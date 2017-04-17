Millennials Are All Sizzle And No Steak Concerning United Airlines' Incident

This incident will blow over for United without impact. There's a better opportunity in Delta Air Lines capitalizing on its recent, under-covered major flight disruption.

United Airlines (UAL) seems to be in a bit of a conundrum after it had to deplane a passenger in order to transport crew members to another location. The scene was not exactly something you'd run as a marketing ad for your airline. Meanwhile, YouTube sensations and bloggers took to the internet to make their voices heard. Many of these outspoken folk are just like myself; millennials.

(Source: ABC Chicago)

However, if you are someone who follows or owns UAL stock you may have thought the bottom would have fallen out and either handed you an opportunity to load up or a reason to bail. But amazingly the stock held up.

UAL Price data by YCharts

A two and a half percent drop over a week is not worthy of getting the pen and paper out to tell home. But how could this be? There are many outraged youngsters calling for boycotts, who said the citizens of China would boycott because of the discriminatory way United chose four people to involuntarily re-accommodate, who said United Airline employees handled the matter in a completely inappropriate manner - including blame for grabbing the man, the industry-wide practice of overbooking, and not knowing ahead of time it would need to transport its crew.

That was earlier last week; very much an emotional response to the incident by the generation of yours truly.

But, I decided to hold off on making judgments and building the fallout scenarios until the facts were clear. Until now, it was complete and utter opinion-based media nonsense - bloggers and talking heads spewing whatever they thought would gather emotional steam. Sure, I may be a millennial but when it comes to investing we must separate our emotions from our money. Becoming an outraged millennial keyboard activist doesn't further your portfolio and, in fact, would probably do more harm than good.

Where Was This Headed?

One of the fallout scenarios included implications from the gentleman being discriminated against because he was Asian - and, specifically, because of the initial mistaken assumption that he was Chinese - and therefore that all of China would boycott United in an activist manner. But, because many shot first and asked questions later, the true facts were tangled. It turns out the man is Vietnamese and that, therefore, this doesn't impact UAL's largest international market. This makes a big difference in looking at how United's outlook and future revenue is impacted which, turns out, is probably not a whole lot, if any.

A second fallout scenario had to do with American millennials boycotting United's services. The problem here is millennials as a generation are loud, fickle, and irresolute. Our ability to make a case and stick to it is questionable at best and deceptive at worst. Events in most cases only impact us when we force the impact upon ourselves. Our real colors show a month later when things have settled down and the next hyped event takes center stage.

Furthermore, other contributors feel there is imminent danger ahead for UAL and its shareholders. Unfortunately, much of this was thought process was rash.

Now that this incident has gone viral, just look at the New York Times coverage and the outrage in China, UAL's key growth market, you can't put the genie back in the bottle. Given the viral nature of the internet, this has been widely broadcast around the globe and is most unfortunate. If UAL's board doesn't respond and fast, then they will be to blame for the widely expected fallout in future bookings (however, given the inherent lag due to passengers booking flights in advance, it might not show up in UAL's numbers until June 2017).

But, as it turns out, the genie was never the real genie. If the man who was thought to be Chinese was never Chinese and is actually Vietnamese, then any large impact to United's key growth market is hog wash and entirely a figment of the media's imagination. Judging by the same day recovery in the stock, the market figured it out quicker than bloggers.

Even If The Original Story Was True

Last week a study revealed how UAL's chatter on StockTwits surged 16,000% in the aftermath of the incident. But, the negative sentiment swing didn't exceed PepsiCo's (PEP) or Wells Fargo's (WFC) swings with their own media backlash earlier this month and late last year, respectively. Furthermore, both PepsiCo and Wells Fargo recovered any losses they saw from their respective P.R. fallouts.

This is what happens when you use emotions and baseless opinion as an investing strategy. Millennials won't remember which carrier it was months from now when they go to book their next vacation. There will be no impact from this incident to UAL's medium-term outlook. In fact, if the time frame isn't until June 2017, United will have plenty of time to erase this from the minds of consumers even if millennials somehow found the short-term memory antidote.

And, even if this all were to hold up against the odds, have you tried booking a flight and removing an entire carrier from your options? It's a pretty difficult search in order to find a flight on your own schedule without giving up your first born as a payment - let alone removing a quarter of all available flights. Don't worry, millennials would rather not inconvenience themselves.

So What's The Real Impact?

The takeaway from this entire situation is two-fold. First, outrage, particularly by millennials, is all sizzle and no steak. When you truly have not been impacted personally by a situation it's hard to be a righteous activist and follow through on your emotional opinion. Secondly, an investigation into this matter will show United followed all procedures and complied with all laws before, during, and after the situation. Calls to remove the United CEO are baseless and would be completely reactive in nature. The truth always comes out and the market knows there's more to it than millennial bloggers and media talking heads are making it out to be. As the spin unravels, the fallout is not even close to the initial estimates affecting United's potential losses.

Where's The Investing Opportunity?

But, not all millennials act in the same manner. There are some of us who know investing is more truth and analysis instead of fact-less opinion. The market knows where United is headed. Having said that, there is a better opportunity to capitalize on Delta's (DAL) latest decline and fallout from its cancellation and weather mishap two weeks ago.

DAL data by YCharts

This is because Delta's incident actually affected its top and bottom line, whereas United's incident did not change the financials. And, considering the empty talk and promises of the fickle outraged, it won't. Therefore, an investment in Delta is a matter of analyzing its ability to regain lost ground. Considering Delta is one of the strongest airlines with 161 days in 2016 without a cancellation on a mainline operation, it likely can recover from this.

Knowing A Generation Can Help

"So what does all of this mean, Joe?" Great question.

If you're holding UAL I would continue to hold because this incident will blow over and be a faint memory to many millennial warriors in a few weeks. However, if you were looking to use this as a buying opportunity it's likely the market isn't going to present one. Instead, I would consider capitalizing on Delta's recent - and under-covered - mishap in order to fill out an airline position in your portfolio.

Millennials are great people but they can be extremely emotional and maybe even intimidating. But, considering their reputation and track record I would say they don't bite. For United this is a relief as this incident with all the facts laid out shows a lawful set of employees dealing with an unreasonable man - and the market seems to agree.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on United Airlines as well as other airline and travel stocks, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.