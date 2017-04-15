Transports Week In Review - Rough Week For Markets Across The Board

Selective buying is still in effect for transports, but further underperformance is creating stronger long-term buying opportunities.

Recent weakness is likely the result of military actions and geopolitical tensions, concerns regarding tax reform, and uncertainty for GDP growth in the first quarter.

The XTN transports index is now down five percent; whereas the SPY is up four percent.

As we closed the week on April 14th, broader market indices witnessed declines; transports underperformance has intensified. Military actions, uncertainty regarding tax reform and expectations for weaker gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) growth are culprits.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance has declined to seven percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the NASDAQ (IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 7.8 and 7.9 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT) SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up around three to four percent. The NASDAQ Transportation index (^TRAN) has been one of the few positive transport indices.

For the fourteenth week of 2017 (first week of the second quarter), the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by nine percentage points. The SPY declined by 120-basis points (bps) to four percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 150 bps to -5 percent for 2017.

Transports performance has been volatile all year, with the largest gap in performance now at 10 percentage points from late-February to current. Expectations for first quarter GDP have been guided lower. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow forecast stands at 0.5 percent, reflecting a 38 percent decline from last year. Weakness in the first quarter is becoming the standard; the balance of 2017 is still set to experience stronger growth.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance weakened strongly during the last two trading days of the week. The only companies to not witness an overall weekly decline included Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). Kansas City Southern was up 40-bps and Canadian Pacific was flat.

Week fourteen of 2017 witnessed continued improvement for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, led by Canadian National's 9.4 percent improvement. The return to growth thesis for 2017 remains well intact. My top picks continue to be Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific. I still like Canadian National, but upside is not as strong as the previous three mentioned.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were much more volatile for the week versus rail operators. This was likely influenced by the previous week's strong performance, buoyed by The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) earnings report. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) witnessed the least amount of volatility for the week.

I added Greenbrier to my portfolio this past week as the stock price dipped below $46 per share. I am not calling a bottom or stating that the worst is out of the way for railcar manufacturers, but I do like the moves Greenbrier has made. Over the next two to three years, with stable two percent or better GDP growth, should allow for railcar manufacturers to move higher from today's levels.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were down once again for the week; it doesn't get any uglier for a freight industry (aside from maybe container shipping companies). Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) did not bear as much brunt due to the merger announcement. Consolidation is something that will likely continue, not just for the trucking industry but for freight industries in general.

Despite recent pains for the trucking industry, I like where prices have gone. Smaller more risky plays have been crushed; we could see a public company bankruptcy possibly over the next year. Another broad fiver percent decline or so and some really good buying opportunities would emerge.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Like truckload peers, less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers were down for the week; the picture above is just as bad as the previous one. There isn't a whole lot to get excited about for the pure-plays. I do expect the opportunity for things to turn around in the second-half of 2017 for the trucking industry as a whole.

For long-term investors, the focus should continue to be on Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Traders will be able to take their chances with ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were down for the week, with Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) as the exceptions. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) witnessed the strongest decline for the week, while Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) declined the least.

I continue to view FedEx as a better pick versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS); but after assessing DHL Group's financials and goals for 2017, a position re-entry will be considered this upcoming week.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all down during this past week, led by the substantial decline for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The tale of two companies has been between Radian Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) and Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a performance standpoint. Apparently, analysts have been more optimistic of a buyout for Radiant.

Hub Group's recent decline is not yet indicative of a material issue for the entire year. But trends related to intermodal demand and pricing should continue to be monitored. The current price is worth considering for long-term investors.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, Matson (NYSE:MATX) and container lessors all declined, while vessel charter owners and managers displayed positive performance for the week. Recent news did come out regarding the possibility that charter rates may increase. But make no mistake, the container shipping industry remains in a chronically challenged situation, with excess capacity.

At mid-April, it is still much too early to see what impacts there will be from the new vessel sharing alliances, seaport volumes, freight rates, landside infrastructure, among many other variables.

Airlines

Airline stocks were mostly down for the week, with exceptions being American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE). Alaska Air Group's (NYSE:ALK) steep decline of late has continued. A Seeking Alpha contributor recently wrote a short thesis on Alaska Air Group, but prospects for the company remain positive.

