The Future Of Exxon Mobil Is Oil & Gas Futures

Thus, in the quest to never lose money, we plan to sell our core holding in Exxon when the stock price climbs to our basis, presuming energy prices cooperate.

Call us late to the party, but crude oil prices and Exxon Mobil's revenue, earnings, and stock price are seemingly interdependent.

In Chinese philosophy, yin and yang translate to dark and bright, describing how otherwise seemingly opposite or contrary forces are complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world.

In this Main Street Value Investor (MSVI) flagship article on core model portfolio holding Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), we explore how the company exhibits yin-yang contradictions in several areas of its operations and culture.

We conclude that Exxon's ultimate yin-yang is that owning or shorting the stock is perhaps no different than speculating in energy futures.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the global exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates via three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas, the Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products, and the Chemical segment offers petrochemicals.

The company was born of the Standard Oil Company founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1870. One of that company’s famed spinoffs - after the Supreme Court had ruled it was an illegal monopoly in 1911 - was Standard Oil of New Jersey (founded in 1882), renamed Esso, the precursor brand name of Exxon. Another spinoff, Standard Oil of New York was renamed Mobil and eventually acquired by Exxon. Exxon Mobil is now headquartered in Irving, TX.

XOM is a large-cap stock in the integrated oil & gas industry within the energy sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $339 billion. XOM's price-to-earnings ratio or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months is about 44 times, versus ~42x for the integrated oil & gas industry as a whole and ~23x for the S&P 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 21 times for XOM, compared to ~21x for the integrated oil & gas industry and ~18x for the S&P 500. The trailing and forward P/E ratios for XOM appear in line with its industry peers and overvalued to the large cap domestic market on the whole.

As of January 31, 2017, Exxon Mobil’s earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) was $1.88 annualized, netting a 2.30% earnings yield, i.e., EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. As of this writing, the company is paying an inverted 159% of its EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $3.00 per share, paid quarterly, resulting in a 3.67% dividend yield.

Exxon Mobil’s annual dividends per share increased 3.5% in 2016, the 34th consecutive year of per-share dividend increases.

Should investors be worried about a company that is paying the equivalent of 159% of earnings to fund dividends, thus resorting to cash reserves or debt to fund the difference? I was unable to find any recent management discussion of this anomaly. I invite readers to provide any known links in the comments section.

As Fall Oils Prices, So Fall Oil Companies

Understanding a company's goods or services and its competitive advantages are essential to the main street value investor. We want to own businesses whose products are easy to comprehend.

Below is a snapshot of Exxon Mobil’s revenues by segment from the company's most recent summary annual report for the year ending December 31, 2016:

As widely reported after the company's Q4 and year-end 2016 earnings release on January 31, 2017, Exxon missed analysts' estimates on EPS and revenue. In the proverbial Wall Street quarterly competition called "beat, in line, or miss," the real news was the stock’s precipitous 9% January price drop leading up to and including the earnings miss.

The domestic oil price chart for 2012-2106 follows a similar trend line to Exxon’s earnings.

Does the economic fate of oil and gas companies depend largely on the speculative crude oil and natural gas futures prices irrespective of company performance? We have not back-tested this theory, but it appears evident in the recent performance of Exxon.

Exxon’s Narrow but Deep Economic Moat

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors. In the oil and gas industry, competitors are refining and marketing spot priced fossil fuels from different basins around the world. Thus, companies without competitive moats are typical. Exxon and Chevron (CVX) are the notable exceptions.

According to Morningstar analyst, Allen Good, CFA, Exxon is the best-in-class of the integrated oil and gas companies (from his note of March 14, 2017.)

We continue to rate Exxon as the highest-quality integrated firm, given its ability to capture economic rents along the oil and gas value chain. While its peers operate a similar business model with the same goal, they fail to do so as successfully, as evidenced by the lower margins and returns compared with Exxon. Exxon generates its superior returns from the integration of low-cost assets (an intangible asset that we consider to be part of its moat source) combined with a low cost of capital; this combination produces excess returns greater than those of its peers. However, given our outlook for lower long-term oil and natural gas prices, we expect Exxon's returns to be lower than they have been in the past. Consequently, our confidence that it can continue to deliver excess returns for longer is diminished, resulting in the company no longer earning a wide moat. We now rate Exxon with a narrow moat.

Good’s analysis seems to substantiate the argument that oil and gas prices and the returns from oil companies are essentially one and the same.

Oil That Is, Black Gold, Texas Tea

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth. We look for positive trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year period, Exxon Mobil’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were -14.09% and -25.94%, respectively. Since the financial crisis in 2008, flat revenue countered by modest earnings growth are typical for an S&P 500 company. In Exxon’s case, lower oil prices have exacerbated this phenomenon.

