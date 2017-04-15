Facebook: Snap Doesn't Hold A Candle To It

While Facebook has a more loyal following of Gen Xers, it's trying to capture the attention of the millennials by mimicking the attributes of Snap onto its platforms.

Prior to becoming public, all the rave about Snap was that it was going to dethrone Facebook because it was the cool new thing.

Since selecting Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to be the stock of the year at the beginning of the year, it has made a 21.3% return for investors, but if you were to look at it against all the holdings in the S&P 500, it is the 34th best performer. Not too shabby, but there are others that have performed much better thus far. Facebook has performed well thus far this year despite a competitor coming online in the public markets in the form of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Nonetheless, Snap has not proven to be a worthy opponent for Facebook as the analysts at BTIG highlighted in their most recent analysis of the company.

Prior to becoming public, all the rave about Snap was that it was going to dethrone Facebook because it was the cool new thing. Notice that I used the word "was" to describe Snap as the cool new thing. It certainly has a following right now with the millennials, but one of the characteristics of millennials are that they are impatient and impatience brings a lack of loyalty. As soon as the next big thing comes along, I believe Snap will be put aside. Remember, these are the generation of people that made GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) popular. Do you remember what happened to that stock?

While Facebook has a more loyal following of Gen Xers, it is trying to capture the attention of the millennials by mimicking the attributes of Snap onto its platforms. For this reason, BTIG was lukewarm on the prospects of Snap and its ability to battle against the likes of Facebook. I am loyal to Facebook's stock and not one of those crazy Snap IPO guys. But because I know it is important to assess the risks of Facebook's stock dropping at the hands of Snap, I decided to hedge my Facebook position.

I did it by selling an in the money call spread on Facebook while also writing puts in Snap and using those proceeds to buy calls in Snap. Just in case I missed anything in risk assessments, I was covered on both stocks. I don't feel that Snap can innovate its way out of Facebook's shadow and is the reason I decided to invest in it through the options rather than contribute a large amount of capital towards the stock itself. The industry has very low barriers to entry and anyone can copy anyone which is why it's more important now than ever to have a brand following like Facebook does.

Is there growth to be had in revenues and earnings for Snap? Sure there is. But the rate of growth is what will be important. Because Facebook has the more loyal following group of people, it is gaining more traction with the Snap copycat features it has implemented on the Instagram and platform apps than Snap is on its platform. From a stock perspective, Snap has yet to make any real money as Facebook has and that will be a difficult battle. It will be difficult in the sense to attract advertisers because the millennial crowd is so finicky that advertisers fear throwing money at Snap will be a waste.

Let's not forget that Snap is not kind to its public shareholders as its shares on the open market don't have any voting rights. Sure, it's great to own the stock of a company that is growing revenues and earnings, but with one whiff of uncertainty a shareholder can't voice their opinion on the matter through voting on the board because they have no rights with that respect. Clearly, Facebook is the winner in the space, but it would be foolish not to hedge at least during this coming earnings season.

I actually initiated my position in Facebook in late November and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $121 because I believe that is where Facebook offers additional value. I've selected $121 because it is my cost basis. I do believe that shares offer value below $124 as well as that is the midpoint of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) for Facebook during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (32.7% or 33% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, Facebook has been performing a little better than Priceline. For now, here is a chart to compare how Facebook and Priceline have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Facebook is one of my larger positions and has been doing well as I'm up 15.5% on the name while the position occupies roughly 9.8% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $121.

I own Facebook for the growth portion of my portfolio and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.8% since inception while the S&P 500 is up 12.8%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. 15.5% 9.8% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 10.6% 4.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 8.7% 3.9% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 4.7% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 1.3% 7.4% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.3% 3.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) 0.8% 10.7% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -2.4% 8.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.1% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.8% 4.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.0% 18.7% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -44.3% 0.3% Cash $ 21.34%

Additional disclosure: I am long shares of FB in my 401k, Growth account, and Portfolio of 12. In my options trading account I am long the $145 May call and shore the $140 May call in FB. In my options account I am also short the SNAP July $17 put and long the July $30 call.