Shale Producers: Banks Ready To Boost Lending - The Rich Will Get Richer

There are a couple of important takeaways in relationship to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) releasing $370 million in capital they had previously set aside for bad loans. This suggests more optimism in relationship to the price of oil by the banks, and shale producers are going to boost production even further through the remainder of 2017.

This couples with the recent data from the EIA showing offshore Gulf of Mexico production jumped to a record high of 1.6 million barrels per day in 2016, and rose to 1.7 million barrels per day in January 2017. It'll go much higher by 2019.

This suggests concerns over lower capex in relationship to lack of supply over the next few years may be exaggerated, as shale productivity increases and offshore projects started years ago are now coming online.

Banks and lending

The first thing to note about the release of loan provisions by the banks is that it doesn't mean the overall shale sector is going to benefit from it. What it means is quality producers will be the winners in this move, as the banks will still remain conservative in their loan strategies.

Lending institutions won't mind leveraged loans as long as the producers have shown they've lowered costs, increased productivity, and have strong balance sheets. If the price of oil finds support, some shale producers have said they won't mind spending beyond cash flow if it makes sense. I don't think that'll happen in the near term, but in the second half and early 2018, it'll be a lot clearer in regard to price support and the overall energy environment.

On the other hand, a more positive energy environment is unlikely to help producers still struggling to become more efficient and productive. If they haven't been able to do so over the last couple of years, it's difficult to see how they're going to do it going forward.

Investors shouldn't take an improved loan environment as a positive for weak shale producers. They will continue to struggle to survive. The primary metrics I'm looking at are their balance sheets and credit lines, along with a visible and proven catalyst for future earnings.

If they have assets that are likely to generate a profit, along with the balance sheet and credit line to buy them time, they may have a chance to do okay. But with all the other quality companies to choose from, it doesn't make a lot of sense to make a contrarian trade without a lot of upside potential.

As for the outlook of the banks, they expect shale producers to boost spending further in 2017. It also appears, according to the banks that credit lines are unlikely to decline, but remain level or increase.

For the banks, this may only be the first in many releases in loan provisions for the year. Also, other banks are doing the same.

U.S. shale and Gulf of Mexico production

For OPEC and the other countries participating in the production cut deal, it couldn't have come at a worse time in relationship to overall U.S. production. Not only are U.S. shale producers quickly raising output, but offshore Gulf of Mexico projects that have been years in the works are now operational.

There are also several more about to come online in 2018, bringing total production to an estimated 1.9 million barrels per day. That's 300,000 barrels per day above the record amount at the end of 2016.

With Gulf and shale production ready to push U.S. oil production to unprecedented levels in the near future, it will increasingly the U.S. the dominant oil producer in the world, both in quantity of oil and influence.

Although there is a strong possibility of the price of oil coming under pressure in the next several months, I do think it has found a bottom and over time will find a floor at about $50. I don't believe it's there yet, but I think it's coming. Beyond that with so much oil supply in the world, it's hard to see it finding legs in the $60s and $70s as some have predicted.

Remember, at some time OPEC and the others will have to being the oil they removed from the market back into it. That will test the longevity of the price support for oil. It's also why I think oil will probably remain, on average, closer to $50 a barrel than $60 per barrel over the next two to three years.

source: EIA

Conclusion

Concerns about the long-term effect of lower capex by oil producers is overstated in my opinion, primarily because of lower costs and increased productivity of companies with exposure to U.S. shale.

There isn't a need to spend as much when companies can spend less and generate better production results. With the flexibility of shale, producers can also stagger well completions and buy time while they're working on exploration and development.

What isn't known at this time is the pace of growth in demand, which over time, could frustrate the industry if shale production in particular can't make up for the loss of expenditure on other projects.

The thing is shale production isn't as costly as offshore production when including all stages of the projects, so even there overall expenditure has to be looked different than in the past with the new energy model.

With banks willing and ready to lend to quality shale producers and offshore production rising, there will be plenty of oil supply growth in the U.S. for years to come. Productivity growth and new wells should be able to keep up with demand even though expenditures aren't at the levels they used to be.