Exxon's most recent ten-year compounded annual dividend growth rate is 8.8%. Contrary to the company's flat compounding of revenue and earnings, we take salvage in Exxon’s positive growth of dividend payouts to shareholders, notwithstanding any investor concerns about 159% ratios. However, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the stock over the long term.

The Yin and Yang of Cash Flow

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, the executive team and ~72,000 other Exxon Mobil employees are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes) at a paltry 0.43% of revenue, netting a 3.83% net profit margin. Net profit margin is trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit operating and profit margins, especially when preceded by the numbers "3" or "2," albeit rare for large-cap companies.

From Exxon Mobil’s cash flow statement for the year ending December 31, 2016, we note a marked decrease in the five-year average growth in total cash from operations: from $56.2 billion in 2012 to $22.1 billion in 2016. Another yin-yang becomes evident as decreasing cash flow is countered by the company's recent cash flow margin of 13.79%, which is above our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. Exxon Mobil’s sales and earnings may be flat, but management is converting those revenues into working capital necessary for an infrastructure-dependent oil company committed to generous shareholder returns.

Declining Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. Exxon Mobil’s ROIC at the time of this writing was a sub-par 3.57%, although slightly above the typically lower ROIC of its major oil & gas competitors.

Note the elevated ROIC in 2012-14 when oil prices were twice what they are now.

Stock buyback manipulation notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE), or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock, is another excellent measure of management effectiveness. Since we seek a minimum of 15%, we view Exxon Mobil’s most recent ROE of 4.60% as cautionary.

In a capital-intensive oil and gas operation such as Exxon Mobil, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to use the company assets to generate earnings. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a trivial 2.32%.

Again, the multi-year decreases in ROE and ROA are parallel to the same period's drop in crude oil prices.

Arguably, Exxon Mobil’s fundamentals are a mixed bag of yin and yang. Its turtle-like top and bottom line growth are typical of a large-cap company, or an oil company in a depressed crude price environment. However, its cash flow margin and dividend coverage are exceptional despite near zero operating margins that are putting pressure on an otherwise robust cash hoard. Moreover, management returns on capital, equity, and assets match industry peers and are in sync with declining oil prices.

But do these juxtaposed fundamentals of oil price yin, and shareholder yang, present a bullish or bearish valuation opportunity?

It’s the Oil Prices, Stupid

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is a primary tenet of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana, or alpha.

As of this writing, XOM appears a reasonably priced stock of a fundamentally strong, although crude oil price-dependent energy company. Current valuation indicators are arguably in the bullish to neutral range, depending on an investor's multiple of choice.

XOM was recently trading at 12.51 times enterprise value-to-operating margin (EV/EBITDA). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of whether the stock is oversold on the market, or overbought, as appears the present case for XOM.

To the contrary, XOM’s price-to-sales ratio was 1.51 times as of this writing. We interpret <2.00x as a good value when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. Exxon's peers in the integrated oil & gas industry are trading at a virtually identical ratio of 1.60x. The energy sector overall had a similar P/S of 1.77x, as did the S&P 500 at 2.02x, as of this writing.

XOM also appears somewhat cheap when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 2.02 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00 or at least below the industry average. In XOM’s case, its P/B is trading at a near-equal ratio to the 1.89x of its energy sector peers.

Some investors prefer a measurement of tangible book, where intangible items such as patents, intellectual property, and goodwill are absent from the denominator. As of this writing, the price-to-tangible book for XOM was an almost identical 2.06x, reflecting the nonexistence of intangible assets on its balance sheet. Accounting for intangible assets is more often an exercise in balance sheet bloat. Nonetheless, we are impressed by the company's apparently straightforward approach to its financial operations.

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness. We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and XOM was recently trading at just 1.30 times based on a five-year growth projection. The integrated oil & gas industry was trading at a notably more expensive 7.81x, suggesting that XOM is reasonably priced, if not cheap, based on projected five-year revenues.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. XOM’s price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) was 11.21x, compared to 13.21x for the energy sector as a whole. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit P/CF, or at least significantly below the sector or industry average.

By most measures, XOM’s current valuation appears somewhat expensive when measuring the EV/EBITDA and P/CF, but reasonable when measuring P/S, PEG, and P/B. Another yin and yang conundrum for the value investor focused on owning quality companies at reasonable entry prices over long holding periods.

That written, we do not know what the price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

There Will Be Risk

An important measure of risk is a company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets. Our most recent measure of Exxon’s current assets to long-term debt was 1.43. In theory, the company could pay off its debt obligations with liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and inventories. By combining Exxon’s long-term investments with its current assets, its debt coverage improves to 2.16x.

Current Ratio (NYSE:CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Exxon's most recent available balance sheet had a CR of 0.86, demonstrating that liquid assets are barely adequate in funding near-term liabilities such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt service and income taxes.