Overall, the airline industry continues to witness positive performance, driven by sustained demand. The recent news for United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) has not helped. But traffic has remained solid. Oil prices, timing of fare hikes, unionized labor and capacity growth remain as concerns and/or challenges.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the fourteenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.4 percent with carload traffic up six percent, a 40-bps improvement, and intermodal traffic was up 2.6 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Week fourteen performance displayed sustained strong improvement versus last year.

These numbers continue to be not far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.6 percent for the first fourteen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.8 percent and Canadian traffic was up nine percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down 0.3 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.7 percent, a 20-bps increase. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages has remained flat week-to-week during March. Compared to last year, pricing has remained up five and 10 percent as of late-March.

Week twelve witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 97,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 28.6 percent increase versus last year. Coal is expected to be much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 20 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was up 6.7 percent versus last year. Chemicals were flat, petroleum products were down 28.2 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 16.8 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

The trucking industry deserves some scrutiny through the first three and a half months of 2017. As a freight industry, stock price performance has been the worst versus other peer freight industry groups.

When we look at Class I rail performance, North America seaport performance, air cargo growth, and even trucking intermodal and open deck performance, we see a stark contrast to performance for the trucking industry, notably dry-van. Even LTL yields have remained much more stable, with FedEx's increasing the most recent quarter

The competitiveness of the trucking industry is much more fragmented than any other freight industry. The recent merger between Knight and Swift is an indication that consolidation may pick-up. Near-term regulations and a driver shortage may also improve the capacity side of things. Pricing has been weak, but expectations are for improved contracts later in the year.

We may have a little more room to the downside (especially with geopolitical uncertainties), but over the next year, solid companies should continue to thrive (hopefully followed by increasing stock prices).

Air Cargo

On the topic of consolidation in the trucking industry, Forward Air acquired Atlantic Trucking this past week. The relationship of Forward Air in the air cargo section is related to the company's airport-to-airport service model. Forward Air is essentially a last-mile connection to air cargo. This past year, Atlantic Trucking had $62 million in revenue and five million in profits.

The proliferation of e-commerce will continue to add to air cargo demand, as well as high value goods such as electronics. Similar to the passenger airline industry, concerns will remain for capacity growth, energy costs and labor unions.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per April 15, 2017

The news for the contracting season between container vessel carriers and shippers has been the more reasonable approach to freight rates. Last year's rates dropped precipitously below $1,000 per forty-foot equivalent container (NYSEARCA:FEU) for the Trans-Pacific trade lane. This year, procurement pricing has initially remained above the key $1,000 level for larger shippers.

Last year's substantial decline in freight rates was experienced during most of the first half of the year. If pricing can be sustained above the $1,000 per FEU level, carriers should witness significant improvement for operating revenues and profits. Maintaining this pricing will also lead to a less severe increase in cost during the peak shipping season. Overcapacity will remain a challenge as carriers look to improve operating performance.

North America Seaports

Early performance for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is out. Results were very strong with Los Angeles up 29 percent and Long Beach up nine percent. Despite only being representative of the West Coast, this bodes well for a return to growth for North America seaports, placing five out of the previous six months into positive territory.

As new vessel sharing alliances and consolidation reshape port calls, major seaports including Los Angeles and Long Beach, Oakland and New York and New Jersey have begun to develop and implement more appointment window operations. With more and more containers being unloaded by larger ships, the challenges for terminals and surface transportation needs to be addressed. Competitively, this is important for supply chains and shipper needs.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) declined, but still remained up strongly versus the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 16.4 percent for the year versus the 2.1 percent result for the Canadian index.

The focus has clearly shifted towards the Middle East and North Korea from previous trade policy rhetoric for Mexico, China and Japan. This does not completely eliminate the uncertainty surrounding the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but geopolitical tensions, as well as the need to come to agreement on healthcare and tax reform, may continue to be priorities in the near-term.

Summary

The recent weakness in broader market indices is likely tied to geopolitical tensions, concerns regarding the tangible benefits from tax reform, and uncertainty surrounding GDP growth for the first quarter of 2017.

These challenges and concerns are valid. If the "status quo" remains intact, and if we get another year of sluggish two percent GDP growth, I still like the prices for select companies in transports. I like the recent decline as it gets expectations lower. The lost gains from the immediate reaction to the Trump presidency may end up being the levels we finish at later in the year.

