the expenses up to $5M per year. Even though we would have liked Trilogy to keep 100% of the property, this deal doesn't seem to be too bad at all with an up-front payment (which will very likely have to be deposited on the JV level) of up to $195M). Trilogy Metals is a spin-off from NovaGold (NYSEMKT:NG).

Gold Standard (NYSEMKT:GSV) has announced it will acquire Battle Mountain Gold (OTCPK:BMTNF) in a share and cash deal. Gold Standard will pay 0.1891 GSV shares as well as C$0.08 per share of Battle Mountain for a total premium of approximately 62% based on the 5 day VWAP. Gold Standard also reported metallurgical test results for the Dark Star Oxide deposit. GoldMining (OTCQX:GLDLF) has also been shopping, and the company will acquire Bellhaven Copper and Gold (OTCPK:BHVCF) which is operating in Colombia.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has confirmed the high-grade copper discovery at Kakula West after intersecting almost 10 meters of 5.83 copper. This hole now extends the strike length to approximately 11 kilometers. Drilling is continuing with no less than 14 drill rigs!

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) has provided an update on its investment portfolio, and the streaming company saw the value of its investments increase from $233M to $408M thanks to Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF), Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) and Arizona Mining(OTC:WLDVF).

Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) has received the environmental approval for its Ana Paula project in Mexico's Guerrero Gold Belt. This is a very important achievement, and Timmins is now guiding to start the construction of the mine in Q2 2018.

Exploration updates from Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA) and Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) also attracted some attention. Banro posted very interesting drill results with 21 meters at 11.3 g/t gold and 20 meters at 7.97 g/t gold close to surface, whilst Premier Gold is successfully continuing its exploration program at the McCoy Cove project where it released a 1.55M ounce gold resource estimate in March.

Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF) has released the operating results at its El Roble mine in the first quarter. The total production results are very encouraging with 5.05 million pounds of copper and 2,550 ounces of gold having been produced. The copper production rate increased by 18% compared to the first quarter of last year. Elsewhere in the copper space, Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) has received notice of approval of a Miscellaneous Land Use Permit from the DNR for the Pebble project in Alaska.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) saw its employees walk out from its Toquepala copper-moly mine, as well as its Ifo refinery, despite the strike being illegal.

UR-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) sold approximately 50,000 pounds of uranium in the first quarter of this year with a remaining inventory of 113,500 pounds of uranium. On top of the 50,000 pounds sold from production, UR-Energy sold an additional 200,000 pounds for a total of 250,000 pounds at $59.28 per pound. The 200,000 pounds were purchased at $20.08/lbs, which means the company made $6M on the deal. Watch and learn, Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC)!

In the precious metals space Avino Silver (NYSEMKT:ASM) reported a total silver-equivalent production rate of just over 600,000 ounces due to a lower silver and copper grade. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) also saw its production fall to 1.9 million silver-equivalent ounces, but still expects the production rate to pick up again later this year! Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC) continues to perform really well at its Island gold mine, where it produced almost 24,000 ounces of gold.

In the base metals space, Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) reported a total production of 41.3 million pounds of copper and 0.9 million pounds of molybdenum, which is an excellent performance! Lunding Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) and Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) also reported their production results, in line with the expectations.

Sierra Metals (OTC:DBEXF) reported an updated resource estimate for its Mexican Bolivar mine, which now contains 10.5 million ounces silver, 350 million pounds copper and almost 200,000 ounces gold for a total copper-equivalent resource of almost half a billion pounds.

In the energy space, Jura Energy (OTC:JECFF) reported a higher reserve report, with an after-tax PV10 based on the 2P reserves of US$96M, which is twice as high compared to last years reserve estimate. Pine Cliff Energy (OTC:PIFYF) has entered into a new $45M credit facility with its lenders.

Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) is also in discussions with lenders to finance its Canadian assets, where the total Q1 production rate was approximately 2,800 barrels per day, whilst the Egyptian assets produced almost 14,000 barrels per day. Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF), one of The Investment Doctor's favorite gas companies in the world, has updated its prospective gas resources in four blocks of Colombia's Lower Magdalena valley basin. The Risked Prospective Resources are estimated to contain 482 billion standard cubic feet, which has a pre-tax expected monetary value of US$789M (which is more than the company's current market cap).

And finally, Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) both presented at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium, organized by the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS). Both presentations can be viewed on Seeking Alpha here and here.

