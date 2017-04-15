Can You Invest With A Conscience?

I maintain a watch list of 70 or so stocks that I might want to own at some point. Will I own 70 individual companies? Probably not, but I still like to keep an eye on companies that are tops in their sectors and have a history of paying shareholders dividends. Every so often, I prune this list. I'm not so concerned with recent price action of a company, but whether I still feel they have a place on my watch list or in my wife and I's portfolio. If I no longer think a company is a good fit, I remove it from our list. Earlier this year, I was reviewing each company and discussing them with my wife. I felt like if I couldn't explain to her in a few sentences why a particular company might be a good addition to our portfolio, then it didn't make sense to keep following it.

While she doesn't follow stocks nearly as much as I do, she does pay attention to what she hears and sees in the news. When we got to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), she asked why I was following or considering purchasing shares of a company that seemed to incentivize their employees to basically steal from their customers. She was of course referring back to the bank's policy of signing costumers up for accounts that they were not aware of and then charging them fees associated with these accounts. This made me pause and think. Is it possible to save for retirement and have a conscience about our investment choices? Can we be investors and have a conscience?

I am not naïve enough to think that there are companies out there that don't engage in some questionable activities. I also know full well that there are some companies whose products are dangerous. Our biggest and best performing holding is Marlboro maker Altria (NYSE:MO). The company's tobacco products are filled with poisons and have a clear link to causing numerous cancers. The government has decided that tobacco products are so dangerous that they aren't even allowed to advertise on TV or print media. There are even warnings on the sides of packs of cigarettes telling consumers the dangers of smoking. When my wife became pregnant last year, every doctor we saw suggested to us that if she smokes (she doesn't), she should quit due to the harm it can cause the baby. So why do we own them? Because adults today can make no excuses about not knowing about the risks related to choosing to smoke. There is so much information available on the link between smoking and cancer that claiming ignorance about the harmful nature of tobacco products is no longer an option. This gives me comfort in owning the stock. There will be those who disagree with me and I understand that. We live in a country where people can make their own choices. I'm not a smoker, but I do own tobacco companies.

Risky products aren't just related to the tobacco industry. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) all make food and drinks that are high in fat, sugar and salt. These items can lead to obesity, diabetes and other health issues. As a physical education teacher, I see far too many young people who are already having issues with their weight. I see many of them drinking Coke products or bringing several bags of Doritos to school or eating fast food cheeseburgers after dismissal. This, combined with a lack of physical activity, can create many health problems later on in life. Despite this, we own Coke and Pepsi and have McDonald's on our watch list. As with tobacco products, people are allowed to make their own choices with what they put into their bodies.

One could argue that the list of companies who raise ethical questions is very long. There is much evidence that fossil fuels contribute to global warming. We own two of the biggest energy companies on the planet, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and other defense contractors manufacture fighter jets, vehicles and other weapon systems that countries use to wage war with each other that result in the deaths of both military and civilian personnel. For a long time, I've wanted to own shares of Lockheed Martin because they are the world's largest defense contractor. We own Boeing because of their dominance in the aerospace sector. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), another of our largest holdings, has paid out more than its fair share of fines over the years. Google "JPMorgan fines" and you'll get a whole list of items that the bank has been fined for over the years. MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V), two more of our positions, charge late fees for people who can't afford to pay the balance of their credit cards. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), two companies I have wanted to own for a while, have used their size to be able to price out many mom and pop hardware stores over the years.

There are some companies that I won't invest in because of various issues. Until recently, I wouldn't have considered buying shares of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) because they paid their employees so little. In fact, articles and studies have been published that show that companies who pay employees very low wages are responsible for much of the need and cost of food stamps, Medicaid and other anti-poverty programs (click here and here to read more). The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are two examples of private prison real estate investment trusts that I won't even consider purchasing because of what they do for a living. As a teacher in a very violent school system, I have numerous students who have seen or experienced gun violence in their own lives. While not a victim myself, I've had students who have been. For this reason, I won't even bother looking at firearm manufactures.

On the other hand, there are companies that I am very comfortable owning. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has long paid employees a fair wage. In addition, employees have access to health care, dental care, 401K retirement programs and tuition assistance. Not too many companies offer these types of benefits to hourly employees. The company is well on its way toward achieving its goal of hiring 10,000 military veterans by 2018. The company operates 32 stores near military bases and offer pro bono legal advice to members of our military. In late January of this year, Starbucks announced it would hire 10,000 refugees are the world. While they are in the business of increasing sales of their coffee products, Starbucks is one of those companies who seems to actually be trying to improve the communities that they operate in.

Let's get back to Wells Fargo for a second, as the bad headlines aren't going away for the bank. On 4/10/2017, it was announced that the company will claw back an additional $75 million from former CEO John Stumpf and former head of community banking Carrie Tolstedt. Much of the blame over the company's fraudulent accounts has been laid at the feet of these two former employees. When it comes to money, people and companies can be greedy. I get that and while I understand that companies will offer products that can be dangerous or follow sketchy business practices, the actions of Wells Fargo crossed a line. I don't feel comfortable owning a company that defrauded their costumers so blatantly. For this reason, I am no longer considering adding the company to our portfolio. Others might disagree, but NOT owning Wells Fargo allows me to be comfortable with our investments.

Conclusion

I started this article with asking the question "Can one invest with a conscience?" I guess the answer is different for everyone. I like Altria, JPMorgan and Lockheed Martin because of their sector dominance and dividend history and growth. For my wife, she's not a fan of tobacco, bank and defense companies for many of the reasons I listed in the article. She has stated that if we are to own them, that we should keep them in my account. My wife has never said "no" to a stock before, even when it was in an industry she didn't care for. When it came to Wells Fargo, she was a stern "no" because she couldn't get past their business practices. If an investor isn't comfortable with owning a company because of its products or business activities, they should skip that stock and move on to something they are comfortable with. What about you? What stocks or sectors won't you invest in?