The MSVI Model Portfolio ranks Exxon's overall market risk profile as below average. We target companies with low volatility and the cash on hand to pay its bills, both short and long term. Exxon gives us pause when analyzing its operating margins and industry-specific management returns on capital, equity, and assets. But it entices us with its current ability to service long-term debt, provide attractive dividend growth, and trade at mostly attractive valuation multiples.

However, despite the yin and yang of Exxon Mobil's reliance on rising energy prices, countered by its relatively strong fundamentals and reasonable valuation, does the stock provide any modicum of a margin of safety?

Margin of Safety

A stock's margin of safety is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of XOM’s "fair value" at $81.00 per share, the stock's current trading level as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

At Main Street Value Investor, we take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. We prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense, as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity. Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) follows a concept created by infamous value investor and author Joel Greenblatt that looks for cheap stocks with good earnings yields (EY) and ROIC. We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV; and weigh against CA/LTD to determine the overall profitability, fundamental strength, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our Greenblatt-based calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections.

In contrast to the one-year get in and get out laddering approach of Greenblatt's theory - similar to the Dogs of the Dow philosophy - we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for XOM reiterates a bearish view based on our expanded formula.

XOM: Sum of (EY of 2.30% + ROIC of 3.57% + EBIT/EV of 2.07%) = MSVI MoS of 7.94%.

25.00% and higher MoS is interpreted as bullish.

15.00% to 24.99% MoS is interpreted as neutral.

14.99% or lower MoS is interpreted as bearish.

In our view, Exxon's 1.43 CA/LTD, although attractive, is not enough to elevate the stock to from bearish to neutral. Of note, XOM’ MoS of 7.94% is significantly less than the 23.63% weighted average MoS of the MSVI Model Portfolio as of March 31, 2017.

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

The Boss is New, Or is He?

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren W. Woods (Exxon Mobil Corporation)

As main street value investors, we do not interpret market consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the Wall Street consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to data miner TipRanks, the Wall Street analysts' consensus on XOM, based on the models of 11 analysts, is neutral with a price target of $86.00, a 5% upside to current trading levels.

The financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish, per TipRanks. At MSVI, we place most weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

Short interest, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was bullish for XOM at 0.6% of shares outstanding, as of this writing. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus, since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. However, per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of XOM had decreased in the most recent quarter, suggesting a bearish view.

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, nearly 1,500 alleged present and former Exxon Mobil employees that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 3.8 out of 5 stars. The most cited positive comments are "reasonable remuneration," and a “great work environment with genuine people that want you to succeed.” The most mentioned drawbacks are "work/life balance" and "tough ranking system and very competitive environment." Welcome to the American workplace. Nevertheless, 3.8 is a relatively high score on Glassdoor.

Based on just 13 reviews, as he was recently promoted to CEO, Exxon Mobil employees give CEO Darren Woods a 70% approval rating, a relatively average score on Glassdoor. Woods’ initial score is below his predecessor, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who enjoyed an 80%+ approval rating when he was the CEO of Exxon. Perhaps it is too early to draw conclusions, but Woods has been with Exxon in other capacities, since 1992. Therefore, he is no stranger to the rank and file. Nonetheless, anytime a company CEO is respected - or disrespected - by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

Happy employees’ producing quality products and services typically translates to loyal customers and sustainable profitability. However, in Exxon Mobil’s case, crude oil and natural gas prices may have a larger impact on customers and shareholders than employee morale.

The First Rule of DIY Investing: Never Lose Money

The spot prices of crude oil and natural gas appear to be determining factors in driving revenues, earnings, and ultimately the stock price of oil & gas companies.

Between 2012 and 2016, Exxon Mobil’s stock price dropped ~20% as crude oil prices and Exxon’s revenues fell ~50%. As a result, when oil prices rise 50%, will the company’s sales grow ~50%, and the stock price increase ~20%?

And that brings us to the first rule of DIY investing: never lose money. That is why we are patiently waiting for the next energy boom to unload this commodity-dependent stock at or above our basis, sunk cost fallacy notwithstanding.

To be sure, crude oil and natural gas prices are as unpredictable as a Black Swan event. Thus, further drops or range bound spot prices are also possible. Who knows?

That written, perhaps oil & gas company stocks are nothing more than a lower risk alternative for investors to trade in speculative crude oil or natural gas futures. That is, an investor buys a favorite oil company stock or exchange-traded fund when energy prices are falling and sell when the futures are rising.

At MSVI we say "no thank you" to schemes as we stick to low-cost, lesser risk investments in the stocks of quality, dividend paying companies purchased at reasonable prices - and holding for as long as the company remains wonderful, including forever.

