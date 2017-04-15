50 Top-Yield Financial-Services Dogs Dominated By Asset-Management Firms In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Financial Services stocks showed 9.97% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little Financial Services dogs came through in April.

AI was top dog by yield and FSAM led per analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/13/17.

The Financial Services sector includes twenty component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented seven of those industries.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Financial Services Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Dividend Financial Services Stocks By Yield

Top ten Financial Services dogs selected 4/13/17 showing top yields represented just two of twenty constituent industries. The top yielding Financial Services stock, Arlington Asset Investments (AI) [1] was the lone specialty finance industry representative.

The second place Financial Services top ten dog by yield was the first of nine asset management firms listed, Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF) [2]. The other asset management firms followed: Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) [3]; Capitala Finance (CPTA) [4]; Prospect Capital (PSEC) [5]; TICC Capital (TICC) [6]; WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) [7]; Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF) [8]; Medley Management (MDLY) [9].

Finally, Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) placed tenth by yield, to complete the top ten April Financial Services top dogs by yield.

Financial Services Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Financial Services dogs by yield as of market close 4/13/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Financial Services Top Dogs Fetched Big Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Financial Services dogs was 8% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 92% of their combined total. An essential dividend dogcatcher rule is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Financial Service dogs get special recognition for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 13, 2017 was $27.44.

In contrast, the Financial Services list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower cost than Dow dogs, the Financial Services top ten prove less price means more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $8.66 as of April 13. That's just 32% of the Dow price per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten Financial Services Dogs Showed 4.35% To 19.10% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downsides From Lowest Five Were -4.93% to -24.86%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (6) A 2.06% Median Target Price Upside and 9.87% Net Gain From 30 Financial Services Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Financial Services top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.13% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 1.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming any where near the Financial Services top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Predicted 11.8% To 28.34% Net Gains For Ten Financial Services Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Financial Services dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the Financial Services dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) was projected to net $283.37, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSAM.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $245.06, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $221.08, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) was projected to net $197.28, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was projected to net $160.65, based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $159.49 based on mean trgert price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) was projected to net $149.23, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $139.97, based on median target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PNNT) was projected to net $137.89 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF) was projected to net $118.00, based on no mean target price estimate just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Two Financial Services Dogs To Lose 3.53% & 15.9% By April, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $35.32 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a $159.34 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 9.73% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 9.97% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Financial Services Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Financial Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Financial Services dogs selected 4/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Financial Services Dogs Delivering 11.36% Vs. (10) 10.33% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.97% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Financial Services top yield dog, Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.34%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield dogs for April 13 were: Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF); Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM); TICC Capital (TICC); Medley Management (MDLY); Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF), with prices ranging from $2.65 to $8.99.

Five higher-priced Financial Servicesdogs for April 13 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); WhiteHorse Finance (WHF); Arlington Asset Investments (AI); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Stellus Capital Investment (SCM), whose prices ranged from $9.14 to $14.14.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top 50 Financial Services pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the thirty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner and runner-up underdog from the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW) I portfolio, plus a glimpse at the top dogs in DOTW II, message me by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article and send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team! Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Financial Services dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: etsy.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, PFE, GE, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.